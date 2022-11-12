Proposed 2022 wolf management plan available now; Public comment period runs through Jan. 10

The draft plan provides that DNR staff will continue to monitor wolves each year and address wolf-related conflict, consistent with current law.

The DNR will continue supporting and conducting scientific research and science-based decision-making.

Collaboration with other agencies, tribal nations, stakeholder groups and the public on items of mutual importance remains a department priority.

The plan proposes several changes to align the DNR's wolf management strategy with the current state of the wolf population, the available science and the perspectives of a diverse public, such as: