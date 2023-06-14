Pausing to remember the nation’s fallen war dead on Monday, May 29, Walworth-based Ingalls-Koeppen American Legion Post 102 answered their call to duty with a slate of six Memorial Day observances at Walworth and Fontana.

Now headed by Commander Peter Kahl, Post 102 is named in tribute to the first two West End soldiers to give their lives in service to their country in the two major World Wars of the 20th Century — Private Joseph Bailey Ingalls (World War I) and Capt. Howard Koeppen (World War II).

Post 102 veterans held solemn Memorial Day observances at Cobblestone Cemetery and Brick Church Cemetery in the Town of Walworth, Walworth Cemetery in the Village of Walworth, and at Reid Park in the Village of Fontana, in addition to staging patriotic Memorial Day parades at Walworth and Fontana.

“We take this day to remember those that gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country, our freedoms, our guiding principles of democracy,” Kahl said at the solemn Memorial Day observances. “With respect and reverence, we honor the women and men who gave their lives for their country in times of war. We remember those missing in action and prisoners of war. We thank families of those who gave their lives for our country. We have in our prayers those who are serving in the military today throughout the world.”

Among those community members participating in the various Memorial Day observances conducted by Post 102 were The Rev. Steven Buchanan of Saints Simeon and Anna Anglican Church, Walworth; soloists Jeanette O’dierno and Bill Collins; and bands and student musicians drawn from Big Foot High School, Walworth School and Fontana School.

Kahl thanked American Legion Post 102 Auxiliary President Lori Long and Legionnaire Mike Long for organizing and running the Post’s annual Memorial Day Weekend poppy sales, which support local veterans, active-duty military personnel and their families with medical and financial needs.

The tradition of wearing a poppy dates back to 1920, when it became the memorial flower of the American Legion. The red poppy came to symbolize the blood shed during battle following the publication of the World War I wartime poem “In Flanders Fields,” written by Lt. Colonel John McCrae, M.D. while serving on the front-line to honor soldiers killed in battle.

Post 102’s 2023 Poppy Princess was announced by Kahl as being Meleah Special, the daughter of Joe and Jennifer Special and the granddaughter of World War II veteran Paul Special.

As part of the Memorial Day observances, Kahl read the roll call names of Walworth area war dead:

World War I — Post 102 namesake Joseph B. Ingalls, Arnold Schacht and Walter Thomas.

World War II — Leo Bedsted, John B. Broberg, Stanley Cooper, Carroll Eifer, Hugh C. Ferris, Haskel M. Garrett, Warren Gorgas Jr., Post 102 namesake Howard Koeppen, Victor Molthen, Jack C. Orcutt, Merton Ortmann, Carlyle Recob, Raymond Robinson, William Sipes, Joe D. Wickham and Clifford C. York.

Korea — Donald R. Miller.

Vietnam — Robert W. Grebby, Thomas Grucl, Kent W. Longmire, Gene R. Spencer and Lawrence Wissell.

Kahl also paid tribute to American Legion Post 102 members who had passed to “Post Everlasting” in the past year, Robert L. Stevenson and Edgar Eddie Recob, as well as other area veterans who had passed — George H. Kass, Clarence Richard Hart, Robert J. Jonas, John E. Knull, Raymond A. Lowry, Jeffrey N. Curtis, Edward R. Riley, Joseph R. Zindrick, Caesar A. Garibaldi, Robert H. Abrahams, John A. Singer, George L. Kummer, Philip B. Joyce, Robert C. Boudart, William E. Dowling, Kenneth R. Weber, Daniel B. Clemens, Mark Bradley Haugen, Ward Cronin, Fred A. Schubert, Richard L. Zimmerman, Buddy Melges and Bill Winderberg.

Memorial Day observances at Walworth and Fontana concluded with solemn ceremonial Post 102 Honor Guard gun salutes and the playing of the Civil War era bugle call, “Taps.”

Chartered by Congress in 1919, the American Legion is the largest wartime veterans service organization with nearly 2 million members in more than 12,000 posts across the nation.

Established in 1919 and officially incorporated in 1921, nonprofit Ingalls-Koeppen American Legion Post 102 meets on the third Tuesday after the third Monday of each month at Walworth Town Hall, W6741 Brick Church Road in Walworth, unless otherwise announced.

For more information about Post 102, call 262-686-0001, visit www.ingalls-koeppen.org, or follow the Post at www.facebook.com/ingalls.koeppen.102.

In 9 PHOTOS: Ingalls-Koeppen American Legion Post 102 2023 Memorial Day Parade Walworth Fire & Rescue kicks off the 2023 Memorial Day parade through downtown Walworth Ingalls-Koeppen American Legion Post 102 marches in the 2023 Memorial Day parade around Heyer Park Square, downtown Walworth Vintage Jeep in 2023 Memorial Way parade at Walworth American Legion Post 102 Poppy Princess Meleah Special rides in Memorial Day parade at Walworth The Big Foot Marching Band processes in Walworth's 2023 Memorial Day parade The Big Foot Union High School Marching Band performs patriotic music in the 2023 Memorial Day parade at Walworth Walworth Wildcats Marching Band processes through downtown Walworth on Memorial Day Walworth Elementary School Wildcats Marching Band perform in Walworth's Memorial Day parade Walworth Fire & Rescue ambulance wraps up 2023 Memorial Day parade in Walworth