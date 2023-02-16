Mayor Charlene Klein has declared a snow emergency for the City of Lake Geneva.

The snow emergency will begin 8 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 16 and will continue until terminated by the mayor or the city council president in the absence of the mayor.

During this time, street parking is prohibited. Residents and visitors will be required to park their vehicles in driveways and off the streets during the snow emergency to allow for proper snow removal and for emergency services to access the neighborhoods.

Vehicles that are parked on the city's streets during the snow emergency will be towed at the owner's expense.