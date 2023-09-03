The Discover Whitewater Series: Half Marathon, Half Marathon Team Event, 5k, and W3 Fit Kid Shuffle is excited to announce the registration for the Fit Kid Shuffle and Kids Korral are now live.

The 11th annual DWS will be held Sept. 17.

The DWS partners with Working for Whitewater’s Wellness to host the Fit Kid Shuffle, a free race for kids.

The Fit Kid Shuffle will be held 10 a.m., Sept. 16.

The one-mile course includes obstacles and pathways. Fit Kid Shufflers are provided with a T-shirt, snacks and their very own medal after the race.

The Kids Korral is available for parents, guardians or caregivers who are participating in the race.

The Kids Korral is a free childcare for children between the ages of 1and 10.

The DWS partners with UW-Whitewater’s College of Educational and Professional Studies to make the Kids Korral possible.

Kids Korral is scheduled to open at 7 a.m. on race day, where kids have the opportunity to play games, arts and crafts and much more.

The Kids Korral will offer child supervision until noon, parents and caregivers can pick up their kids whenever they are finished with the race, and can continue the festivities at the DWS’ post-race celebration.

To register to run or volunteer, visit https://RunWhitewater.com/.

For more information contact Jeffery Knight, executive director, at 920-728-0662 or jpk@knightpublicaffairs.com.