Proposed 2022 wolf management plan available now; Public comment period runs through Jan. 10

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) on Nov. 10 released a draft of its updated Wolf Management Plan for public review and comment. 
 
The management plan lays out a holistic approach to ensuring the state's wolf population remains healthy and secure while balancing the public's diverse interests.
 
Beginning Nov. 10, the DNR is holding a 60-day public review and comment period, during which the public can offer feedback on the draft plan at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/DC2M8W6. The 60-day period ends Jan. 10, 2023. The draft plan and instructions for giving feedback can be found on the DNR's Wolf Management Plan website at https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/wildlifehabitat/wolfmanagementplan.

"The proposed draft Wolf Management Plan reflects the detailed and significant work done by DNR staff to ensure the health and stability of Wisconsin's wolf population," said Wisconsin DNR Secretary Preston D. Cole. "Input from diverse and varied stakeholders was critical to the development of this proposal. I encourage the public to review and provide robust, meaningful feedback on the plan to the DNR. Because this is such an important issue for all of Wisconsin, we are providing an extended 60-day review period to offer all interested parties the opportunity to digest, reflect and provide feedback on the draft Wolf Management Plan."
 

The draft plan provides that DNR staff will continue to monitor wolves each year and address wolf-related conflict, consistent with current law.

The DNR will continue supporting and conducting scientific research and science-based decision-making.

Collaboration with other agencies, tribal nations, stakeholder groups and the public on items of mutual importance remains a department priority.

The plan proposes several changes to align the DNR's wolf management strategy with the current state of the wolf population, the available science and the perspectives of a diverse public, such as:

  • Moving away from a single numeric population goal and instead using an adaptive management process. 
  • Reducing harvest registration times and issuing zone-specific wolf harvest permits to improve the department's ability to effectively meet harvest quotas.
  • Adding mechanisms to address localized concerns, including wolf harvest concerns near tribal reservation boundaries and focused wolf harvest in areas with a history of wolf-livestock conflict.
  • Revising wolf management zone boundaries to better reflect current wolf distribution and habitat.

