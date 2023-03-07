“Exploration is curiosity put into action.” – Don Walsh

Possessed of an insatiable passion for wanderlust and discovery and a zest for adventure, one of the great joys of moving to a new place for me is the opportunity for exploration, hitting the open road for travel and adventure.

Writing for the Lake Geneva Regional News for the past year has afforded me the welcome opportunity for discovery while out and about on reporting assignments.

Reflecting back on the occasion on my one-year work anniversary here, there have been many happy discoveries that have made my personal list of favorite places and events, far too many to possibly list.

That being said, the best part of it all? A year into my tenure here in the Geneva Lake area, I’ve just scratched the surface and a wealth of additional adventures still await me when I’m out and about on assignment or exploring off-hours for personal enjoyment.

Following is a small sampling of my favorite first-year discoveries.

History in our midst

A fan of architecture and local history for as long as I can remember, the Lake Geneva area, with its wealth of historic places and spaces, appeals to my inner fanboy.

Said by Episcopal Diocese of Milwaukee Bishop Jeffrey D. Lee to exemplify “the beauty of holiness,” Episcopal Church of the Holy Communion, 320 Broad St. in Lake Geneva, cuts an impressive profile on the local architectural landscape.

It’s hard to disagree with Lee’s assessment, with the church building listed on the prestigious National Register of Historic Places in collaboration with the State Historical Society of Wisconsin. The congregation (holycommunionlakegeneva.com) is one of the oldest in Walworth County, dating its founding to 1844, four years before Wisconsin’s statehood.

The circa-1880 Early Gothic Revival cut native granite and limestone church is as beautiful inside and out, the interior featuring a wealth of artistic stained glass windows, including an unsigned Tiffany, and a lovingly maintained, restored and faithfully original two rank, 11 manual circa-1883 Opus 1144 Hook & Hastings organ.

The church is open for self-guided tours, and impromptu sacred music recitals by organist Roy Clare, during the Thursday Lake Geneva Farmer’s Market season, which runs from May-October.

Another Walworth County architectural gem can be found at 727 Main St. (County Hwy. B) in Genoa City at the historic pre-Civil War “Octagon House,” home to Fitzgerald’s Genoa Junction Restaurant (fitzgeraldsfishboil.com), famed for its Door County-styled fish boils.

Popularly known as The Octagon House, the 171-year-old Welcome J. Miller House was built in 1852 and is one of a dwindling number of surviving homes that sprang forth from the mid-1800s octagon home craze spurred by Orson Squire Fowler’s 1848 book “The Octagon House: A Home for All,” which championed “the octagon mode of living.”

Genoa City’s two-story, clapboard, Victorian-styled Octagon House was built by wagon and carriage manufacturer Miller, who operated a sprawling adjacent enterprise, the W.J. Miller & Sons Carriage & Wagon Factory Works, which was powered by a water wheel mill race built off nearby Nippersink Creek.

Fewer than 2,000 octagon houses were built in the U.S. between 1850-1870, many in the Midwest, including nearly 100 in Wisconsin.

A historic handful remain in Genoa City, Elkhorn and Sharon in Walworth County, and elsewhere across Wisconsin in Watertown, Ripon, Hudson, West Salem, Pewaukee, Fond du Lac and Monroe.

Genoa City’s oak-shaded Octagon House was passed down through the generations, with descendants of Welcome J. Miller residing in the historic eight-sided home until its sale to the restaurateur Fitzgerald family in 1990.

A dramatic must-see architectural gem on the shores of picturesque Geneva Lake is the immersive historic experience offered at Black Point Estate & Gardens (blackpointestate.wisconsinhistory.org) in the Town of Linn.

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1994, Black Point is a seasonal historical site museum of the Madison-based Wisconsin Historical Society, which operates 11 historic sites throughout the state, including Black Point Estate & Gardens in Walworth County, and the 600-acre, 60-building Old World Wisconsin open air museum in the Kettle Moraine State Forest at Eagle in neighboring Waukesha County.

Centerpiece of the property is late Chicago beer baron Conrad Seipp’s circa-1888 Queen Anne-styled lakeside 20-room summer “cottage” overlooking Geneva Lake, which remained in the family for four generations before its 2005 donation to the state of Wisconsin.

The museum, closed for the season, will reopen for general admission in May.

A favorite childhood memory of my late Grandpa Mac was peering through his telescope at the celestial wonders on dark, clear nights. We’d talk astronomy while we stargazed, and he would often reference the latest work and discoveries at Yerkes Observatory in Williams Bay with hushed, reverential tones.

Opened to the public last year in the midst of an ongoing a multimillion dollar revitalization by the Yerkes Future Foundation, the shuttered Beaux Arts and Romansque-styled 1890s observatory, famed as the global birthplace of modern astrophysics, has magnificently sprung back to life, now open for public tours (yerkesobservatory.org).

Home to the 63-foot, 19-ton “Great Refractor” telescope, Yerkes, 373 W. Geneva St. (State Hwy. 67) in Williams Bay, is perhaps the most famous structure on Geneva Lake, operated from 1897-2018 by the University of Chicago, drawing visitors like Albert Einstein and workers like Edwin Hubble and Carl Sagan.

Another historic area gem is one of Lake Geneva’s oldest properties, Pioneer Cemetery, part of the city’s National Register-listed Maple Park Historic District, listed in 2005 and located northwest of downtown Lake Geneva.

The cemetery’s main gate is located in the 1100 block of Dodge Street, between Maxwell and Warren streets.

The first cemetery in Lake Geneva, Pioneer Cemetery traces its roots back to 1837, 11 years prior to Wisconsin’s statehood, when seven early landowners in Section 36 — R. Wells Warren, Greenleaf Warren, Colonel James Maxwell, Dr. Philip Maxwell, Andrew Ferguson, George Campbell and Lewis Goodsell — gave land to the village for public purposes, desiring areas for parks, churches, schools and cemeteries.

Those buried at Pioneer Cemetery include some of those early pioneering Lake Geneva settlers named above. Among those interred at the historic cemetery are 32 veterans, including 26 Civil War veterans and six of other wars, including the War of 1812, the Seminole War and World War I.

Take a hike

Itching to get out and about in nature, last summer I took to section hiking the Ice Age National Scenic Trail in the Whitewater area, and the rails-to-trails Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail on the old Milwaukee Road right-of-way between Allen’s Grove in Walworth County and Clinton in Rock County.

The 5.8-mile Pelishek-Tiffany Nature Trail (co.rock.wi.us/Home/Components/FacilityDirectory/FacilityDirectory/45/178), owned and administered by Rock County, spans the Walworth-Rock County line, one quarter in Walworth and the remainder in Rock.

The 64.3-acre linear park, which offers a variety of visual delights for nature lovers and railfans alike, runs from a western Rock County trailhead at Farmer’s Park Gateway on Mill Street in downtown Clinton to an eastern Walworth County trailhead at North Road in the unincorporated hamlet of Allens Grove near Darien.

The Ice Age National Scenic Trail (iceagetrail.org) is a1,200-mile footpath contained entirely within Wisconsin, traversing the state from Interstate State Park at St. Croix Falls in the west to Potawatomi State Park near Sturgeon Bay in the east. The Ice Age Trail follows the edge of the last continental glacier in Wisconsin. A southern portion of the Ice Age Trail passes through Walworth County in the Whitewater area.

Meandering through northern, central and eastern Wisconsin, the Ice Age Trail offers through hikers and section hikers alike the opportunity to view and experience a stunningly diverse and picturesque array of habitats and landscapes, including the terminal moraines and kettles that mark the Ice Age Trail in the Southern Unit of the Kettle Moraine State Forest locally.

Car culture

Car culture nostalgia from the “See America Best By Car” heydays of Sunday drives and the great American road trip are well represented in the area.

My favorite golden era petroliana Memory Lane go-tos include sunny day photo op stops at two historic, lovingly-preserved Walworth County gas stations — Elkhorn Garage, 2-40 S. Lincoln St. at East Walworth Street in downtown Elkhorn, where the gas pump rings up at 29.9 cents a gallon; and the Shell-branded Wendell C. “W.C.” Nelson/Darr’s Service (1939-2019) station at W6071 U.S. Hwy. 12 (Iron Brigade Memorial Highway) in the Town of LaGrange, east of Whitewater.

On the road trip while motoring between the two historic service stations, be sure to catch a glimpse of the fading vintage Miller High Life Milwaukee Beer ghost sign ad on a concrete silo along State Hwy. 67/U.S. Hwy. 12, north of Abells Corners.

While out and about in the northwestern corner of the county, I always make a stop to quench my thirst as I fill my water bottle and a few water jugs at Flowing Well, 8267 Clover Valley Rd. in the Town of Whitewater.

The roadside artesian well, hand-dug by Adam Channing to an original depth of 55 feet, has flowed continuously year-round since 1895. A small park area at Flowing Well features several benches and a small shelter.

And for a true taste of classic 1960s American drive-in car culture nostalgia, I’m always game for a drive just south of Genoa City along U.S. Hwy. 12 in Richmond, Ill., where retro carhop service for Coney dogs, fries and draft root beers awaits at the neon-festooned, family-owned Richmond Dog ‘n Suds root beer stand (richmonddognsuds.com), a seasonal March-October dining destination fixture at 11015 U.S. Hwy. 12 since 1963.

The stand, which opened for the 2023 season March 1, is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

And while out on the open road, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Rustic Roads Program offers six scenic Rustic Road routes to explore here in Walworth County.

Over the course of the spring, summer and fall seasons I rode them all — R-11, R-12, R-29, R-36, R-85 and R-120.

Traveling the Wisconsin DOT’s Rustic Roads routes offers short, low-cost getaways that offer a wide range of pleasantly scenic views and a retro old school Sunday country drive lesson in relishing life’s simple pleasures.

More information about the Rustic Roads program is available at wisconsindot.gov/Pages/travel/road/rustic-roads/explore.aspx or by calling 1-800-432-8747.

