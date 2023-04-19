Reek Elementary School students will bring British author Roald Dahl’s candy-sweet world of pure imagination to life this weekend with their upcoming April 21-22 production of the junior edition musical “Willy Wonka Jr.”

“Our families and community have rallied around this musical” said Linn Joint No. 6 School District Administrator Tami Martin. “Our parent support has been amazing and our music teacher (Susan Gali) has worked hard securing grants for the production.”

Martin said rehearsals started back in January for the Reek School musical, which features performers drawn from Grades 3-8.

“We have almost half of the total student body, 42%, in the production,” Martin said. “We have a ton of parent volunteers helping with everything from set to directing to hair and makeup to costumes. It’s been fabulous, the community support. And Big Foot’s supporting us, because they’re giving us the auditorium for a week to do the final week of rehearsals and the two performances.”

Martin said Gali, who wrote for and was awarded a grant over the summer in support of partial funding for staging the musical, has been “instrumental” in making the upcoming “Willy Wonka Jr.” performing arts production a reality for Reek students and the larger community.

Additionally, Martin praised the Reek School Parent Club for its assistance funding the cost of licensing scripts through New York-based theatrical licensing agency Music Theatre International (MTI), as well as the costs associated with bussing the cast and crew to Big Foot during tech week.

“It’s really been a whole school community effort, with Susan Gali doing her amazing work as she always does — spearheading everything from the parent volunteers to the staff that are helping with it. She’s coordinated everything from bussing to snacks to rehearsal schedules to our volunteers.”

Gali, co-director, praised the hard work of the Grades 3-8 Reek students comprising the cast and crew.

“For most of them them it’s their very first experience being in a play or musical,” Gali said. “It’s been really interesting and exciting to see their growth. They started with no experience and now they can do a whole show from memory, which is really cool. A unique thing about a K-8 school is the leadership you can have within the school when you’re working with such a big age range. It’s been fun to see the bonding between the younger grades and the older grades and the experiences of the seventh-graders and eighth-graders, especially, to be leaders and examples to the younger kids.” Deep into tech week and final dress rehearsals heading into this weekend’s shows, Gali said excitement is building for showtime on Friday night and Saturday afternoon. “It’s gonna be great show,” she said. “They’ve worked really hard ... It’ll be a cute show and a really fun show that really brings the story alive.” Ultimately, the musical is more than just entertainment. “One of the things that I work really hard at as a teacher is providing outlets to serve the community,” Gali noted. “It’s not about the music and the performance and all that, but that it’s an act of service for the community.” To that end, Gali said there will also be a freewill shoe drive donation collection of new and gently-used shoes at the April 21-22 performances of “Willy Wonka Jr.” to support local nonprofit Family24 (family24mission.com), which assists an orphanage in Guatemala.

A magical world

Dahl’s timeless story of the world-famous candy man and his quest to find an heir for his famed chocolate factory, first made famous on the silver screen in the 1971 Paramount Pictures film “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,” headlined by Gene Wilder, is a golden ticket to adventure.

The delicious adventures of Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory light up the stage in this fantastical live action tale, which features a number of enchanting fan favorite songs from the 1971 musical fantasy film including “Pure Imagination,” “The Candy Man,” “Cheer Up Charlie,” “(I’ve Got a) Golden Ticket” and “Oompa-Loompa,” as well as a host of fun new songs.

The delicious adventures of Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory, which also came to theatres in the 2005 Warner Brothers remake “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” starring Johnny Depp, come to life in this stage adaptation of the films and Dahl’s award-winning 1964 children’s novel “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” which follows the adventures of young Charlie Bucket inside the factory of eccentric chocolatier Willy Wonka.

Based on Dahl’s popular kid lit book, Willy Wonka Jr. was adapted for the stage by Leslie Bricusse and Timothy A. McDonald, with words and music by Bricusse and Anthony Newley.

The enigmatic candy manufacturer, at once mysterious and mischievous but also charismatic, stages a contest by hiding golden tickets in five of his scrumptious flagship Wonka Bars and the young finders of the coveted golden tickets — Augustus Gloop, Violet Beauregarde, Veruca Salt, Mike Teavee and Charlie Bucket — win a free tour of the Wonka factory, as well as a lifetime supply of candy. But the children must learn to follow Wonka’s rules while touring the factory or suffer the consequences.

Four of the five ticket-winning children — gluttonous Gloop, greedy Salt, self-centered Beauregard and screen-addicted Teavee — are insufferable brats, but the fifth child, the kind-hearted, selfless, honest and generous Charlie Bucket, is a likeable young lad who takes the tour in the company of his equally amiable grandfather, Grandpa Joe. With only Charlie remaining at the end of the tour, Wonka congratulates him for “winning” the factory as the only ticker-holder whose inherent genuineness passed his stringent test to find a suitable heir to carry the Wonka candy and chocolate business into the future.

“It’s gonna be a great show,” Martin said. “I think the fact it’s been a whole community effort, people are gonna see the result of what happens when parents and community members and staff work together for kids, do what’s right for kids. The kids are so into this. I think it’ll be a great show for everybody — entertaining, funny. People will see all the great things that can come out of a musical program when we have so much support.”

Cast members are Emma Ocker and John Anthony Urlakis (Willy Wonka/Candy Man); Ava Nor, Oompa-Loompa 1; Amali Mejia, Oompa-Loompa 2; Delaney Ellis, Oompa-Loompa 3; Audrey Huhn, Oompla-Loompa 4; Elaina Brooks, Oompla-Loompa 5; Ellory Syverson and Nathan Polyock, Charlie Bucket; Ollie Lennon, Grandpa Joe; Emsley Yunker, Grandma Georgina; Mia Aguilera, Grandma Josephina; Grayson Dybowski, Grandpa George; Tevin Mecum, Mr. Bucket; Tenley Mecum, Mrs. Bucket; Mazie “MJ” Church, Matilda; Avaline Huntress-Martin, James; Danielle Carlson, reporter Phineous Trout; Eli Jeninga, Augustus Gloop; Elyse Hartwig, Mrs. Gloop; Grace Huhn, Veruca Salt; Hunter Babcock, Mr. Salt; Carolina Cipria, Violet Beauregard; Grace Pearce, Mrs. Beauregard; Amaya Kundert, Ms. Teavee; Ethan Romanowski, Mike Teavee; Sophia Navarro, Brylee Cates, Carly Van Pelt, Steelie Snopek, Fynley Clow, Francesca Terry, Gia Popick, Emma Bailey, Aimee Carlson, Anya Stoltenberg, Gideon Stoltenberg, Bobby Clow, Nathan Polyock and Ellory Syverson, Oompa-Loompa Chorus; Morgan Elizabeth Renner, VC Vivirito, Layla Luttrell-Hellios, April Snow Miller, Charlie Dermenjian, Sally Polyock, Matteo Aguilera, Gianna Dimzoff, Elliott Romanowski, Laura Snelling, Carsyn Square, Nathan Polyock and Ellory Syverson, Candy Man Kids: and Emma Bailey, Aimee Carlson, Carly Van Pelt, Laura Snelling, Brylee Cates and Fynley Clow, Squirrels.

Stage managers for “Willy Wonka Jr.” are Chloe Pearce, Kaylee Cates and Keenan Ekizian. Set crew members are Meta Akerley, Lorelei Southwick and Amelia Pillman.

The show is being directed by Gali, fourth grade teacher Veronica Cates and third grade teacher Kari Pfeil, assisted by student directors Ava Ocker and Tommy and Annie McEneany.

Choreography is being overseen by Gali and parent volunteer Jenny Lennon, with set design and creation by parent volunteers Thomas and Jenny Lennon. Costume designers are kindergarten teacher Stephanie Bailey and parent volunteer Anneke Stoletenberg, with lighting design by parent volunteers Andy and Anneke Stoltenberg.

The other golden tickets

Sure to satisfy the sweet tooth of all ages for fantasy and adventure, performances of the 70-minute production of “Willy Wonka Jr.” will be held this weekend on Friday, April 21 at 6:30 p.m., and Saturday, April 22 at 3 p.m., with both performances staged in the auditorium at Big Foot High School, 401 Devils Lane in Walworth.

General admission tickets are $5 per person at the door beginning 30 minutes before the performance, with youth under 14 admitted free.

Cast members will be selling Wonka Bars before and after the performances to support future Reek School theatrical performances.

For more information, visit linn6.k12.wi.us or phone 262-248-4120.

“Willy Wonka Jr.” is being presented through special arrangement with MTI, a theatrical licensing agency founded in 1952 by American composer and lyricist Frank Loesser and orchestrator Don Walker.

