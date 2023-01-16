Radon test kits available to food donors for reduce price

The Walworth County Division of Public Health is offering $5 radon test kits throughout January— as part of “Radon Action Month—” to anyone who donates a nonperishable food item.

There is a limit of one kit per person. All food donations will go to the Walworth County Food and Diaper Bank in Elkhorn.

Radon is an odorless, radioactive gas that is the nation’s second-leading cause of lung cancer, accounting for about 21,000 deaths a year.

“In Walworth County, an estimated six to 10 homes have elevated radon levels,” Walworth County Public Health Officer Erica Bergstrom said in a press release. “Now is the time to find out if your home is impacted as houses are closed up for the cold winter weather and we’re spending more time indoors.”

Testing is offered locally through the Kenosha/Walworth Radon Information Center, funded through a grant from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. The cost is usually $10 per kit.

The test kits include a small vile that must be left open to the air in the lowest level of a home for between 48 hours to 50 hours. The vial is then capped and mailed to Accustar Labs, which provides results in about three days.

Residents whose homes test at an elevated level for radon are asked to contact the Kenosha/Walworth Radon Information Center for information about mitigation options.

The January reduced-price test kit offer is redeemable from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday at the Walworth County Health and Human Services building, 1910 County Highway NN in Elkhorn.