Registration has officially opened for the 29th annual VIP Services Golf & Tennis Outing.

The event is scheduled for Monday, June 5 at Big Foot Country Club, 770 Shabbona Drive in Fontana.

Craig Poshepny, executive director for VIP Services, sees the outing as a unique opportunity for golfers to compete while helping to support essential services for adults with a wide range of disabilities.

“This is our organization’s flagship fundraising event, but it has also become one of Walworth County’s premiere golf outings,” Poshepny said. “Participants can enjoy a great day of golf while raising funds for VIP’s ongoing programs that help adults with disabilities overcome barriers and find greater opportunities to connect with the community.”

Registration will begin at 10 a.m., with a golfer welcome and announcements to follow at 11:20 a.m. The round robin tennis tournament will get underway at 1:30 p.m., and there will be a 19th hole reception at 4:30 p.m. featuring hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. The awards dinner will be held at 5:30 p.m.

For more information or registration, visit vipservices-inc.org, or email golf@vipservices-inc.org for details.

