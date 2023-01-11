Spring general election races come into focus; Only one declared candidate for three village board seats in Genoa City

Spring general election races on the Tuesday, April 4 ballot have come into focus with the Tuesday, Jan. 3 filing deadlines for area elective municipal offices and school board seats.

Local municipal offices on the April 4 ballot are for two-year terms running from April 2023-April 2025, while area school board seats are for three-year terms running April 2023-April 2026.

Candidates are in short supply in the Village of Genoa City, which has only one declared candidate for the three trustee seats on the April 4 ballot.

Town of Bloomfield

In the Town of Bloomfield, incumbent Town Chairman Dan Schoonover filed a declaration of non-candidacy, with Town Supervisor Sue Leedle running unopposed to succeed Schoonover.

Bloomfield Town Supervisor Tom Sullivan is running unopposed for re-election, while Frank Oudin is running unopposed to fill the town board supervisor seat being vacated by Leedle.

Village of Bloomfield

In the Village of Bloomfield, Village President Dan Aronson, Trustees Natalie Alvarez and Rita Marcinkus, and multi-jurisdictional Judge Michael Britt are all running unopposed for re-election on Tuesday, April 4.

Village of Fontana

In the Village of Fontana, the spring general election ballot will feature uncontested races for the four incumbent village board members—village president Patrick Kenny and trustees Thomas McGreevy, John O’Neill, and Arvid “Pete” Petersen.

Town of Geneva

In the Town of Geneva, incumbent Town Chairman Joseph Kopecky is running unopposed for re-election in the spring general election.

Incumbent Supervisor No. 1 Jeff Monroe is running unopposed for re-election, while incumbent Supervisor No. 2 Larry Kulik will be facing a challenge from Gene Decker on the April 4 ballot.

Village of Genoa City

At Genoa City, incumbent Village President Ken Parker is running unopposed for re-election to another two-year term to run from April 2023-April 2025.

Only one candidate is on the ballot for the three two-year village board seats expiring in April, with incumbent trustee Phillip Traskaski, Jr. filing to run for re-election on the April 4 ballot.

Incumbent village board trustee James Krause filed a notice of non-candidacy, while no candidacy paperwork was returned by incumbent trustee Duane Gallo according to Genoa City Village Clerk-Treasurer Kate Dennis.

Town of Linn

In the Town of Linn, Town Chairman James Weiss, Town Supervisor No. 1 Maureen Zimmerman, Town Clerk Alyson Morris and Municipal Judge Peter King are all running unopposed for re-election on the spring general election ballot.

Incumbent Town Supervisor No. 2 Jim Livingston will face an April 4 ballot challenge from Paul Gavin.

Town of Lyons

In Lyons, Town Chairman Kevin Batz, Supervisor No. 1 Monica Schaefer Glowacki, Treasurer Rhea CSmith, and Clerk Karla Hill will be running unopposed for new terms on the April 4 spring general election ballot.

Supervisor No. 2 Bill Henningfield filed declaration of non-candidacy papers.

Candidates vying for the board seat being vacated by Henningfield are Paul Thomsen and James T. Bayer.

Town of Sharon

Elections in the Town of Sharon will be uncontested for incumbent candidates on April 4, with Town Chairman Rich Brandle, Town Supervisor 1 Deb Shinkus and Town Supervisor 2 Mary DeYoung all running unopposed for re-election.

Village of Sharon

The Village of Sharon will see contested races on the spring general election ballot on April 4, as incumbent Town Chairman Mark Ruosch faces a challenge from Adam Turnbull, and a four-way race is on for three board seats, as incumbent Village Trustees Pamela Woodrich, Kelly Schmig and Lawrence Diderich face challenger Doug Koehler, with the top three vote-getters earning two-year 2023-2025 trustee seats on the village board.

Town of Walworth

The Town of Walworth will have an uncontested ballot on April 4, with incumbent Town Chairman David Rowbotham and incumbent Town Supervisors Steve Santeler and Bill Pearce running unopposed in the spring general election.

Village of Walworth

In the Village of Walworth, incumbent Village President Louise Czala is running unopposed for re-election on April 4, as are incumbent Village Trustee Kristi Reierson and incumbent Municipal Judge Charles Hubertz.

Incumbent board trustees Pat McMahon and Dan Mizialko both filed declarations of non-candidacy, with Lawrence Gums and Merik Fell running unopposed in the spring general election to fill their seats.

Village of Williams Bay

In the Village of Williams Bay, incumbent board president Bill Duncan is running uncontested.

A contested four-way race will be held for the three village board seats on the April 4 ballot, with the top three vote-getters receiving two-year terms board terms.

On the ballot will be incumbents Jim D’Alessandro and George Vlach and challengers Jack Jones and Steven Russell.

Incumbent board trustee Matt Stanek filed a declaration of non-candidacy.

There will also be a contested race for municipal judge on the spring general election ballot, with incumbent Judge Donald Orbison facing a challenge from Colin Doerge.

Big Foot Union High School

In the Walworth-based Grades 9-12 Big Foot Union High School District, encompassing the villages of Walworth, Fontana and Sharon, the towns of Sharon and Walworth, and portions of the towns of Linn and Delavan, incumbent Board of Education Fontana representative Margaret Labus is running unopposed for re-election.

Longtime board Walworth representative Kim Arntz, board treasurer, filed a declaration of non-candidacy.

Kristi Reierson-McWayne is running unopposed on the April 4 ballot to fill the board seat being vacated by Arntz.

The Big Foot Union High School District is inclusive of four independent Grades 4K-8 feeder school districts—Fontana Joint 8 School District, Linn Joint 6 School District, Sharon Joint School District No. 11 and Walworth Joint School District No. 1.

Brookwood Schools

In the Genoa City Joint 2 School District (Brookwood Schools), inclusive of Grades 4K-3 Brookwood Elementary School and Grades 4-8 Brookwood Middle School, Board of Education member Paul Denecke, board vice president, is running unopposed for re-election

With the Dec. 31 resignation of Board of Education member Kim Buchanan, board treasurer, letters of interest are being taken by District Administrator Drew Halbesma through the end of January.

The Board of Education will make an appointment from the pool of interested candidates to fill the remainder of Buchanan’s term, which runs through April 2024.

More information is available at genoacityschools.org/page/school-board.

Genoa City Joint 2 School District is a feeder district for Grades 9-12 Badger High School in Lake Geneva.

Fontana School

In the Fontana Joint 8 School District, encompassing Grades 4K-8 Fontana Elementary School, incumbent Board of Education members Tom Labus, board president and Village of Fontana representative, and Nina Reckamp, vice president and board representative for the towns of Walworth and Delavan, are both running unopposed for re-election on April 4.

Reek School

Linn Joint 6 School District, encompassing Grades 4K-8 Reek School in the Town of Linn, will have an uncontested ballot for the two expiring board seats.

Filing to run for the Board of Education are Margaret Walters Koester, on the ballot as Margaret Walters, and incumbent school board member Bill Pearce, board clerk.

Incumbent board member Alex Palmer, board president, declined to run for re-election.

Traver School

In the Linn-Bloomfield Joint 4 School District, encompassing Grades 4K-8 Traver School in the Town of Linn, two board seats are on the April 4 ballot, with incumbent Board of Education member Dan Kundert, board president, running for re-election, and Andy Schuerr filing to run for the seat being vacated by board member Laura Leedle, who filed a notice of non-candidacy with the district.

Linn-Bloomfield Joint 4 School District is a feeder school for Grades 9-12 Badger High School in Lake Geneva.

Sharon Community School

At Sharon Joint School District No. 11, encompassing Grades 4K-8 Sharon Community School and the Grades 3-8 Virtual Academy of Agriculture, Science and Technology (VAAST) charter school, incumbent Board of Education members Stacy Gallagher, board clerk, and Kurt Norman, board treasurer, are running unopposed for re-election on April 4.

Walworth School

In Walworth Joint School District No. 1, encompassing Grades 4K-8 Walworth Elementary School, incumbent Board of Education member Jacob Ries, board clerk, is not running for re-election.

Former school board member Chad Roehl is running unopposed April 4 for the seat being vacated by Ries.

Williams Bay School District

In the Grades 4K-12 Williams Bay School District, encompassing Williams Bay Elementary School and Williams Bay Middle School-High School, Board of Education seats held by incumbent Karolyn Nelson, board vice president, and incumbent Dr. Patrick Peyer, board treasurer, are both uncontested on the April 4 spring general election ballot.

Woods School

In the Geneva Joint 4 School District, encompassing Grades 4K-8 Woods School in the Town of Geneva, incumbent Board of Education member Eric Chapman, board president, will be facing a challenge from Quan Le in the April 4 spring general election.

Geneva Joint 4 School District is a feeder school for Grades 9-12 Badger High School in Lake Geneva.

