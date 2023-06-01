June is recognized as Pride Month in Wisconsin and throughout the United States, which originally began as a recognition of and tribute to the Stonewall Uprising in 1969 and has become an annual, month-long celebration and recognition of the LGBTQ community.



Evers ordered the Rainbow Pride Flag to fly over the East Wing of the Wisconsin State Capitol for the first time in state history in 2019. Since then, the Rainbow Pride Flag has flown over the Capitol each year for the month of June until last year, when Evers raised the Progress Pride Flag over the State Capitol for the first time.

An iteration of the widely recognized Rainbow Pride Flag, the Progress Pride Flag was created to symbolize the inclusion of marginalized communities within the LGBTQ community. The Progress Pride Flag includes additional stripes forming a chevron pattern that represent LGBTQ individuals of color and the transgender community, as well as those who are living with and who have been lost to HIV/AIDS.



The Progress Pride Flag will once again be flown over the East Wing of the Wisconsin State Capitol this year. The Progress Pride Flag will not disrupt other flags that regularly fly over the State Capitol building. The U.S. flag and Wisconsin state flag will continue flying on the East Wing flagpole above the Progress Pride Flag. The POW-MIA flag will continue flying on the North Wing flagpole as it does every day.



