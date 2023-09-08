Should there be a new electrical substation near the former Hillmoor Golf Course? It’s a question the city of Lake Geneva Plan Commission may tackle soon.
On Aug. 28, the Lake Geneva City Council voted 5-3 to refer a substation proposal from Wisconsin Power & Light Company to the commission.
A subsidiary of Alliant Energy, Wisconsin Power & Light Company wants to buy about 2.5 acres of Hillmoor land, north of the White River Dog Park, to build the substation.
If approved, it would replace the current electrical distribution substation near Geneva Lake Museum, 255 Mill St. Wisconsin Power & Light representatives said the current station is near the end of its life and it will not meet the city’s future electrical needs.
But the plan drew concerns from some council members over its proximity to the land commonly referred to as Hillmoor. Last year, the city purchased the former golf course for about $6 million, but officials are still deciding the future of the property.
Voting against the Plan Commission referral were Alderwomen Peg Esposito, Cindy Yager and Mary Jo Fesenmaier.
Esposito believes the city should not vote on substation plans until a decision has been made on the future of the Hillmoor property.
“It’s really hard to say if your facility would fit in down there,” she said to substation proponents. “I see that as problematic in terms of it could be where we want our entryway. It could be where we want several facility options right by that dog park location. By planning that piece there, we limit the Hillmoor property’s potential in a lot of ways.”
Fesemaier said Wisconsin Power & Light Company should consider building a new substation at its current location, near the museum.
She said with more people using alternative energy sources, such as solar power, additional electrical capacity may not be needed.
“I think this is kind of a jump when we already have a good spot,” said Fesenmaier.
Lake Geneva Mayor Charlene Klein also wants Wisconsin Power & Light to build a new substation at the current location. She also said a new substation would not be aesthetically pleasing near Hillmoor.
“We’re very concerned about aesthetics in this municipality, and I think the neighborhood there is very concerned, even those who live across the golf course,” Klein said.
Jessica Bahr, of Alliant Energy, said the area by the White River Dog Park — which is near Eastview School — is ideal because it is located near a transmission line near Waverly Street. It is also located near several businesses and residential areas.
In addition to being centrally located, the 2.5-acre site would accommodate future substation expansion, she said.
Bahr said Alliant is willing to work with the city on the design for the substation.
“We understand the park has not been fully vetted and designed, and as part of that, there could be a collaboration as to what the design would actually look like,” Bahr said. “There’s potential to cooperate together and find something that would work for us both.”
Some council members agreed with proponents of the new substation.
“We live every day with electricity,” said Alderwoman Linda Frame. “I love my heat and air. I love my TV shows. I think we need to realize this is a necessity. This isn’t a request.”
Alderwoman Shari Straube believes power company representatives did their homework.
“I think this might be a place where we need to take your advice a little bit more seriously than our viewpoints,” Straube told the power company representatives. “We really don’t know what we’re talking about, and we should do what’s right for the community in the long term, and I think they can make it look aesthetically pleasing. There’s hundreds of acres on Hillmoor, and I think they’re taking up very little here to do what is probably the right thing for our community.”
Plans for the substation were first presented during the July 10 council meeting.
The Hillmoor Ad Hoc Committee, which is working to decide the future of Hillmoor, is not in favor of the new substation idea.
On Aug. 31, the committee unanimously approved a motion to inform the Plan Commission of its stance.
Committee member Henry Sibbing does not feel anything like an electrical substation should be allowed on the property.
“We fought hard to keep the Hillmoor property away from that kind of stuff,” he said.
Committee member David Quickel also spoke against the idea.
“I’ve already talked to 15 people who are ready to go door to door to keep this from happening,” Quickel said. “I think we should let the plan commission know how we feel as a group.”
Next steps
The Plan Commission is set to review substation plans Sept. 18.
To allow the plan to move forward, the proposed site would need to be rezoned. Currently, the land is zoned for private recreational use.
Final approval would go before the Lake Geneva City Council.
