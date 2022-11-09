Remembering Walworth's Don Nichols Pontiac and the man behind the dealership

It is now a store called Angelus Home, Garden and Lifestyle at 325 Kenosha St. But before it was a home and garden store, it was Don Nichols Pontiac.

Don “Bud” Nichols and his sister, Ann Nichols, both from the Chicago area, came to the Walworth Memorial Library on a chilly Oct. 27 evening to share the life of their father, Don Nichols and mother, Pauline, during a meeting of the Walworth and Big Foot Prairie Historical Society.

From 1939 to 1975 (with time out for World War II) Don Nichols, owner of Don Nichols Pontiac, was the guy Walworth area residents went to, to buy a new car, buy a used car, or have their current car serviced.

Don Nichols held a degree in electrical engineering, served in the U.S. Navy and raised three children in the village of Walworth. He died in 1992 at the age of 81, but his legacy lives on.

Don and Pauline Nichols had three children. Ann and Bud’s brother, Jay, died of pancreatic cancer in 2009. Pauline died in 2010.

The car business

After graduating from Walworth High School in 1928, Don Nichols earned a degree in electrical engineering at the University of Wisconsin. He then went searching for work. But it was the Great Depression. No one was hiring electrical engineers, Bud said.

Instead, Don Nichols took a job selling cars. Selling and servicing cars became Don Nichols’ passion.

In 1939, he opened his Pontiac dealership in Walworth, Ann said. And then World War II intervened. In 1941, with his dealership in the care of a friend, Don Nichols found himself in the U.S. Army. But not for long. At some point after basic training, an Army sergeant walked up to him, saluted, and said: “You are now a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy,” Bud said. “The Navy needed electrical engineers.”

It was, Bud added, the one time his father directly benefited from his degree in electrical engineering. Instead of being an Army infantry GI, he was a Navy officer in charge of maintenance at a medical rehabilitation center on Guam.

At war’s end, Don Nichols returned to Walworth and resumed selling Pontiacs. But he found another passion as well. Her name was Pauline Kuhlman of Chicago.

Pauline’s father, Clarence “Bud” Kuhlman, was the son of a German immigrant, Robert Kuhlman, who lived in Chicago. Clarence hated the name Clarence and preferred being called Bud, a name that lives on in the Nichols family.

Pauline Nichols became a familiar face around the village of Walworth, Ann said. She served on the school board and the library board. Ann said her mother loved doing volunteer work at the Walworth Memorial Library.

Helping people

Don Nichols was dedicated to more than just selling cars, said Bud. He believed in helping people. On snowy nights, Don Nichols would fire up his tow truck and look for cars stuck in snow-filled ditches along the road. He would pull them out at no charge.

Bud said his father accepted some unusual trades for services.

“He would take in things in trade when he would sell cars. When Ann and I were small he traded in, I don’t know, a down payment for two really nice accordions. Really big, heavy accordions,” Bud said. The accordions were so heavy that neither Bud nor Ann could strap one on without toppling over. Undeterred, Don Nichols arranged a chair and some telephone books for support and seemed determined that his kids would learn to play the musical instrument. But Pauline put her foot down, Bud said. Her kids were not going to play the accordion.

Other trades included an Arabian stallion, a small boat and a bushel of vegetables in exchange for an oil change, Ann said.

Ann and Bud also talked about some other members of the family tree, some of them not so conventional.

Uncle Speed, for example. He married into the family and owned about 80 acres in Waukesha County. He was called Speed because he liked to drive fast. Uncle Speed planted trees on his Waukesha property, which earned him a tax write off. He planted the trees while nude.

“He liked to be au naturale when he was in the woods planting trees,” Bud said. He added he never actually saw his uncle planting trees, but that was the story.

And there was another surprise for some in the audience. Bud said that his dad didn’t just sell Pontiacs.

In the late 1950s and early 1960s, Don Nichols’ dealership also sold French Renault and English Vauxhall automobiles. It was an experiment that didn’t last long, Bud said. But a member of the audience said that he bought the Renault franchise from Don Nichols and operated it in Elkhorn for a few years.

Satisfied customers

At one point during the presentation, Bud asked how many in the audience bought a car from his father. About a dozen hands went up.

His business gone for nearly 50 years, and Don Nichols still has satisfied customers.

The building that housed his dealership still stands.

Ann Nichols went into teaching. Now retired, her last teaching position was with the Truman Middle College High School, Chicago, where she taught college reading, study skills and urban ecology.

Like his dad, Bud had a degree in engineering. Twenty-seven years ago, Bud and his wife, Peggy, got into the advertising business creating product exhibits for trade shows. He said he and his wife retired this year.

Nancy Lehman, historical society president, said it is important to hear about those who made their lives and livelihoods in the Walworth area. Businesses open and close. People move in and raise families, and then the parents pass away and the children move away. Things change so rapidly. Unless people tell their stories, there is a danger that we will forget our past, she said.