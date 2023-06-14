The Big Foot Union High School Marching Band performs patriotic music selections as it processes around the Heyer Park Square in downtown Walworth on Monday, May 29 as part of the Memorial Day parade conducted by Ingalls-Koeppen American Legion Post 102. The parade route extended from downtown Walworth to Walworth Cemetery, where Post 102 veterans conducted solemn Memorial Day observances.
The Walworth Elementary School Wildcats Marching Band performs patriotic music on Monday, May 29 as it marches around Heyer Park Square in downtown Walworth during Ingalls-Koeppen American Legion Post 102’s Memorial Day parade.
Fontana resident Bill Collins leads the singing of the patriotic song “God Bless America” and several hymns including “How Great Thou Art” and “Jesus, Remember Me” during solemn Memorial Day observances conducted by Ingalls-Koeppen American Legion Post 102 at Cobblestone Cemetery on Monday, May 29.
Honor Guard members of Walworth-based Ingalls-Koeppen American Legion Post 102 patriotically process in the Post’s 2023 Memorial Day parade, seen here marching around the Heyer Park Square in downtown Walworth on May 30, en route to solemn Memorial Day observances at Walworth Cemetery. Pictured are Post Commander Peter Kahl, Post Vice Commander Mark Chalchoff, Bob Ahern, Post Chaplain David Grever, Rich Miller, Brian Zielinski, Adam Basso and Alex O’dierno. Post 102 Memorial Day activities included patriotic parades in Walworth and Fontana, in addition to solemn Memorial Day observances at Cobblestone Cemetery and Brick Church Cemetery in the Town of Walworth, Walworth Cemetery in the Village of Walworth, and Reid Park in Fontana.
Pausing to remember the nation’s fallen war dead on Monday, May 29, Walworth-based Ingalls-Koeppen American Legion Post 102 answered their call to duty with a slate of six Memorial Day observances at Walworth and Fontana.
Now headed by Commander Peter Kahl, Post 102 is named in tribute to the first two West End soldiers to give their lives in service to their country in the two major World Wars of the 20th Century — Private Joseph Bailey Ingalls (World War I) and Capt. Howard Koeppen (World War II).
Post 102 veterans held solemn Memorial Day observances at Cobblestone Cemetery and Brick Church Cemetery in the Town of Walworth, Walworth Cemetery in the Village of Walworth, and at Reid Park in the Village of Fontana, in addition to staging patriotic Memorial Day parades at Walworth and Fontana.
“We take this day to remember those that gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country, our freedoms, our guiding principles of democracy,” Kahl said at the solemn Memorial Day observances. “With respect and reverence, we honor the women and men who gave their lives for their country in times of war. We remember those missing in action and prisoners of war. We thank families of those who gave their lives for our country. We have in our prayers those who are serving in the military today throughout the world.”
Among those community members participating in the various Memorial Day observances conducted by Post 102 were The Rev. Steven Buchanan of Saints Simeon and Anna Anglican Church, Walworth; soloists Jeanette O’dierno and Bill Collins; and bands and student musicians drawn from Big Foot High School, Walworth School and Fontana School.
Kahl thanked American Legion Post 102 Auxiliary President Lori Long and Legionnaire Mike Long for organizing and running the Post’s annual Memorial Day Weekend poppy sales, which support local veterans, active-duty military personnel and their families with medical and financial needs.
The tradition of wearing a poppy dates back to 1920, when it became the memorial flower of the American Legion. The red poppy came to symbolize the blood shed during battle following the publication of the World War I wartime poem “In Flanders Fields,” written by Lt. Colonel John McCrae, M.D. while serving on the front-line to honor soldiers killed in battle.
Post 102’s 2023 Poppy Princess was announced by Kahl as being Meleah Special, the daughter of Joe and Jennifer Special and the granddaughter of World War II veteran Paul Special.
As part of the Memorial Day observances, Kahl read the roll call names of Walworth area war dead:
World War I — Post 102 namesake Joseph B. Ingalls, Arnold Schacht and Walter Thomas.
World War II — Leo Bedsted, John B. Broberg, Stanley Cooper, Carroll Eifer, Hugh C. Ferris, Haskel M. Garrett, Warren Gorgas Jr., Post 102 namesake Howard Koeppen, Victor Molthen, Jack C. Orcutt, Merton Ortmann, Carlyle Recob, Raymond Robinson, William Sipes, Joe D. Wickham and Clifford C. York.
Korea — Donald R. Miller.
Vietnam — Robert W. Grebby, Thomas Grucl, Kent W. Longmire, Gene R. Spencer and Lawrence Wissell.
Kahl also paid tribute to American Legion Post 102 members who had passed to “Post Everlasting” in the past year, Robert L. Stevenson and Edgar Eddie Recob, as well as other area veterans who had passed — George H. Kass, Clarence Richard Hart, Robert J. Jonas, John E. Knull, Raymond A. Lowry, Jeffrey N. Curtis, Edward R. Riley, Joseph R. Zindrick, Caesar A. Garibaldi, Robert H. Abrahams, John A. Singer, George L. Kummer, Philip B. Joyce, Robert C. Boudart, William E. Dowling, Kenneth R. Weber, Daniel B. Clemens, Mark Bradley Haugen, Ward Cronin, Fred A. Schubert, Richard L. Zimmerman, Buddy Melges and Bill Winderberg.
Memorial Day observances at Walworth and Fontana concluded with solemn ceremonial Post 102 Honor Guard gun salutes and the playing of the Civil War era bugle call, “Taps.”
Chartered by Congress in 1919, the American Legion is the largest wartime veterans service organization with nearly 2 million members in more than 12,000 posts across the nation.
Established in 1919 and officially incorporated in 1921, nonprofit Ingalls-Koeppen American Legion Post 102 meets on the third Tuesday after the third Monday of each month at Walworth Town Hall, W6741 Brick Church Road in Walworth, unless otherwise announced.
Members of Walworth-based Ingalls-Koeppen Americal Legion Post 102, including Honor Guard members, stand at attention along Brick Church Road in the Town of Walworth on Monday, May 29 during solemn Memorial Day observances at Brick Church Cemetery. Post 102 veterans pictures, from left, were Brian Zielinski, Adam Basso, Frank Breneisen, Darwin Clark, Vice Commander Mark Chalchoff, Commander Peter Kahl, Joni Sallee, Josh Sallee, Chaplain David Grever, Bob Ahern, Rich Miller, Alex O'dierno, Joe Lisenby, Mike Long and Cliff Erkfitz.
Walworth Elementary School seventh-grader Gael Moreno (left) and eighth-grader Juan Leon (right) perform the Civil War-era military bugle call "Taps" during solemn Memorial Day observances conducted by Ingalls-Koeppen American Legion Post 102 at Cobblestone Cemetery in the Town of Walworth on Monday, May 29.
Ingalls-Koeppen American Legion Post 102 Commander Peter Kahl (left) directs the Post Honor Guard in a rifle salute to fallen comrades during solemn Memorial Day observances at Cobblestone Cemetery in the Town of Walworth on Monday, May 29. Historic Cobblestone Cemetery dates its founding to 1825.
Paying their respects to fallen comrades, Ingalls-Koeppen American Legion Post 102 members (from left) Darwin Clark, Rich Miller and Cliff Erkfitz salute during the playing of the military bugle call "Taps" during solemn Memorial Day observances at Cobblestone Cemetery in the Town of Walworth on Monday, May 29.
Ingalls-Koeppen American Legion Post 102's 2023 Poppy Princess Meleah Special rides in the 2023 Memorial Day parade through downtown Walworth on May 29, escorted by Post 102 veterans Cliff Erkfitz and Frank Breneisen (driving). Meleah is the daughter of Joe and Jennifer Special and the granddaughter of World War II veteran Peter Special.
Peter Kahl, commander of Walworth-based Ingalls-Koeppen American Legion Post 102, delivers his keynote address during solemn Memorial Day observances at Cobblestone Cemetery in the Town of Walworth. Post 102 held Memoral Day observances at Cobblestone Cemetery and Brick Church Cemetery in the Town of Walworth, Walworth Cemetery in the Village of Walworth and Reid Park in Fontana, as well as patriotic Memorial Day parades at Walworth and Fontana. Kahl is a member of both American Legion Post 102 and Geneva Lake Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2373 of Williams Bay.
