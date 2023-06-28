All children in Walworth County, up to the age of 5 years old, are now eligible to receive a free book each month.

Officials from the Walworth County Reading Project have expanded their program to include all of Walworth County.

The Walworth County Reading Project was established in July 2022 to help bring the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program to the area, which allows children to receive a free book a month until their fifth birthday.

The reading project initially was offered in Lake Geneva and the Bloomfield/Genoa City area, but the organization recently obtained enough funding to offer the program throughout Walworth County.

Carrie Spiegelhoff, president of the Walworth County Reading Project Board, said the Walworth County Reading Project was one of 15 organizations to receive a $10,000 grant from the Gage Marine Corporation.

Officials from Gage Marine recently awarded $150,000 in grants to 15 different organization to honor the business’s 150th anniversary. About 98 organizations applied for a grant.

Spiegelhoff said the Gage Marine grant and funding from other local organizations and businesses has helped the Walworth County Reading Project to expand its program.

“It’s hard to put it into words. We’re so excited. It’s been so rewarding to have the program grow so quickly,” Spiegelhoff said. “Just to have the generosity of the community behind us it clearly shows that it’s a project people will support and are excited about. So we’re thrilled to have the support of the community and to be able to help families and kids.”

Doug Bartz, Walworth County Reading Project Board member, said he is honored that the Walworth County Reading Project was one of several organizations to receive a grant from Gage Marine.

“To be chosen for one of those was an honor,” Bartz said. “To be recognized for the work and to be recognized that children are definitely in need of building that bond with their families and having reading time, it’s an honor.”

Owners of Lake City Social, 111 Center St. in Lake Geneva, also are helping to raise funding for the reading project.

Through July 9, Lake City Social customers may round up their bill to have additional funding donated to the reading project, also $3 of every “Good Karma” bloody Mary drink that is sold will go towards the organization.

Lake City Social also will host a fundraising event from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., June 29 in which 20% of the proceeds from food and beverage sales will be donated to the Walworth County Reading Project.

Spiegelhoff said the June 29 fundraising event also is to celebrate the program expanding throughout Walworth County.

“It’s a chance for us to celebrate opening up to the entire county and getting the word out,” Spiegelhoff said. “All of the fundraising will go to kids and sending books out.”

Bartz said members of the Walworth County Reading Project Board will be at the event to inform residents about the project and to sign children up for the program.

“So if anybody has any questions about what the project and what we do, we will be there that night,” Bartz said. “It’s a celebration for us as well but it’s also looking at the future of sustaining this program in Walworth County.”

Spiegelhoff said past sponsors and donors of the program also are welcomed to attend the event.

“We’re definitely inviting both families and our sponsors to come join us that night for a social night out,” Spiegelhoff said.

Parents can register their children for the program by visiting www.imaginationlibrary.com and entering their zip code. For more information about the Walworth County Reading Project, send an email message to walworthcountyreadingproject@gmail.com.

Children will receive their first book within eight to 12 weeks after being registered, then they will receive one book a month after that.

Spiegelhoff said about 800 children in the county have been registered for the program, so far.

“Imagination Library is really our sole project,” Spiegelhoff said. “The response has been great. We have had almost 800 children register for the program and that’s growing every day. I can see that being a thousand children within a few months.”