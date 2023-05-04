Call ‘em whatever you want when the dinner bell sounds. Pancakes. Hotcakes. Flapjacks. Griddle cakes. Slapjacks. Come and get it!

The griddle will be sizzling this Sunday, May 7, from 7-11 a.m. as the Reek School Club hosts its popular annual pancake breakfast fundraiser at Grades PreK-8 Reek Elementary School , W4094 S. Lakeshore Dr. in the Town of Linn.

Breakfasts, inclusive of pancakes, sausage, eggs, fruit, milk, juice and coffee, are $8 each, and $5 for children ages 3-6. Youngsters age two and under eat free.

The Reek School Club fundraiser will also include crafts and games from 7-10:30 a.m., including spatula pancake stacking, Hungry Hippos, giant Connect Four, horse racing and a variety of craft projects.

Raffle items at the fundraiser will include a wide variety of offerings.

The public is encouraged to save time and buy their tickets early. Raffle ticket pre-sales are ongoing through 8 a.m. on Friday, May 5 — five tickets for $5, 10 tickets for $10, or 25 tickets for $20.

Visit https://www.linn6.k12.wi.us/documents/pancake-breakfast-2023/316305 and click on “Basket Raffle Info” for more information of pre-sale raffle tickets.

“The Pancake Breakfast is not only our School Club’s biggest fundraiser, it is also a great community event,” said Linn Joint 6 School District Administrator Tami Martin. “We welcome our neighbors, friends, grandparents and alumni in. It is a long tradition in our Reek Community. We’re excited to see everyone here!”

This year, Martin said there’s an exciting new twist to the popular fundraiser.

“This year, because the musical was so popular — so many students participated in it and it was so well attended — we decided to use the ‘Willy Wonka Jr.’ set as our theme and decorations. When the day is over, pieces of the set will be auctioned off.”

For more information, call Reek School at 262-248-4120 or visit https://www.linn6.k12.wi.us/article/1094168.

IN 18 PHOTOS: Reek Elementary School presents "Willy Wonka, Jr." - April 21-22, 2023 Life at the Bucket Family homestead Who can? The Candy Man can! TV news reporter Phineous Trout on the trail of discovered Wonka Bar golden tickets Charlie Bucket: "I've got a golden ticket!" Charlie Bucket is next in line to signed the contractual bottom line to tour Willy Wonka's chocolate factory Touring confectioner Willy Wonka's famed candy and chocolates factory Sneak peak into candymaker Willy Wonka's world of pure imagination Boat ride on the chocolate river in Willy Wonka's candy factory Augustus Gloop gets swallowed up by Willy Wonka's molten chocolate river Oompa-Loompa chorus line in the Reek Elementary School production of "Willy Wonka Jr." Violet Beauregard lives up to her name as she transforms into a purplish-blue blueberry Oompa-Loompas sing and dance with Wonka Bars Charlie Bucket and Grandpa Joe flying in the Wonka factory after drinking Fizzy Lifting Drinks Touring the nut room in Willy Wonka's candy and chocolates factory "I Want It NOW!" - Veruca Salt has a temper tantrum after not getting her way in the nut-shelling room Confectioner Willy Wonka demonstrates his teleportation Wonka Vision device Last kid standing - Charlie Bucket inherits Willy Wonka's candy factory The top hat is passed to heir apparent Charlie Bucket in the finale scene of "Willy Wonka Jr."