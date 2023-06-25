Lake Geneva’s Riviera building is set feature a bevy of activity this year.

Heather Jones, event sales manager for the Riviera, presented an update on the number of events that have been scheduled at the Riviera, 812 Wrigley Drive, this year during the June 12 Lake Geneva Tourism Commission meeting.

Jones said about 62 events have been scheduled for the Riviera, so far, in 2023 including 51 weddings, four social events, two corporate events and five nonprofit events.

“We’re in the midst of a really good wedding season,” Jones said. “So if you have been following social media, there’s been some pretty great pictures posted. We’ve had some really, big elaborate events.”

Jones said during the past month she has booked one social event and one wedding with a contract taken out for another event that is likely to be booked.

“I picked up a last-minute Memorial Day weekend golf outing that came in to book the Wednesday before and we booked it for that Monday and it was catered,” Jones said. “It was a nice, little icing on the cake so we bumped that up for events held in 2023.”

About 27 events have been scheduled to be held at the Riviera, so far, in 2024 including 24 weddings, two nonprofit events and one social event.

Jones said, about a year ago at this time, 61 events were scheduled at the Riviera for 2022 and 20 events were booked for 2023.

“We’re pacing ahead for both 2023 and 2024 in relation to last year,” Jones said.

The Riviera has generated about $274,160 in revenue so far this year including about $27,324 in catering revenue. The revenue from the Riviera is placed in the city’s general fund.

“A lot of that includes prepaids,” Jones said. “So we require full deposits to be paid up to six months in advance. So this is showing rental fees for the majority of the year at this point.”

Jones said the majority of the events at the Riviera are held during the weekends, but she is looking to schedule more events for the weekdays.

“What I’m trying to get is more weekday business,” Jones said. “What can we do to bring in the Wednesday meetings, the Thursday anniversary parties— things like that to fill in that midweek.”

Election of officers

Members of the Lake Geneva Tourism Commission elected their officers during the June 12 meeting.

Brian Waspi was unanimously elected chairperson for the commission; Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier was unanimously elected secretary; and Zakia Pizada was unanimously elected treasurer.

Other voting members of the commission include Linda Moritz, Troy Migut and Alderman Ken Howell. Non-voting members include Mayor Charlene Klein, President and CEO of Visit Lake Geneva Stephanie Klett and Comptroller Laura Pisarcik.

