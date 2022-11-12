Proposed 2022 wolf management plan available now; Public comment period runs through Jan. 10

People are also reading…
The draft plan provides that DNR staff will continue to monitor wolves each year and address wolf-related conflict, consistent with current law.
The DNR will continue supporting and conducting scientific research and science-based decision-making.
Collaboration with other agencies, tribal nations, stakeholder groups and the public on items of mutual importance remains a department priority.
The plan proposes several changes to align the DNR's wolf management strategy with the current state of the wolf population, the available science and the perspectives of a diverse public, such as:
- Moving away from a single numeric population goal and instead using an adaptive management process.
- Reducing harvest registration times and issuing zone-specific wolf harvest permits to improve the department's ability to effectively meet harvest quotas.
- Adding mechanisms to address localized concerns, including wolf harvest concerns near tribal reservation boundaries and focused wolf harvest in areas with a history of wolf-livestock conflict.
- Revising wolf management zone boundaries to better reflect current wolf distribution and habitat.