In anticipation of impending weather, Mayor Charlene Klein has declared a snow emergency for the City of Lake Geneva beginning 9 p.m., Feb. 22 and will continue until terminated by the mayor or the city council president in the absence of the mayor.

Street parking is prohibited during the snow emergency.

Residents and visitors of the City of Lake Geneva will be required to park their vehicles in driveways and off the street during the emergency to allow for proper snow removal and for emergency services to access the neighborhoods.

Vehicles parked on City of Lake Geneva streets during the snow emergency will be towed at the owners’ expense.