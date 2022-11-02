Progress being made on organ restoration project for the former Geneva Theater

Progress is being made on an organ restoration project that is being conducted for the former Geneva Theater.

Members of the Dairyland Theatre Organ Society are restoring a “Style H” Wurlitzer pipe organ as part of a restoration project that is being completed to the former Geneva Theater building, 244 Broad St.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved a precise implementation plan in January to allow representatives from Win Properties LLC of Burlington to renovate the former theater.

Former theater auditoriums three and four were renovated earlier this year and converted into the Geneva Tap House, which features self-pour taps where patrons can sample locally-crafted beers, wines and hard seltzers.

Former auditoriums one and two are in the process of being renovated into an entertainment venue that is set to feature live music, community performances, stage plays and classic and silent films.

The restored pipe organ is set to be installed in the entertainment venue and be used during silent films, concerts and theater programs.

Members of the Dairyland Theatre Organ Society have been working on the organ restoration project for about three years.

One of the first projects that was completed included removing and replacing leather pieces inside the organ, so components could be rebuilt and restored.

“There’s leather pieces in this organ — literally thousands of them — that is what deteriorates because leather is perishable. That had to be replaced,” Michael Jacklin, Dairyland Theatre Organ Society Board member and project coordinator, said. “To do that everything had to be pulled apart. There had been water damage to various component that had to be taken care of. Everything had to be refinished. So, basically, everything in this organ from A to Z either has or is in the process of being completely rebuilt.”

Another project that has been completed includes refinishing and repainting the console of the organ.

“So that looks better than new, and we can’t wait to show that off,” Ryan Jonas, president of the Dairyland Theatre Organ Society Board, said.

Jonas said work also has been completed to the relay area of the instrument.

“That has its original wiring on it, but we had to clean the contacts which took several months,” Jonas said.

A humidification system has to be installed in the organ to help keep the instrument at a certain temperature.

“With those leather components, you really want to keep it at a specific temperature and humidity level,” Jonas said. “Otherwise, it dries out and fails. After all the efforts to restore it, we don’t want it to just die. It might sound like a luxury, but heating and cooling is a big part to an instrument like this.”

Donations and volunteers

About $82,000 has been raised for the project so far, but about another $20,000 has to be raised in order for the project to be completed.

The organ society has conducted membership drives, capital campaigns and received grant funding to obtain money for the project. People can donate funding by visiting www.dtoswi.org.

About 35 people have volunteered their time to help restore the organ.

“That money has gone into raw materials, and the actual work, for the most part, on this instrument has been done by volunteer labor,” Jonas said. “It wouldn’t be possible without the donations and volunteers. We’re close to our goal and hoping to continue that effort.”

The organ society hopes to complete the project and have the organ installed inside the former theater building in about a year.

Jacklin said there really is no set deadline for when the project will be completed.

“The biggest thing with these instruments is that you have to pull them apart and put them back together, and there’s literally thousands of adjustments,” Jacklin said. “We can make all of our adjustments and things we need to do at the shop, then when you put it in a vehicle and transport it, you are moving things around and things will go out of whack and you have to redo some of it. That’s just the way it is.”

History of the organ

Jacklin said the organ originally was installed in the Capital Theater in New York and then was transferred to other theaters until it was placed in storage for many years.

“The Wurlitzer company was one of the main companies that built theater pipe organs,” Jacklin said. “There were other off shoots, but Wurlitzer was the known brand.”

Jonas said the organ is one of the last “Style H” Wurlitzer pipe organs in the world that has not been modified.

He said pipe organs were often used in theaters during the 1920s, but most of them were removed when sound started to be added to movies.

“Most of the theaters that were built in the 1920s had pipe organs in them, including the Geneva Theater, but after the talkies came about most of them fell silent and most of them were thrown in dumpsters and are in landfills now,” Jonas said. “Some of them were saved and the ones that were saved were modified from their original design. This one has not been modified, so that’s what makes it very special.”

Jacklin said the organ society purchased the organ from a resident in Florida about eight years ago. He said when they purchased the organ, it had all its original parts.

“What happens a lot of times, people will throw out the old mechanic relays and they will put digital relays in so they can change things,” Jacklin said. “Well that did not happen with this instrument, and we as an organization felt it was important to keep it.”

Labor of love

Jonas said Shad Branen, co-owner of Win Properties, agreed to purchase the organ about three and a half years ago, and that is when the organ society started to restore the instrument.

“Shad has been wonderful to work with, and he has been a great partner,” Jonas said. “I think he’s excited about the different ways we can use the instrument and have it be a part of the community, because it’s really a unique American artform that the United States is credited with inventing,” Jonas said. “One is the banjo and the other is the organ, so we’re excited to share it.”

Jacklin said he has enjoyed working on the project and restoring the instrument with the other organ society members.

“It’s a labor of love. It’s definitely a labor of commitment,” Jacklin said. “I can’t speak highly enough of the group that works on it because they do it not wanting to receive accolades. They are very dedicated to it.”