Riviera Beach admission to increase from $8 to $10 for 2023

Visitors to Riviera Beach will have to pay more in admission next year.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved, Sept. 26, to increase admission for Riviera Beach from $8 to $10 for people 7 years and older. Children 6 years and younger may visit the beach for free.

City aldermen approved the $8 beach admission in 2021.

The admission increase does not affect resident beach passes, which are $3 per person with up to six passes allowed for each household. Seasonal beach passes for non-residents will increase from $80 to $100 next year.

The city council’s pier’s, harbors & lakefront committee unanimously approved the price increases, Sept. 13, and the finance, licensing & regulation committee approved the proposed increases, Sept. 20.

City officials have estimated that increasing beach admission to $10 could generate about $119,000 in additional revenue for Lake Geneva, based on beach revenue projections for this year.

The city council members also unanimously approved to offer a half-year credit to people who rented space this year in boat slips one through eight in the city’s lagoon, located near the 100 block of Wrigley Drive.

People who rented space in those slips were asked to remove their boats from the water earlier this year because of debris that had built up in the lagoon. The debris was not removed from the lagoon until the week of July 18.

Some of the debris that was in the lagoon included seaweed, branches and leaves.

Those boat owners owners are now eligible to receive a half-year credit towards their 2023 slip rental if they decide to rent space in the city lagoon again next year.

Members of the city council’s piers, harbors & lakefront committee unanimously approved to reimburse the boat owners, Sept. 13, and the council’s finance, licensing & regulation committee recommended the reimbursement, Sept. 20.

“It was pointed out at both the piers and harbors and FLR committee meetings that those slips were unusable for half a year,” Alderman Ken Howell said. “This is not like we’re handing them cash. This is like a credit for next year.”

The cost to rent a slip in the city lagoon is $852 for residents, $1,778 a year for non-resident property owners and $2,070 for non-residents.

City aldermen also approved to remove residentially-owned piers from the Lake Geneva Downtown Business Improvement District’s tax levy.

Several residents who own boat piers recently have questioned why they have to pay taxes into the Business Improvement District when they are not business owners.

Lake Geneva business owners who own a boat pier along Geneva Lake still have to pay a tax to the district.

The motion to remove residentially-owned piers from the district was approved by a 7-0 vote with Alderwoman Joan Yunker abstaining, because she is a resident boat pier owner.

“They are residentially-owned piers, not business-owned piers,” Howell said. “It is agreed that we should remove these from the BID.”