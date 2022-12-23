Quinn column: About the wealthy & working class Lake Geneva residents

Growing up in Lake Geneva during the 1940s and 1950s, I always had an ambivalent attitude about the wealthy Chicagoans who owned estates with large mansions on the shores of Geneva Lake.

I grew up in a working class family. My grandfather, who with my grandmother and uncle raised me, was a plumber who between 1912 and 1948 installed plumbing in many of the mansions of wealthy summer residents of lake shore estates. My uncle was a letter carrier for the U.S. Post Office. Most of my friends were working class. Like me, most of them had an ambivalent attitude about the wealthy summer residents of lake shore estates who we referred to as “rich bastards.” There was one exception — P. K. Wrigley. Just about every resident of Lake Geneva liked P. K. Wrigley. They knew that he owned the Chicago Cubs and that his company made Spearmint, Doublemint and Juicy Fruit gum. We would often see P. K. Wrigley as he walked anonymously among the crowds in Library Park. He was very thin and always wore an open-necked white shirt.

As a young boy I would be taken by my grandfather on walks in Library Park along the lake shore. We would frequently encounter P. K. Wrigley. “Hi, Tommy,” he would greet my grandfather. “How’s the boy?” He would pat me on the head, reach into his pocket, pull out a dime and hand it to me. A dime bought two packs of gum in those days. My grandfather had known P. K. since the 1920s when he had installed the plumbing in the Wrigley’s Hillcroft and Green Gables mansions.

P. K. Wrigley was the only wealthy lake shore resident that I had ever seen until the day when, as a letter carrier for the U.S. Post Office, I was passing by the Holy Communion Episcopal Church on my route just as a wedding party emerged from the church. As the bride and groom came out of the church, I recognized the bride. She was Alison Hunter, who had been a few years ahead of me at the Lake Geneva High School. She lived in Sturwood. A passerby told me who the groom was. It was Bill Wrigley, P.K. Wrigley’s son. I realized where I had seen the groom before. It had been on P. K. Wrigley’s pier as he was stepping onto the Wrigley’s steam yacht, Ada, which was tied to the pier.

One of the many reasons that residents of Lake Geneva were fond of P. K. Wrigley was that he was the only wealthy summer resident who allowed locals to fish on his pier. I knew that P. K. Wrigley spent the winters at his home on Santa Catalina Island in the Pacific Ocean 26 miles from Los Angeles or sometimes at his home in Arizona. Invariably, he would return to Lake Geneva during the summers. Occasionally I would see him when, substituting for an employee on the Walworth, I delivered the mail to his pier. I was very saddened to read in the Lake Geneva Regional News that P. K. had died on April 12, 1977.

The only other wealthy lake shore resident that I ever met was J. Rockefeller Prentice. He had been a classmate of my friend, John Notz, at Deerfield Academy in Massachusetts. J. Rockefeller Prentice’s daughter, Abra, had been in second grade at Central School when I was in first grade. I was so imbued with her name that I named my firstborn daughter Abra.

On a day in 1957, when I was a sophomore at Lake Geneva High School, I was walking along the lake shore path after school with a friend when I noticed a Confederate flag flying from a pole in front of a lake shore estate. “Why the hell is that guy flying that flag?” I said. I ran up to the flag pole, pulled the flag down and tucked it in my jacket. On the way home I stuffed the flag in a sewer grate on Elmwood Avenue. When I got home I was astonished to see Mel Swance, the chief of police, sitting on the sofa in the living room. He told me that the police had arrested my buddy and he had given them my name. Chief Swance told me that if I returned the flag to its owner he would not press charges. I immediately said that I would return the flag to its owner. I walked to Elmwood Avenue, retrieved the flag from the sewer grate, walked up the lake shore path to J. Rockefeller Prentice’s mansion and knocked on the door. Mr. Prentice opened the door and I sheepishly handed him the flag and apologized for “ripping it off.” I never saw J. Rockefeller Prentice again.

As a teenager I often walked along the lake shore path with my friends. We would gaze up at the mansions as we passed them wondering whether we would ever be rich enough to own one. How could I have been so naïve as to wonder whether I would ever become rich enough to own a lake shore mansion?