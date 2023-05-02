It was a packed room in Walworth Town Hall on Monday night, May 1, when, to thunderous applause in a four to one vote, the Town of Walworth Plan Commission voted to deny the rezoning of the hotly contested Shodeen Development.

Before the vote community members stood shoulder to shoulder, and talked in whispers about the possibility of the outcome. Dozens entered the room with homemade cardboard signs around their necks that simply said, ‘NO’ in silent protest to the proposed development. The tension mounted for over an hour as the Plan Commission deliberated, voicing their concerns to David Patzelt, President of the Shodeen Group, and giving him a chance to respond.

Patzelt put in a request for rezone of the 471.24 acres of agricultural land he is hoping to develop into 427 homes and a 90 room hotel, threatening to change the face of the Town of Walworth and the surrounding communities forever. The move prompted many residents to rally together to voice their opposition through Facebook groups, petitions, and through the highest turnouts at town meetings and votes on the development in the town’s history.

The proposed new buildings and hotel would rely on well water and individual, private septic systems that Patzelt said that the Town Board would have the option of managing, but had no concrete plan to present at the Monday night meeting. The plan commission raised concerns about the density of the proposed homes, stating that the development would begin to resemble an over populated town within a few years in direct contrast to the small town feel they currently have. Patzelt argued against the idea that Shodeen would overpopulate the town, telling the commission, “our development in Delavan had 30 homes going up each year, and we’re only proposing 20 a year.”

Patzelt’s comments were met with an uproar from the watching crowd with more than one voice shouting that, “we don’t want to look like Delavan!”

Dan Carter, an ecologist for the Prairie Enthusiasts local nonprofit, raised his own concerns about the ecological health and long term needs of the Oak Savannah that exist in portions of the land that would be compromised if there were any grading, or large equipment operation within the root zones.

Patzelt responded to the commission’s questions about the survival of the oak trees by stating that he didn’t think a road going in between them would hurt the roots of the trees, but wasn’t quite sure, adding flippantly that many people could see the oak trees from the comfort of their cars.

His comments were met with laughter from the audience.

Brittany Johnson, a resident of the Town of Walworth said that the development will be built surrounding the only primary environmental corridor in Walworth, pushing water into the village where homeowners downstream of the watershed have already faced massive flooding.

“This pollution will affect the groundwater from which my personal water supply is drawn. The hotel entrance is proposed to be placed directly next to Cobblestone cemetery where my father and other family members have been laid to rest,” Johnson said.

Johnson, and community members like her have expressed their joy with their home in Walworth, the way that the fabric of the community comes not from tourists, like many of the resort towns just a short distance away, but from residents who in some cases have made the town their home for generations.

“My household and my local wildlife would be directly impacted by the construction noise and traffic for the next proposed 20 years of construction of this development,” Johnson said.

Johnson echoed the feelings of many of her fellow residents, who left the Town Hall on Monday night with claps and sighs of relief, though the fight isn’t over yet. The Plan Commission’s vote is only a recommendation to the Village Board who will meet to discuss the issue on Tuesday, May 9.

Even if the Town Board votes with the Plan Commission the developer will have the option to rework his proposal and try again. Even with uncertainty hovering in the air, it’s no doubt that Monday night’s vote was a huge step towards victory for those community members who have dedicated so much of their time and effort in fighting for the integrity of the community they love.

