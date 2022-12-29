Spreading good cheer; Geneva Lake West Rotary's Holiday Food Assistance Programs provides meals for needy

Among the longstanding guiding principles of Evanston, Illinois-based Rotary International, is encouraging and fostering the ideal of service as a basis of worthy enterprise to, among other tenets of Rotary’s Four-Way Test ethical guide, build goodwill and better friendships and act in a beneficial way. As they have for more than four decades, members of the Walworth-based Geneva Lake West Rotary Club gathered at Walworth Elementary School and Sharon Community School on Dec. 21 to assemble and then deliver 214 holiday food boxes as part of its Holiday Food Assistance Program outreach to food insecure individuals and families in its service area encompassing Fontana, Linn, Sharon, Walworth and Williams Bay.

The club, officially the Walworth-Fontana Rotary Foundation, Inc., was founded in 1948 and encompasses more than 50 members. Geneva Lake Rotary Club members were joined by a cadre of community volunteer partners including the Big Foot High School Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) club, Walworth-based Austin Pier Co., Sharon-based Exacto Inc., and volunteers drawn from area schools.

Sentry-affiliated Daniels Foods, of Walworth and Janesville, coordinated food purchases for the Geneva Lake West Rotary Club.

Holiday Food Assistance Program chairperson Mary Heyer, of the Geneva Lake West Rotary Club, said the program is funded by the generosity of donors, including club members, individual and business donors, and “four huge benefactors,” to “fill the hearts and stomachs of our neighbors.”

“It’s the community working together to support the community...,” Heyer said of the holiday food box outreach program, which folds together Rotarians, area residents, local schools, parent-teacher organizations, businesses and churches behind a united cause to help alleviate hunger and food insecurity over the holidays. “Our communities grow stronger as a result of this teamwork.”

Each holiday food box, valued at $60, contained 25 different perishable and non-perishable items including meats, canned goods, easy-prep dinner meals, breakfast items, fruits and vegetables.

Included in the holiday food baskets were cereal, a canned ham, ground beef, hot dogs, bologna, sliced cheese, peanut butter, spaghetti sauce and spaghetti noodles, peaches, green beans, corn, tomato soup, chicken noodle soup, refried beans, syrup and pancake mix, two varieties of Hamburger Helper, boxed macaroni and cheese dinners, corn and flour tortillas, long grain rice, bread and bagged fresh carrots.

Additionally, each holiday food box included a $25 Sentry Foods gift card.

“The Holiday Food Baskets is an important project that Rotary has led for many years,” said 2022-2023 Club President Phill Klamm, District Administrator for Walworth Joint School District No. 1, one of two host sites for the 2022 holiday food basket assembly gatherings. “Community members and businesses come together each holiday season to fund the effort to support area families with food for the holidays. Our club is thankful to Mary Heyer for coordinating the efforts to make this project efficient and effective. For many Rotarians, this is their favorite event of the year as each box is packed and delivered with love.”

Those interested in providing a tax-exempt monetary contribution in support of the Holiday Food Assistance Program can send checks payable to the Walworth-Fontana Rotary Foundation at P.O. Box 368, Walworth, WI 53184.

