Crews from the Lake Geneva Public Works Department have been busy during the past few months completing several projects at the former Hillmoor Golf Course property.

Public Works Director Tom Earle presented an update on the projects that have been completed on the property as well as projects that are planned for the future to Lake Geneva aldermen during the city council’s finance, licensing and regulation committee meeting, July 5.

Earle said “keep out” signs have been installed on the property and overgrown pathways have been cleared to allow access for emergency vehicles. Even though the property is not open for public use at this time, city officials are concerned that people may ignore the “keep out” signs and access the property.

“We were out there for a few hours opening up the lanes,” Earle said. “I had a very long discussion with the fire chief and police chief and they asked that we made it so they could put ambulance up in there, so we did that.”

Earle said the former driving range office building recently was demolished because it was in deteriorating condition.

“The driving range building was an occupied building so we had to get a raze permit through building inspection, which was no feat,” Earle said. “It was just the time and material we had removing the building and hauling it to the landfill.”

Public works employees also helped to maintain the goats from Vegetations Solutions LLC of Richland Center that recently were on the property to graze several aces of grass.

Earle said, in the future, the public works department plans to demolish a pump house building located on the property that is in deteriorating condition.

“I don’t like saying this but we had a deceased individual in that pump house last year,” Earle said. “So I will be bringing that to the public works committee next month to have that building removed. It’s about a 10-by-10 building. It’s nothing spectacular, it’s just a pump house.”

He said the department also plans to abandon two sump wells located near the building.

“One is attached to the side of the building and one is actually about 20 feet or so south of the building,” Earle said. “So that’s our nemesis right now, just trying to figure out through the DNR, through the county and the city exactly how we can abandon those two sump wells.”

Earle said the city has received approval from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to abandon the two sump wells, as long as the city follows county regulations. He said the city is not required to obtain a raze permit to demolish the pump house building.

He said it will cost about $3,000 to remove the pump house structure.

“It’s an outside structure,” Earle said. “It’s like if you had a shed in your backyard and you wanted it removed. It doesn’t have a foundation, it sits on a pad. It’s basically just a shed with pumps in it.”

Earle said crews also have removed brush around the pump house building at the request of the police department.

“The police department asked that we keep the brush cut down around the pump house so they can see it from a distance,” he said.

Hillmoor Ad Hoc Committee update

Members of the Hillmoor Ad Hoc Committee presented an update on their recent activities to city aldermen during the Lake Geneva City Council Committee-of-the-Whole meeting, July 5.

The committee has met about 10 times since it was established in February

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved to form the ad hoc committee, Feb. 13, to help the city determine potential uses for the former Hillmoor Golf Course site.

City officials purchase the property for about $6 million from White River Holdings LLC last September.

Michael Krajovic, member of the Hillmoor Ad Hoc Committee, said during the past few months several groups and organizations have presented proposed uses for the property including nature trails, disc golf course, year-round winter activity center, nine-hole golf course, amphitheater and new Geneva Lakes YMCA campus.

“We’ve been listening and learning as different people come in and present different ideas to the committee,” he said.

Krajovic said there are several other potential uses for the property that have yet to be proposed including visitors center, botanical gardens, arboretum, picnic facilities and nature center.

“These are all things that we’re trying to keep in mind as we look at the property,” he said.

The ad hoc committee is in the process of looking into grants and other sources of funding that could be used to help pay for projects at the Hillmoor property.

“There’s grants and foundations and legacy projects and many potential sources of funding that are available if we can come together as a community with a common vision that’s broadly supported,” Krajovic said.

The committee members also have created a vision statement for the group and developed five major objectives for helping to determine potential uses for the property including: nature preservation, outdoor recreation, developing a sense of community, connectivity to the city and high-quality structures.

Krajovic said the committee also has developed a project evaluation form, which groups will complete to explain the details of their proposed project.

“This is something that the committee has reviewed that we’ve developed that goes into great detail about the types of questions we would like to ask of any project before the city would give any go-ahead,” Krajovic said.

Committee members also are in the process of developing a topography map of the former Hillmoor Golf Course property.

Krajovic said several people have asked about obtaining access to the property. He said city officials are in the process of reviewing and removing potential hazards from the property before the general public is granted access.

He said, after public access is granted, city officials would like to have volunteers come onto the property to help maintain it and remove debris.

Krajovic said the committee members want to take their time in helping to determine potential uses for Hillmoor to make sure quality projects are completed at the property.

“It’s important to take our time and do it right,” Krajovic said. “Future generations— it could be 10, 15 and 20 years from now— they’re not going to remember how fast we did something. They’re just going to remember if we did it well.”

Alderwoman Cindy Yager said she is pleased with the work that the committee has done so far.

“I greatly appreciate the work the committee has put into this,” Yager said. “It’s very well done and very well organized, and I look forward to seeing what the outcome is.”

Alderwoman Linda Frame said she also feels the committee has worked hard in finding potential uses for Hillmoor since it started meeting in February.

“I want to thank all the members of the Hillmoor Ad Hoc Committee. I think they work very well together, and thank you for all your hard work,” Frame said. “You brought things to light that many people weren’t aware of. I love the ideas.”

Krajovic said he plans to continue to update the aldermen on the committee’s activities.

“We’re looking to maintain the support of the council and we’re going to try to keep you informed as the process moves forward,” Krajovic said. “It’s going to take time.”