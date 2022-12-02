Rep. Tyler August said he will not support Lake Geneva's Premier Resort Tax proposal

City aldermen are continuing discussions about the possibility of placing a non-binding referendum question on the ballot during the spring 2023 election asking residents if Lake Geneva should implement a Premier Resort Area Tax.

Placing such a referendum on the ballot was recently discussed during the public works committee meeting, Oct. 24, then again during the finance, licensing and regulation committee meeting, Nov. 15.

City officials are considering establishing a Premier Resort Area Tax to help gain additional revenue for Lake Geneva.

Rep. Tyler August said he is against the Premier Resort Area Tax. He said Lake Geneva officials seem to discuss the issue every few years, but he said he has never heard a resident ask for the tax.

“I never had a constituent call me and ask for this tax,” August said. “It always comes out of city hall looking for ways to spend money. I’ve been opposed to it.”

A Premier Area Resort Tax would place a sales tax on tourism-related businesses including hotels, resorts, retail stores, gas stations and clothing stores.

Revenue from the tax could be used to help pay for infrastructural projects and city services.

In order to implement such a tax, the city would have to pass a non-binding referendum, obtain support from the state Legislature and pass a binding referendum.

State law requires municipalities to seek state approval for implementing a Premier Resort Area Tax unless at least 40% of the community’s total assessed property value comes from tourism.

“If they want to hit that 40% at some point, then that’s a local decision,” August said. “But I’m not going to change state law to allow for the Premier Resort Area Tax.”

Members of the finance committee unanimously approved, Nov. 15, to continue discussion regarding the proposed non-binding referendum during their Dec. 6 meeting, which is scheduled to be held 4:30 p.m. in the city hall building, council chambers, 626 Geneva St.

Talking to legislators

Alderman Richard Hedlund said he would be in favor of the city implementing a Premier Resort Area Tax but wants to know how residents feel about the issue.

“I think it would solve a lot of our problems. I think it’s really important that we take the citizen’s temperature on this,” Hedlund said. “For a non-binding referendum, we still have time to put it on for the spring election. Let’s see what the residents think about this idea.”

Hedlund said he has talked with local state officials regarding the issue but has not received much support. He said if a non-binding referendum is approved, maybe they would be more willing to support implementing the tax for Lake Geneva.

“I’ve beaten on drums with our representative and senator and have gotten nowhere,” Hedlund said. “Maybe if we could pass this referendum by a 80-to-25% margin, if that many people in Lake Geneva are really for this, maybe it will influence some of them. I would like to get this on the ballot for the spring election.”

August said he does not feel many residents would support the tax.

“It’s really only been the city that has asked me for it,” August said. “Taxpayers aren’t banging down my door for me to do this for them, so I’ve always been opposed to it.”

Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said she would like to continue discussion regarding the proposed referendum during the Dec. 6 finance committee meeting to give residents more time to learn about the issue and possibly express their opinions.

“Just to be fair to the public, I would like to let it ride for one more FLR meeting just so we can get the word out initially, and that gives people time to read up on it,” Fesenmaier said.

City Clerk Lana Kropf told the aldermen that they have until Jan. 24, 2023 to file a referendum question with the state to have it placed on the April ballot.

Hedlund said he wants to make sure the referendum question is appropriately worded, so residents have a clear idea for what they are voting.

“I think that’s very important because when we did the referendum for the parking garage it was worded very poorly and it didn’t pass, and I think everyone in the city wished it had,” Hedlund said. “When we get that referendum written up, it has to be written up right.”

Aldermen Ken Howell said they could discuss the issue again during the next finance committee meeting and possibly approve a referendum question during a full city council meeting in late December.

“So we have time time,” Howell said. “Let’s get it started, and we can go from there.”

City Administrator Dave Nord said representatives from Visit Lake Geneva have offered to help educate people about the referendum if the city decides to place it on the spring ballot.

“The Visit Lake Geneva organization has expressed an interest in helping the city market their referendum if the city opts to do it,” Nord said.

Former City Administrator Blaine Oborn proposed that the city pursue a Premier Area Resort Tax several years ago and possibly place a non-binding referendum question on the ballot to determine if residents would support the tax.