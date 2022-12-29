Spreading good cheer; Geneva Lake West Rotary's Holiday Food Assistance Programs provides meals for needy

Festively decked out for the holidays, Geneva Lake West Rotary Club Board Secretary Caitlin Dowden, principal at Walworth Elementary School, unloads canned goods off a delivery truck Dec. 21 at Walworth Elementary, one of two 2022 host sites for assembling food baskets for the club’s Holiday Food Assistance Program outreach, a West End tradition for more than 40 years. Sentry-affiliated Daniels Foods, of Walworth and Janesville, coordinated food purchases for the Geneva Lake West Rotary Club.
Eric Johnson
Embodying the spirit of Rotary International’s ideal of outreach service, members of the Geneva Lake West Rotary Club gathered at Walworth Elementary School (pictured) and Sharon Community School on Dec. 21 for their annual outreach Holiday Food Assistance Program gift box packaging and delivery event, a West End tradition for more than 40 years. As Don Holst (left) and James Reuland (right) await their loads of food from Bryan Balch (unloading the delivery truck), Larry Decker whisks away cases of canned goods to be packaged.
Among the longstanding guiding principles of Evanston, Illinois-based Rotary International, is encouraging and fostering the ideal of service as a basis of worthy enterprise to, among other tenets of Rotary’s Four-Way Test ethical guide, build goodwill and better friendships and act in a beneficial way. As they have for more than four decades, members of the Walworth-based Geneva Lake West Rotary Club gathered at Walworth Elementary School and Sharon Community School on Dec. 21 to assemble and then deliver 214 holiday food boxes as part of its Holiday Food Assistance Program outreach to food insecure individuals and families in its service area encompassing Fontana, Linn, Sharon, Walworth and Williams Bay.
The club, officially the Walworth-Fontana Rotary Foundation, Inc., was founded in 1948 and encompasses more than 50 members. Geneva Lake Rotary Club members were joined by a cadre of community volunteer partners including the Big Foot High School Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) club, Walworth-based Austin Pier Co., Sharon-based Exacto Inc., and volunteers drawn from area schools.
Sentry-affiliated Daniels Foods, of Walworth and Janesville, coordinated food purchases for the Geneva Lake West Rotary Club.
Holiday Food Assistance Program chairperson Mary Heyer, of the Geneva Lake West Rotary Club, said the program is funded by the generosity of donors, including club members, individual and business donors, and “four huge benefactors,” to “fill the hearts and stomachs of our neighbors.”
“It’s the community working together to support the community...,” Heyer said of the holiday food box outreach program, which folds together Rotarians, area residents, local schools, parent-teacher organizations, businesses and churches behind a united cause to help alleviate hunger and food insecurity over the holidays. “Our communities grow stronger as a result of this teamwork.”
Each holiday food box, valued at $60, contained 25 different perishable and non-perishable items including meats, canned goods, easy-prep dinner meals, breakfast items, fruits and vegetables.
Included in the holiday food baskets were cereal, a canned ham, ground beef, hot dogs, bologna, sliced cheese, peanut butter, spaghetti sauce and spaghetti noodles, peaches, green beans, corn, tomato soup, chicken noodle soup, refried beans, syrup and pancake mix, two varieties of Hamburger Helper, boxed macaroni and cheese dinners, corn and flour tortillas, long grain rice, bread and bagged fresh carrots.
Additionally, each holiday food box included a $25 Sentry Foods gift card.
“The Holiday Food Baskets is an important project that Rotary has led for many years,” said 2022-2023 Club President Phill Klamm, District Administrator for Walworth Joint School District No. 1, one of two host sites for the 2022 holiday food basket assembly gatherings. “Community members and businesses come together each holiday season to fund the effort to support area families with food for the holidays. Our club is thankful to Mary Heyer for coordinating the efforts to make this project efficient and effective. For many Rotarians, this is their favorite event of the year as each box is packed and delivered with love.”
Those interested in providing a tax-exempt monetary contribution in support of the Holiday Food Assistance Program can send checks payable to the Walworth-Fontana Rotary Foundation at P.O. Box 368, Walworth, WI 53184.
In 18 Photos: Delavan-Darien Rotary Club Artisan Festival
Author Gregory Lee Renz, of Lake Mills, exhibiting at the Delavan-Darien Rotary Club artisan festival
Authors Judith Rolfs and Becky Melby greet fairgoers at the Delavan-Darien Rotary Club artisan festival
Family entertainer and balloon artist Anna Sass at the Delavan-Darien Rotary Club artisan festival
Facilitated drumming circle at the Delavan-Darien Rotary Club's artisan festival
Flower balloon hats
Giant bubbles at the Delavan-Darien Rotary Club's artisan festival
Guitarist LaMont Prospect performs at the Delavan-Darien Rotary Club artisan festival
Walworth County Department of Health and Human Services Public Health Specialist Patty Stritesky
Delavan-Darien Rotary Club presidents Katherine Gaulke and member Carol Paur
Delavan-Darian Rotary Club artisan festival at Congdon Park, Delavan
Delavan-Darien Rotary Club artisan festival children's activities area
Delavan-Darien Rotary Club Peace Garden waterfall feature at Congdon Gardens, Delavan
Juggler and family entertainer Ryan Freeman
Delavan-Darien Rotary Club historic shield
Delavan-Darien High School String Choir perform at Congdon Gardens
Honey vendor Renee Michals of Lyons at the Delavan-Darien Rotary Club artisan festival
Geneva Lake West Rotary Club member Emily Soley-Johnson, principal at Williams Bay Middle School-High School, helps package holiday food boxes Dec. 21 at Walworth Elementary School as part of the club’s annual Holiday Food Assistance Program community outreach. Each holiday food box, valued at $60, contained 25 different perishable and non-perishable items including meats, canned goods, easy-prep dinner meals, breakfast items, fruits and vegetables. A $25 Sentry Foods gift card was also included.
Assisted by Fontana Elementary School social worker Nikki Christensen (right), Fontana School Principal Steve Torrez, a member of the Geneva Lake West Rotary Club, loads holiday food boxes Dec. 21 at Walworth Elementary School for delivery to food insecure individuals and families in Fontana, Linn, Sharon, Walworth and Williams Bay as part of the club’s Holiday Food Assistance Program, a club outreach initiative for more than 40 years.
Members of the Geneva Lake West Rotary Club, along with supportive community volunteers drawn from area businesses and schools, gathered at Walworth Elementary School (pictured) and Sharon Community School on Dec. 21 to assemble 214 holiday food boxes for distribution as part of the club’s Holiday Food Assistance Program outreach, a West End tradition for more than 40 years.
Festively decked out for the holidays, Geneva Lake West Rotary Club Board Secretary Caitlin Dowden, principal at Walworth Elementary School, unloads canned goods off a delivery truck Dec. 21 at Walworth Elementary, one of two 2022 host sites for assembling food baskets for the club’s Holiday Food Assistance Program outreach, a West End tradition for more than 40 years. Sentry-affiliated Daniels Foods, of Walworth and Janesville, coordinated food purchases for the Geneva Lake West Rotary Club.
Geneva Lake West Rotary Club Holiday Food Assistance Program chairperson Mary Heyer oversees assembly of food gift baskets at Walworth Elementary School on Dec. 21. A concurrent food basket assembly gathering was also held at Sharon Community School. A total of 214 food boxes were assembled and delivered last Wednesday. Said Heyer of the Geneva Lake West Rotary outreach, a West End holiday tradition for more than 40 years, “It’s the community working together to support the community ... Our communities grow stronger as a result of this teamwork.”
Spreading the joy of the holiday season’s giving spirit, Geneva Lakes Rotary Club Immediate Past President Don Holst was all smiles Dec. 21 as the unloaded canned goods at the club’s Holiday Food Assistance Program gift box packaging event at host site Walworth Elementary School. A concurrent packaging event was held at Sharon Community School. A total of 214 food gift baskets were packaged and delivered to help alleviate hunger and food insecurity among individuals and families in the West End over the holidays.
Among those volunteering to help the Geneva Lake West Rotary Club with their Dec. 21 Holiday Food Assistance Program gift box packing event at Walworth Elementary School was eighth-grader Emily Wiedenhoeft, of Darien. Along with another packaging site at Sharon Community School, a total of 214 food gift boxes were assembled and delivered last Wednesday to food insecure individuals and families in Fontana, Linn, Sharon, Walworth and Williams Bay. The Geneva Lake West Rotary holiday outreach program has been an annual West End tradition for more than 40 years.
Embodying the spirit of Rotary International’s ideal of outreach service, members of the Geneva Lake West Rotary Club gathered at Walworth Elementary School (pictured) and Sharon Community School on Dec. 21 for their annual outreach Holiday Food Assistance Program gift box packaging and delivery event, a West End tradition for more than 40 years. As Don Holst (left) and James Reuland (right) await their loads of food from Bryan Balch (unloading the delivery truck), Larry Decker whisks away cases of canned goods to be packaged.
Big Foot Union High School District Administrator Dr. Doug Parker, a member of the Geneva Lake West Rotary Club, juggles a tower of cereal boxes at the club's Dec. 21 Holiday Food Assistance Program gift box assembly site at Walworth Elementary School. A concurrent assembly holiday gift box assembly event was held at Sharon Community School. A Geneva Lake West Rotary Club outreach tradition for more than 40 years, a total of 214 holiday gift boxes of perishable and non-perishable foods were assembled and delivered Dec. 21 to food insecure individuals and families in Fontana, Linn, Sharon, Walworth and Williams Bay.
Assembled Geneva Lake Rotary Club Holiday Food Assistance Program gift boxes await delivery Dec. 21 at Walworth Elementary School, one of two gift box assembly sites along with Sharon Community School. The program, a Geneva Lake West Rotary outreach tradition for more than four decades, delivered 214 boxes to help alleviate hunger and food insecurity among individuals and families in Fontana, Linn, Sharon, Walworth and Williams Bay over the holidays. Each holiday food box, valued at $60, contained 25 different perishable and non-perishable items including meats, canned goods, easy-prep dinner meals, breakfast items, fruits and vegetables. Additionally, each holiday food box included a $25 Sentry Foods gift card.