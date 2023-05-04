The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSC or Commission) on April 27 awarded $139,930 in funding from the Universal Service Fund Lifeline Outreach Grant Program to two recipients.

The grants were awarded to entities that will assist low-income customers in obtaining affordable access to telecommunications services through the Lifeline program. The Lifeline program provides low-income Wisconsin residents affordable access to essential telecommunications services by discounting the cost of phone, cell and internet services.

“Wisconsinites should know the Lifeline Program is available to help access essential phone, cell and internet services,” said PSC Chairperson Rebecca Cameron Valcq. “Thanks to the grant recipients, we will be able to raise awareness of this important program and get more people connected.”

The Lifeline Outreach Grant Program is funded through the Wisconsin Universal Service Fund (USF), which provides funding to help Wisconsin residents access essential telecommunications services. The PSC began accepting Lifeline Outreach Grant Program applications for Fiscal Year 2023 on Jan. 4, 2023.

Lifeline Outreach Grants were first awarded in Fiscal Year 2021. Prior grant awards have been used to complete statewide and targeted outreach to connect more Wisconsinites to Lifeline services.

The grants awarded this round will use a variety of strategies to promote awareness of and enrollment in the Lifeline Program. These strategies include screening call center calls for Lifeline inquiries to make referrals, working with digital navigators, developing outreach campaigns through social media, printing materials, and attending local community events. Grant applicants will leverage their relationships within the community and partner with other local organizations and telecommunications providers to conduct community outreach.