Proposed Lake Geneva Veterans Day weekend, fireworks event not happening

A proposed Lake Geneva Veterans Day weekend event complete with fireworks will not occur as planned.

Members of the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District Board announced earlier in the year plans to conduct a Veterans Day weekend event in November.

Some of the activities that were proposed for the weekend included events honoring veterans, military plane fly-over and fireworks display.

Spyro Condos, president of the Business Improvement District Board, said the reason for not conducting the Veterans Day weekend is because of a lack of people to help organize activities.

"We aren't having it. We just don't have the resources," Condos said. "We don't have the people to put it together."

Condos said he is not certain if the Business Improvement District will plan a Veterans Day weekend event in 2023.

"We will have to see where we are at," he said.

Condos said the Business Improvement District plans to conduct fewer events next year, but it still plans to host some of the more popular events such as Oktoberfest, Holiday Celebration event and Maxwell Street Days.

"We don't want to duplicate and do things that the chamber is doing," Condos said. "They got events going on."

Condos said the Business Improvement District plans to focus more on helping to improve the appearance of the Downtown area next year.

"Our function is basically going to be beautifying the Downtown," Condos said. "There will be more Christmas lights and more flowers around town. That's what we're looking at doing."

Officials from the Business Improvement District recently held its annual Oktoberfest event Oct. 8 and Oct. 9 in Downtown Lake Geneva.

The organization plans to conduct its annual Holiday Window Display Competition Nov. 18 through Dec. 30 in Downtown Lake Geneva and the annual Holiday Celebration event 4 p.m., Dec. 2 at Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive.

Watch now: Lake Geneva Oktoberfest pre-party at Topsy Turvy Brewery Watch now: Big Al Wetzel Band performs during Oktoberfest pre-party The Big Al Wetzel Band performs during the Lake Geneva Oktoberfest pre-party at Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St. A large crowd gathers at Topsy Turvy Brewery to attend the Oktoberfest pre-party A large crowd gathers at Tospy Turvy Brewery to attend the Oktoberfest pre-party. Members of the Big Al Wetzel Band entertain the crowd at the Oktoberfest pre-party Members of the Big Al Wetzel Band entertain the crowd during the Oktoberfest pre-party, Oct. 7. Oktoberfest pre-party attendees enjoy the festivities in the outdoor patio Oktoberfest pre-party attendees enjoy the festivities in the outdoor patio of Topsy Turvy Brewery. An outdoor firepit was installed in the patio to help keep Oktoberfest pre-party attendees warm An outdoor firepit was installed in the patio of Topsy Turvy Brewery to help keep Oktoberfest pre-party attendees warm.