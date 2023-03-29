The traditional of award-winning tradition of journalistic excellence continues as the Lake Geneva Regional News, as the newspaper took home seven awards in the Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation (WNAF) 2022 Better Newspaper Contest.

“It’s truly an honor for us as a staff at the Lake Geneva Regional News to be recognized for these awards,” said Editor Travis Devlin. “As the new editor of the paper after formerly just being the sports reporter here, I give thanks to our former editor, Stephanie Jones, who guided me and helped me into this role, and I certainly wouldn’t be in this position without her. Dennis Hines and Eric Johnson are two of the best reporters and people that I know, and it’s a privilege to be able to call them co-workers and friends. They deserve this, we deserve this, and I’m proud to be a part of this three-man newsroom that always strives to do its best to provide the news to the Lake Geneva area and Walworth County community.”

The awards were presented Friday, March 24 at the Wisconsin Newspaper Association (WNA) Better Newspaper Contest Awards Banquet at the Madison Concourse Motel and Governor’s Room, held in conjunction with the WNA’s March 23-24 2023 Convention and Trade Show.

“Congratulations on your well-deserved awards,” said WNA and WNAF Membership and Communications Director Julia Hunter in an embargoed Feb. 1 letter to the Lake Geneva Regional News announcing the awards.

The Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation’s 2022 Better Newspaper Contest received 2,230 entries from 106 participating newspaper across 57 award categories. Eligible entries were published between Sept. 1 2021 and Aug. 31 2022, and were judged by members of the Arkansas Press Association.

The Lake Geneva Regional News competed in Division D for non-daily newspapers with circulation between 2,250-4,499.

“The best and brightest”

Outgoing WNA president Patrick Reilly, a 55-year industry veteran and publisher of The Dodgeville Chronicle, gave the welcoming address at the awards banquet, feting the award honorees as “the best and brightest in our business.”

“In the course of my life I’ve had a lot of heroes,” Reilly reflected. “Everybody needs a hero. I look out tonight and see everyone here that’s in the business and you’re the heroes.”

Later, awards program presenter David L. Bennett, husband of WNA executive director Beth Bennett and himself the former executive director of the Illinois Press Association and the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association, led Better Newspaper Contest honorees in a “we’re all winners” toast for their key role in “a noble industry that is a key part of our democratic system.”

“What you do day in and day out, week in and week out, bringing vital intelligence to the people in your community … provides an indispensable service to the people that you serve. In my mind, that makes each and every one of you a winner … I think Wisconsin has the best journalists in the country … We’re all winners in the end.”

Johnson

West End reporter and “Shooting the (Lake) Breeze” columnist Eric A. Johnson won two Better Newspaper Contest awards for the Lake Geneva Regional News — Best Headlines, first place; and Best Business Coverage, second place.

Johnson was praised for overall “good creative thinking” for his three Best Headlines submissions — “Hot Diggity Dog: Oscar Mayer ‘Hotdoggers’ get frank about life in Walworth visit,” “Nightmare on Elm Street nears end: Linn supervisors approve razing of three structures,” and “Bacon up a good time: Second annual Bacon Fest draws large, enthusiastic crowds to downtown.”

Wrote the judges, “Got to be frank — doggone good headline. Nightmare headline was scare good. And who can resist bacon?”

Arkansas Press Association judges also praised Johnson’s Best Business Coverage article on last year’s centennial anniversary of Walworth-based Daniels Foods as “a good story about local business and local history.”

Additionally, Johnson also earned three WNAF Better Newspaper Contest Contest awards for his former employer, the Eagle River-based Vilas County News-Review — Best Business Coverage, first place; Best Feature Story (Profile), second place; and Best General News Story (Third Place).

Praised for a “nice job” on his first place Best Business Coverage submissions for the News-Review, judges feted Johnson’s Best Feature Story submission for “great writing” and offering a story “that not only illuminates one man’s life but at the same time teaches us history.” For the Best General News Story, judges praised Johnson’s entry as “a great example of quality article writing with a combination of research and smooth writing style.

Devlin

Regional News editor and sports reporter Devlin earned a second place award for Best Sports Action Photo for “Defense First: Big Foot boys basketball regional opener.”

Wrote the judges, “Everyone gave their all by stretching to make this play count, including the photographer who took this shot.”

Hines

Reporter Dennis Hines earned two honorable mention awards for Best Ongoing/Extended Coverage and Best Business Coverage.

Hines’ submissions in the Best Ongoing/Extended Coverage category on the proposed South Street trail expansion in the City of Lake Geneva was praised by judges for “an excellent job exploring this controversial community issue” as he “quickly and thoroughly exposed the many concerns of the frustrated residents of South Street and the city’s plans to move full steam ahead to utilize the grant secured for the trail.”

Judges said Hines’ Best Business Coverage submission on approval of a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) district in Darien was “a strong story that lays out the pros and cons of tax breaks to new businesses,” noting it’s an issue that’s “often glossed over.”

Jones

Former Regional News Editor and Wisconn Valley Media Group Regional Editor Stephanie Jones, who left the journalism profession earlier this year to pursue a teaching career, won two first place awards — Best General News Photo and Best Editorial.

Wrote the judges regarding Jones’ first place editorial submissions, “Significance of the topics is obvious, and the clarity of the thought stands out. The quality of the writing is excellent and information is presented to support the strong opinions being expressed. Some readers may not agree with the opinions but they will understand the facts being noted in the editorials. I would continue to read the editorials whether I agreed with you or not because of them being strong and supported by facts.

About the WNA

Established in 1853, the Madison-based Wisconsin Newspaper Association is among the oldest press associations in the world, serving 223 member newspapers encompassing 31 dailies and 192 weeklies. The mission of the WNA trade association is to strengthen the newspaper industry, enhance public understanding of the role of newspapers, and protect the basic freedoms of the press, speech and the free flow of information.

Supporting WNA goals is the Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation, a not-for-profit organization created in 1980 to improve the quality and future of Wisconsin’s newspapers and the communities they serve.

The 2023 WNA Convention was sponsored by Godfrey & Kahn, News Tracker, Customized Newspaper Advertising (CNA), Legal Notice Services, Multi Media Channels, Editor & Publisher, Pines Bach, WisPolitics, The Badger Project, and Column.

In 62 Photos: Opening Day of the Walworth County Fair, Aug. 31, 2022 Walworth County Fair: The colorful carnival midway lights up the night sky at the fairgrounds Walworth County Fair: 2022 Fairest of the Fair Jessica Markham Walworth County Fair: Afternoon crowd view on fairgrounds Walworth County Fair: Fairgrounds afternoon crowd view Walworth County Fair: Afternoon crowd view at fairgrounds Walworth County Fair: Antiques judging draws a crowd Walworth County Fair: Auctioneer Gary Finley presides over the Fairest of the Fair basket raffle Walworth County Fair: Milwaukee area balloon artist Dan Dort plies his trade in balloon wiener dogs Walworth County Fair: Banyard Adventure & Learning Coop area at the fairgrounds Walworth County Fair: Belgian horse "Turbo" waits in the horse barn as his stall is readied Walworth County Fair: Bumper cars on the fair's carnival midway Walworth County Fair: Frieda and Dennis Evangelista of Long Grove, Ill. dance to the music at the Park Stage Walworth County Fair: Dairy Barn animal exhibition Walworth County Fair: Allen Davenport of Sharon clips his Holstein heifer for show Walworth County Fair: Ron Baughman of the Knights of Columbus serves up a homemade cream puff Walworth County Fair: Sunset crowd view on the fairgrounds Walworth County Fair: Night crowd on the fairgrounds Walworth County Fair: Colorful food stands light up the night on the fairgrounds Walworth County Fair: Walking stricks spread the "Good News" at the Fellowship of Christian Farmers booth Walworth County Fair: The "Century Wheel" ferris wheel is a colorful sight as dusk settles over the fairgrounds Walworth County Fair: Food humor at Emma's Cookie Kitchen stand on the fairgrounds Walworth County Fair; Carol Steilein of Union Grove judges dips in the North Hall Walworth County Fair; Singer-entertainers David Allen Mehner of Spring Grove, Ill and John Ludy Puleo of East Troy bring their "Frank 2 FRANKIE" show to the Park Stage Walworth County Fair: Jon Sherwood of Racine sells fudge in the Commercial Exhibits Hall Walworth County Fair: Fun Slide afternoon view on the carnival midway Walworth County Fair: Dusk view of Fun Slide on the carnival midway Walworth County Fair: Doug and Brittany Kramer prepare sweet treats at the Red Barn Elephant Ears stand Walworth County Fair: "Vertigo" giant spring tower on the carnival midway Walworth County Fair: Six-year-old Rosie Hammerstad, of Elkhorn, shows off her cross-brew ewe Walworth County Fair: A goat eats hay in one of the many fairgrounds animal barns Walworth County Fair: Children's entertainer Nick Dattilo of Kenosha leads a family chicken dance in the Kiddieland area Walworth County Fair: Flying like Superman on the "Cliff Hanger" ride at the carnival midway Walworth County Fair: Holstein cows on exhibition in the Dairy Barn Walworth County Fair: Colorful flowers and vegetables on display in the Horticulture Barn Walworth County Fair: Seven-year-old Penelope Stallings of Elkhorn is off to the Kiddieland stick horse races Walworth County Fair: Badger High School FFA volunteer Kylie Kundert of Lake Geneva readies cow hats in the Discovery Barn Walworth County Fair: Vivian Patterson and mom Betsey Patterson of Elkhorn enjoy a ride on the midway merry-go-round Walworth County Fair: Bright lights draw in evening contestants for the midway carnival games Walworth County Fair: Ruth Knetzger of Hubertus and Paul Melius of Jackson judge mixed grass hay Walworth County Fair: Registered Paint "Bob," 25, is making his last fair show appearance before retirement Walworth County Fair: The Jackson Duo entertain in the WSLD Music Hall Walworth County Fair: Yves Francois Rocambu Jazz entertains on the Park Stage Walworth County Fair: Pharoah's Fury swinging gondola pirate ship ride on the carnival midway Walworth County Fair: Plein Air artist Brad Geers of Milwaukee Walworth County Fair: Plein Air artist Hector Acuna of Cedarburg Walworth County Fair: Colorful prize-winning flowers in the Horticulture Barn Walworth County Fair: Pumpkins on display in North Hall, waiting to be judged Walworth County Fair: Dad Jamie Opper and daughter Ella, of Elkhorn, shear their crossbreed sheep for show Walworth County Fair: Whitewater siblings Rosie and Bentley Hammerstad with their cross-brew ewes Walworth County Fair: High in the sky on the rotating and somersaulting "Speed" midway carnival ride Walworth County Fair: The carnival midway provides a festive, colorful contrast as the sun sets over the fairgrounds Walworth County Fair: The colorful midway is aglow as the sun sets over the fairgrounds Walworth County Fair: The noon antique and stock tractor pulls drew a large opening day crowd to the grandstand Walworth County Fair: Smoke fills the air as a vintage International Harvester Turbo pulls it's load - and into the competition lead Walworth County Fair: Commercial vendor Stuart Mayo gives a cookware demonstration in North Hall Walworth County Fair: Wild West Sodas vendor Terry Vearrier of Odessa, Texas made his 17th journey to the fair Walworth County Fair: A goat settles down in the hay for a rest Walworth County Fair: The Mega Drop thrill ride on the carnival midway drops passengers 130 feet in two seconds Walworth County Fair: Plein Air artist Deanna Bruenig of Oconomowoc paints a view of Holstein cows in the Dairy Barn Walworth County Fair: Vintage 1947 Allis Chalmers "M" and McCormick Farmall "C" tractors on display Walworth County Fair: Mementos of the fair's rich 173-year history on display in the Log Cabin on the fairgrounds 2022 Walworth County Fair "Fairest of the Fair" final competition and crowning ceremony