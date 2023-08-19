Members of the Lake Geneva Parking Ad Hoc Committee have rejected a proposal to offer free all-day parking on Wednesdays to city parking sticker holders, because of concerns of whether potential lost parking revenue would be paid by the taxpayers.
Lake Geneva Business Improvement District Executive Director Alexandria Binanti, who also is a member of the parking ad hoc committee, presented a plan to the committee members during their Aug. 9 meeting to offer free all-day parking to city parking sticker holders on Wednesdays following Labor Day.
Lake Geneva residents are eligible to receive three hours of free parking a day with the parking sticker.
Binanti said several business owners presented the idea for the program to encourage more residents to shop in the Downtown area during a day when the businesses do not receive much foot traffic.
“Wednesday is usually a slower day for traffic, as well it would be a midweek advantage to the sticker holders to have a free day of parking instead of just three hours,” Binanti said. “It was just something that was proposed to us to relay to the committee.”
Binanti said she has talked to several residents who feel Downtown shopping is targeted more toward tourists, and the program may help them feel more welcomed to shop in the Downtown area.
“Some of the feedback I’ve been getting from locals is that they feel coming to the city is a little abrasive, that we’re geared more toward tourism only,” Binanti.
The program would have been offered each Wednesday from early September to late May, excluding Nov. 15 through Jan. 31 when Lake Geneva has its free parking season.
Parking Operations Manager Seth Elder estimated that the program would have costed the city about $2,800 a week in parking revenue.
Fred Gahl, parking ad hoc committee member, said he is concerned that the lost parking revenue would be paid by residents and not the Downtown business owners. He said the business owners would benefit from the program because it would encourage more people to shop at their establishments.
“We’re at the crossroads right now between the citizens’ interest and private business interest,” Gahl said. “If this group of private businesses think this is a good way to fill a gap on Wednesdays, this is something they should figure out how to fund.”
Sherri Ames, parking ad hoc committee member, said she agrees that the program should be funded by the business owners and not the residents. She said the business owners also could offer discounts to people who spend a certain amount of money at their store.
“It’s up to the them to make the locals feel welcome again. The ball is in their court,” Ames said. “They have to make the residents feel welcome.”
After some discussion, the committee members unanimously approved to not recommend the program to the city council, with Binanti abstaining.
Gahl said he would be willing to work with the Business Improvement District to offer discounts and incentives to people who frequently shop at the Downtown businesses.
“Let’s give frequent visitors a discount or an offer of if they paid $6 to park for three hours, then the assumption is you give them $10 toward four different shops, six different shops or 10 different shops,” Gahl said. “It’s an opportunity to market themselves.”
Mayor Charlene Klein said she currently does not want the city to give up too much revenue because of several upcoming projects.
Klein said, for example, the Geneva Lake dam repair project is going to cost the city more money than initially anticipated.
“I’m not in the mood for giving any revenue up at this point. We are incurring expenses that we did not anticipate,” Klein said. “The dam, for instance, is twice than what we thought it would be and honestly we can’t afford to give up $1. The lake is our economic engine. If the dam fails and the lake goes away, we’re going to have no business because nobody is going to want to come here. I don’t want an empty lake. That’s not like an optional thing. It has to be done.”
