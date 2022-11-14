Renovations continue on former Lake Geneva Theater, stage area should be done in early 2023

The curtain could be rising on a another new venture at the former Geneva Theater building early next year.

Renovations currently are being completed to auditoriums one and two of the former Geneva Theater building, 244 Broad in Lake Geneva.

Once completed the area of the building will be known as the "Geneva Stage" and will feature live music, community performances, acting classes, stage plays, silent and classic movies, and business presentations.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved a precise implementation plan Jan. 24 to allow representatives from Win Properties LLC of Burlington to renovate the former theater building for a commercial indoor entertainment facility and an outdoor commercial entertainment land use.

Auditoriums three and four were renovated earlier this year and converted into the Geneva Tap House, which includes 50 self-pour taps where patrons can sample locally-crafted beers, wines and hard seltzers.

Shad Branen, co-owner of Win Properties LLC, said the "Geneva Stage" portion of the building should be completed early next year, but no set opening date has been confirmed at this time.

"We don't have a firm open date, but it should be in early 2023," he said.

Branen said the project has been delayed because of construction and supply chain issues.

"We just hit a delay with construction and access to equipment, but things are progressing," Branen said. "We are installing some of the food and beverage equipment. Most of the heavy lifting is done now, so we're just kind of working on details and other work inside."

Branen said because of the delays some of the events that were scheduled to be held at the "Geneva Stage" have been postponed.

"We had a schedule of events. We had to postpone a number of those," Branen said. "So the original plan was to open earlier, but we just had to reschedule many of those events. Pretty soon, we will start setting those dates. We just want to make sure we don't have to postpone any more events."

Representatives from the Dairyland Theatre Organ Society in Racine are in the process of restoring a "Style H" Wurlitzer pipe organ for the "Geneva Stage."

The organ is set to be used for concerts and silent films. Branen said the "Geneva Stage" also will have the theater's retractable movie screen, which will be used for silent and classic films.

"The focus of the 'Geneva Stage' is it's a live venue," Branen said. "But the organ and the retractable screen offer a lot of opportunities for a variety of programs and presentations."

Branen said he is looking forward to the "Geneva Stage" being completed and opening to the public.

"It's coming together. It's going to be a beautiful facility not only because of the organ, but overall," Branen said. "It's what it was originally built as, going back to the original roots of the Geneva Theater and its stage."

The Geneva Theater first opened in 1928 and hosted performers such as Will Rogers and the Marx Brothers.

After being closed for about 10 years, Branen renovated the building and re-opened it as a movie theater in March 2017.

Branen decided to transform the building from a movie theater to an entertainment venue because of how the movie theater had been negatively affected during recent years because of the coronavirus, movie streaming services and opening of the luxury Emagine Geneva Lakes theater in the Town of Lyons.