Some Lake Geneva boat slip renters could get extra time on the water in 2023 for a $300 charge

Lake Geneva boat slip renters could have the option to keep their boats on the water a little bit longer next year.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council approved, Nov. 28, to open 10 Riviera Pier boat slips for people who rent a slip or buoy on the West End Pier or Riviera Pier through Oct. 31, on a first come, first serve basis for a fee not to exceed $300.

The motion was approved by a 7-1 vote with Alderwoman Cindy Yager voting “no.”

The proposal was unanimously recommended by the city council’s finance, licensing and regulation committee, Nov. 15.

Boat slip and buoy renters are required to remove their watercraft from Geneva Lake by the end of Oct. 15.

Harbormaster Steve Russell said several people typically do not remove their boats by the end of Oct. 15, and having the 10 Riviera Pier slips available would allow people to keep their watercraft on the lake for an additional 16 days without violation.

Russell said, this year 12 people did not remove their boat by the end of Oct. 15, and one person kept their boat in the water until the weekend of Oct. 29.

“The idea behind this is to eliminate me from chasing those people to get their boats off the slip on Oct. 15 and to give them the opportunity to put their boat at the Riviera Pier with those 10 open slips,” he said.

Russell said he does not feel many people will take advantage of the program but that it is at least worth offering.

“I don’t see it being a huge request. I doubt we will fill all 10,” Russell said. “This is really for the Riviera buoy holders and the West End Pier slip holders.”

Russell said there are 14 slips on the Riviera Pier, but four of them are leased to Lake Geneva Boat Line and are not available to individual boat owners.

Members of the finance committee recommended that the boaters pay $300 to rent the slips for the 16 days.

Alderman Richard Hedlund said, during the finance committee meeting, even though he is in favor of the program, he feels the $300 rate is too costly because the slip renters probably will not be able to use their boats too often in October.

“Typically when people want to leave their boat in longer, it’s a warmer October and they like to go out on the 20th or the 21st and look at the leaves and the colors and the sun and all of that until Daylight Savings Time,” Hedlund said. “But to go on one boat ride for $300 is pretty expensive in my mind.”