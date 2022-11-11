Should Lake Geneva establish a Premier Resort Area Tax? Referendum could be on April ballot

Lake Geneva officials, once again, are considering looking into establishing a Premier Resort Area Tax for the city and have started a discussion about possibly having an advisory referendum on the April ballot.

A Premier Resort Area Tax would implement a sales tax on tourism-related businesses including hotels, resorts, retail stores, gas stations and clothing stores.

City officials are considering alternatives for raising revenue for Lake Geneva besides only increasing parking rates and parking fines.

Lake Geneva aldermen have recommended a parking rate that includes $2 an hour parking Monday through Friday and $4 an hour parking for Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the 2023 budget to help offset a projected budget deficit.

The city’s current parking rate is $2 an hour daily during the paid parking season, which runs from Feb. 1 through Nov. 14.

Several Downtown business owners have expressed concern that increasing the parking rate would discourage people from visiting Lake Geneva and have requested that the city consider alternatives for raising revenue.

Sean Payne, general manager for Clearwater Outdoor, proposed during a recent finance, licensing & regulation committee meeting that the city try to gain support from local legislators to pursue a Premier Resort Area Tax.

City aldermen discussed the possibility of pursuing the tax during the Oct. 24 public works committee meeting.

Revenue from the tax could be used to help pay for infrastructural projects and city services.

“The Premier Resort Area Tax, if we had one, would only be used for emergency services which is police, fire, the department of public works and infrastructure projects, which would be where our money for parking goes,” Alderman Richard Hedlund said. “It goes to pay for police, fire, roads and the DPW employees that plow and mow.”

In order to implement a Premier Resort Area Tax, the city would have to pass a non-binding referendum, receive support from the Legislature and pass a binding referendum.

State law requires municipalities seek state approval for implementing a Premier Resort Area Tax unless at least 40% of the community’s total assessed property value comes from tourism.

Hedlund said he would like city officials and residents to contact Rep. Tyler August and Sen. Stephen Nass about obtaining support to implement the tax in Lake Geneva.

“I think citizens in Lake Geneva can contact our representatives, both our state senator and our state representative, and tell them we need a Premier Resort Area Tax,” Hedlund said. “If we had that tax, that’s going to be charged on tourist-related purchases in the City of Lake Geneva. We wouldn’t be having these arguments about parking.”

Former City Administrator Blaine Oborn proposed that the city pursue a Premier Area Resort Tax several years ago and possibly place an advisory referendum on a ballot to determine if residents would support the tax.

Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said when Oborn was the city administrator for Rhinelander, he helped obtain a Premier Resort Area Tax for that community.

Fesenmaier said the City of Rhinelander conducted a non-binding referendum, obtained support from its local legislators and passed a binding referendum to implement a Premier Resort Area Tax, and Lake Geneva could use a similar approach.

She said Lake Geneva officials could research how Nass and August voted on the Premier Area Resort Tax for Rhinelander to help gauge whether they would support such a tax for Lake Geneva.

“I would like to see how those two voted if they were a part of the Legislature at the time of the Rhinelander vote or the other ones,” Fesenmaier said.

After some discussion, the aldermen proposed that the parking operations department look into the possibility of implementing a Premier Area Resort Tax.

Hedlund said the city could conduct an advisory referendum in the spring.

“It’s not too late to get it on for the April election if we wanted to do that,” Hedlund said.

Donated parking discussed

The aldermen also discussed the possibility of revising procedures for allowing nonprofit organizations that host a community event in the Downtown area to have donated parking.

The city currently provides donated parking to organizations that host Winterfest, YMCA 5K race, Lake Geneva’s farmers market, Beachside Authorfest, Art in the Park, Venetian Festival, Walk to End Alzheimer’s, Out of the Darkness Walk, Oktoberfest and the Downtown church placard program.

Lake Geneva officials provide about $53,102 in donated parking a year to local organizations that host events. Some city officials have proposed revising the policy because of lost revenue by allowing for donated parking.

Parking Operations Manager Seth Elder proposed several options including not granting donated parking at all, allowing donated parking for certain events and organizations, or providing donated parking for any organization that applies for it.

“Free parking is granted to certain groups or events for example nonprofit fundraisers at the discretion of the city council,” Elder said. “That’s pretty much our current model. So those are my ideas.”

Hedlund said he would not be in favor of providing free parking to every organization that applies.

“Traditionally, the ones that are on the list are the ones that we give parking to. But if we gave it to every nonprofit wanting stalls, I don’t think that would be serving our best interest,” Hedlund said. “Conversely, we do give away $53,000 in parking every year, which is not an insufficient amount of money to be giving away when we’re constantly battling fees for parking.”

Fesenmaier said she would like to have more time review the current policy and review Elder’s proposed options before making a decision regarding donated parking.

“I would like to have a little bit more time to mull it over,” Fesenmaier said.

City officials are set to discuss the issue again during an upcoming meeting.