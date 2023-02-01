Snow sculpting begins in Lake Geneva

Wisconsin snow sculpting team Sculptora Borealis is seeking their fourth national title this year.

Sculptora Borealis is one of 15 teams that is participating in the 2023 U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship, which is being held Feb. 1 through Feb. 5 at Riviera Plaza, 812 Wrigley Drive, and Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, in Downtown Lake Geneva.

The snow sculpting competition is a part Winterfest, which is hosted by Visit Lake Geneva.

Sculptora Borealis won the competition in 2022 and previously in 2021 and 2018.

However, the team members said participating in the competition is not just about winning the national title but also showcasing their artistic abilities and interacting with the other teams.

Michael Lechtenberg, Sculptora Borealis member, said even though the teams are competitive with each other, they are also willing to assist one another.

"It's unique in that it's an intense competition, but it's still very friendly. Everyone is willing to help out," Lechtenberg said. "If you need a tool, they say, 'Sure, go ahead.'"

Lechtenberg's teammate, Joshua Jakubowski agrees that the competition does create some friendly rivalries.

"It's like a brother and sister relationship with everyone here, but we will be competitive with each other the whole time," Jakubowski said. "We're all buddies but when it comes right down to it, we're all fighting for first place and giving our best."

Besides the competition, Jakubowski said he also enjoys creating a snow sculpture for the people who attend Winterfest.

"You're showing your artistic talents to a lot of people," Jakubowski said. "You get to put out a positive message to people, and they get to see that and interpret the art in their own, personal way."

Time to showcase your work

Another Wisconsin snow sculpting team, Up to Snow Good, also is participating in the national championships this year.

James Malkowski, member of Up to Snow Good, said his team has been participating in snow sculpting competitions for about 20 years.

"We consider ourselves the old timers with all the new people here," he said.

Malkowski said participating in the competitions is one of the few times throughout the year that he has an opportunity to work on a piece of artwork in a public setting.

"Because we're all artists, we don't get much chance to do a big sculpture in a short period of time," Malkowski said. "We get to do a 10-foot sculpture in a few days."

Fellow team member Jeff Shawhan said he enjoys taking a block of snow and converting it into a work of art.

"I like the fact that we start with nothing and it turns into something, and I enjoy the process along the way," Shawhan said.

More than 50 years of experience in snow sculpting

John White, member of Iowa team Burch St. Carvers, said he has produced about 500 ice sculptures and 70 snow sculptures during the past 52 years.

White said this is about eight time he has participated in the national snow sculpting championship in Lake Geneva. He said he participated in the competition for several years then took a sabbatical before returning.

The Burch St. Carvers also includes White's neighbors, Terry Gross and Diwn Ingersoll. The neighbors live on Burch Street, hence the name of the team.

White said he enjoys participating in the competition and interacting with the people who attend Winterfest.

"This is like a grand scale with the amount of people that come through and see it," White said. "It's pretty awesome."

White said he became interested in snow sculpting and ice sculpting while attending the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. He said he participated in an ice sculpting competition one year, then the director of the student center asked him to create an ice sculpture for "winter magical" dinners the following years.

"He said, 'Go punch in, get some tools and make me an ice sculpture,'" White said. "So for the next five years when I was in college, I made ice sculptures for the 'magical dinners.' I've been doing ice sculptures and snow sculptures ever since, and I do snow sculptures for events and stuff like that."

White also produces custom-made snow sculptures for Valentine's Day.

"I will come up, bring a truck and form, put the form out, pack it, take the form off and in eight hours make a four-foot diameter, eight-foot tall bear holding a heart," he said.

Snow sculpting is a family affair

William Wegwerth of Minnesota team Sno Van Gogh said he has been snow sculpting for about 12 years. He said his team first participated in the national competition in 2020 and is returning this year.

Wegwerth's team consists of his son-in-laws Weston Johnson and Dan Ross. He said they enjoy traveling to Lake Geneva and participating in the national championship.

"This is so well run," Wegwerth said. "We just love coming here and the snow is just beautiful."

Wegwerth said his team has participated in several snow sculpting competitions in Minnesota.

"We've won first places, we've won second places, we've won zero places," Wegwerth said. "So we've been all over the board."

Ross said he recently participated in a competition with a team from Argentina.

"Team Argentina was short a sculptor. I lived 20 minutes away from the competition, so they had me fill in," Ross said. "They didn't speak English and I was a 'C' student in Spanish, so there was a lot of gesturing and a lot of pointing. We got it done. It was pretty awesome."

Wegwerth said it usually takes his team about a year to develop a design for their snow sculpture.

"We'll start when we're done here. We will text each other on ideas, and we will play off of that," Wegwerth said. "We learned that you don't want to wait until the last minute. It's about the idea and the execution. You can have a great idea but if you can't execute it, it's no good."

