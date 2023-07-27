Lake Geneva officials have held off voting on plans for a proposed duplex development that has caused concern among residents who would live near the development.

Officials from Lakeside Living LLC in Fontana plan to construct a total of eight residential duplex units on two parcels of land at 1120 S. Lake Shore Drive in the Somerset Subdivision.

Representatives from Lakeside Living LLC presented plans for the duplex units during the July 17 Lake Geneva Plan Commission meeting.

Four units are set to be constructed on the south of Tiffany Drive, and another four units are planned to be constructed on the north side of Tiffany Drive. Each unit would be about 3,700 square feet.

“I believe what we are presenting you guys is a beautiful subdivision,” Stephen Greenberg of Lakeside Living said. “It’s beautiful units and our hope and goal is to deliver a beautiful addition to the subdivision that will enhance property values and be something everybody can be proud of.”

Greenberg said he has worked with several engineering companies to help address water drainage issues that could be caused by the development.

“We’ve had a long haul with the (Somerset Condominium Association),” Greenberg said. “We’ve done the best we possibly can to try to address their concerns and try to bring in a project that everybody can be proud of.”

The units on the south side of Tiffany Drive are set to have sanitary sewer connection service to an existing sewer main on Tiffany Drive and water service to a 10-inch water main off of Lake Shore Drive, as well as two stormwater rain gardens.

The units on the north side of Tiffany Drive are set to include sanitary sewer connection service to a sewer main on LaGrange Drive and water service to a 10-inch water main on Lake Shore Drive, as well as a biofiltration basin to help reduce water flow.

The south side units will allow for about 12,500 square feet of new impervious surface area, and the north side units will allow for about 13,072 square feet of new impervious surface area.

“When we’re adding impervious surface, it has to be maintained properly,” Timothy Lynch of Lynch & Associates Engineering Consulting in Burlington said. “It’s about the plantings, making sure there’s good growth in there for adsorption and to allow the biofiltration to properly infiltrate and properly reduce overflow.”

Eva Larsen of Landscape Construction Corp. in Richmond, Illinois said several trees will have to be removed from the area because of the project, but other trees will be planted in their place.

“This is going to be a beautiful development,” Larsen said. “The trees are gorgeous. The landscape is gorgeous. We’re making sure that not only quality trees are going in there but trees that are going to grow quicker, so it doesn’t look like a new site very long.”

Residents express concern about proposed development

Several residents who live in or near the Somerset Subdivision expressed concerns about the proposed development during a public hearing portion of the plan commission meeting.

Michael Lynch, resident, said he is concerned that the proposed development would increase flooding in the area.

“My house is going to turn into Noah’s Ark if we get any more water,” Lynch said. “What if you guys approve this and my house floods, who do I go to? Would I get an attorney and come here and say, ‘My house is flooding. You approved this.’ I’m really concerned that if this gets approved and the engineers don’t have the full picture, I’m going to have serious flooding issues.”

Kristen Freytag, member of the Geneva Lake Conservancy Board, said officials from the conservancy are against the project because of the amount of trees that would be removed and the additional sediment that could run off into Geneva Lake because of the development.

“This development is clearly development that harms the ecological health of the community and its well being,” Freytag said.

Teresa McNulty, resident, said she is concerned that the development would cause increased traffic in the area and parking issues within the subdivision, as well as safety issues for pedestrians who walk near the Somerset Subdivision.

“This is a heavy traveled road because it is the thoroughfare between the City of Lake Geneva and Big Foot Beach State Park, so there’s a lot of traffic,” McNulty said. “Think about this with cars parked on both sides, people trying to enter and exit the subdivision, congestion and low visibility. Add people with dogs and people with bikes into that mixture. This is a common walking path. A lot of people walk here from town out to Big Foot Beach frequently. I think you’re going to present many hazards from traffic, visibility and congestion.”

City recommendations

Naomi Rauch of Kapur & Associates said the proposed development complies with city ordinances for handling stormwater and water drainage issues.

“This site meets the ordinance. It met my discretionary application of the stormwater requirements,” Rauch said. “The site was reviewed by the utility director. He looked at the sanitary and water connections, so it was approved by that department.”

Sonja Kruesel of city planning firm Vandewalle & Associates said the property is zoned for planned development and the development complies with setback requirements, minimal landscape/surface ratios and parking space requirements per lot.

Hold off voting

City Attorney Dan Draper advised the plan commission members to hold off voting on plans for the development for further review and discussion.

“There were a lot of comments provided to you. I would like staff to provide you with a supplemental report so that we can weed out some of the issues that maybe are not so good and point out the good issues,” Draper said. “The whole idea is I want you to make a well reasoned recommendation to the city council.”

Plan Commission member John Gibbs said he needs to consider the issues further before voting on the proposed development.

“I need to wrap my head around this thing,” Gibbs said.

After some discussion, the plan commission members unanimously approved to hold of voting a general development plan and a precise implementation plan regarding the duplex units for further review and discussion.

The plan commission members are set to discuss the issue again during their Aug. 21 meeting, which scheduled to be held 6 p.m. city hall building, council chambers, 626 Geneva St.

Plans for the development have to receive final approval from the city council.

Mayor Charlene Klein told the developer and the residents that city officials will consider their concerns and issues when voting on the development.

“We hear all of your comments, all of your concerns and we want to make sure we do everything right,” Klein said. “Obviously, there has been a lot of work done on all sides of this.”