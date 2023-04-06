Two street improvement projects have kicked off in the City of Lake Geneva.

The Wrigley Drive street improvement project began April 3, and the Marianne Terrance/Pine Tree Lane street improvement project began in mid-March.

Joseph DeYoung, project manager for engineering firm MSA Professional Services, Inc., presented an update on both projects during the city council's public works committee meeting, March 27.

The Wrigley Drive street improvement project was initially scheduled to begin April 13, but DeYoung said representatives from All-Ways Contractors, Inc. of Brookfield, contractors for the project, decided to start the work about a week earlier.

"It could be weather dependent. It could be job specific," DeYoung said. "But they are going to move up the start of the project."

The Wrigley Drive project is set to include road resurfacing work, storm water sewer drainage improvements, pavement markings and expanding the sidewalk along the right side of the road near Geneva Lake.

The project, which will cost about $252,572 is scheduled to be completed by May 15. Businesses along Wrigley Drive will remain open during the time of the project.

"Then they will follow up with pavement markings and some of the restoration, but we should have pavement before May 15. That's what the goal is," DeYoung said. "Nothing has changed on that one except the change of the start date to earlier than what they planned."

The Marianne Terrace/Pine Tree Lane project is set to include road reconstruction and water main replacement, as well as installing additional stormwater inlets and removing excess pavement on Marianne Terrace.

The project, which is expected to cost about $1.01 million, is scheduled to be completed in late June.

DeYoung said crews from Asphalt Contractors, Inc. of Union Grove, contractors for the project, recently began working on Saturdays to help meet their completion schedule.

"They are trying to get ahead of this one," he said.

DeYoung said he has been emailing residents who live near the Marianne Terrace/Pine Tree Lake area weekly updates regarding the project.

"In order to give an update on what we see in progress, coming up ahead and what has been completed, weekly updates is what we talked about in the public informational meetings for this project," he said.

Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said she has talked to several residents who live in that area, and they are pleased about receiving weekly updates about the project.

"They appreciate those weekly updates," Fesenmaier said. "It helps a lot."

DeYoung said he is pleased with how the project has progressed, so far.

"The project is going good," DeYoung said. "I'm sure there will be some concerns as we go throughout it, but right now it's starting off pretty well."

Public Works Director Tom Earle said updates on the projects will be posted on the city's website, www.cityoflakegeneva.gov, on the public works department section.