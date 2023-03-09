In anticipation of impending snow fall to occur within the City of Lake Geneva, Mayor Charlene Klein has declared a snow emergency for the city to begin 7 p.m. Thursday, March 9 and to continue until terminated by the mayor or city council president in the absence of the mayor.

During this time, street parking is prohibited.

Residents and visitors will be required to park their vehicles in driveways and off the street during the emergency to allow for proper snow removal and for emergency services to access all neighborhoods.

All vehicles found parked on City of Lake Geneva streets during a snow emergency will be towed at the owners' expense.

The Lake Geneva Public Library will close at 7 p.m., March 9 due to a city snow emergency and no street parking as of 7 p.m. All evening programs including the McNulty Irish Dancers have been canceled. Visit the library's website at lglibrary.org for additional updates.