Printing business takes first place in annual "Parade of Trees" competition

Peter Oehmen and Linda Starek probably never knew that a common interest would one day win them top prize in a holiday tree decorating contest.

Oehmen and Starek of Pete’s Printing in Lake Geneva took first place in Geneva Lake Museum’s fourth annual “Parade of Trees” competition which was held during the 2022 holiday season.

Visitors to the museum had the opportunity to vote on their favorite decorated tree from Nov. 19 to Jan. 2. About 37 area businesses and organizations decorated a tree for the competition, which were lined throughout the museum’s “Main Street” area.

Each member of the Pete’s Printing team received a certificate, and the team as a whole received a traveling trophy, which they will be able to keep until the 2023 competition.

Oehmen said he is pleased Pete’s Printing won the competition with all the other quality trees that were decorated for the contest.

“We knew the competition was going to be tough, and this is the most amount of trees they had since they started in 2019,” Oehmen said. “I said, ‘If we take fourth, I would be very happy with that.’ The trees were beautiful.”

Starek said the tree they used for the competition is about 40 years old with its original lights.

“It blew a fuse but once the fuse was fixed, it stayed lit,” Starek said.

Oehmen and Starek decorated their tree with about a hundred “putz houses,” which are miniature ornaments that are used as candy boxes or centerpieces for a decorative holiday scene.

According to Oehmen, putz houses were popular in Germany from about the 1800s until World War I, and then were popular in Japan from about the 1920s to World War II. Putz is a German word that means to place, adorn or decorate.

“Linda and I are researchers of the history of them,” Oehmen said. “The war destroyed most of everything we could find. The hay day was about 1929 to 1940. When the war was over, they started making them again but they were never the same quality.”

Meeting through a common interestOehmen said he has about 3,000 putz houses which he has been collecting for about 10 years.

He said he and Starek contacted each other through their common interest of putz houses.

Starek said she and Oehmen would often bid against each other for putz houses on ebay.

“I thought I was the only crazy one who collected houses. So finally when ebay came along and I found these houses, I said, ‘Wow, I can buy houses on ebay,’” Starek said. “Then of course you had to bid, and there was always someone out there who was out bidding me.”

Starek said she was able to obtain Oehmen’s email address through ebay. She said Oehmen did not respond to her first email, and then she decided to send a second email message about six months later, which he responded to and suggested that they meet to discuss their putz house collections.

Oehmen said they did not realize at the time that they had lived about 10 minutes from each other.

“I thought this was a rich lady from the west coast who keeps winning the bids that I want,” Oehmen said. “She probably thought I was some kind of lawyer from the east coast.”

Oehmen said the 2022 holiday season was the first time he had participated in the “Parade of Trees” competition, but during previous years he has installed a “putz house village” for the museum during the holidays.

He said he is not certain if he will participate in the competition again during the 2023 holiday season.

“We will be doing a village again, but how do you top coming in first place,” Oehmen said. “We will think about it.”

Second- and third-place winnersThe Brick & Mortar Home Store, 222 Center St., came in second place in the competition. They also took second place in the 2021 competition.

Becky Oehmen, member of the Pete’s Printing team and Peter’s wife, said she voted for the Brick & Mortar’s tree.

“I said, ‘If we couldn’t vote on our own tree, who would I vote for?,’” Becky Oehmen said. “I actually voted for the second-place one. That was my favorite one.”

The Lake Geneva Police Department took third place in the competition.

“When I went to the police station with their certificate they were very pleased, but they were even more pleased to know that the fire department did not place,” Janet Ewing, director of the Geneva Lake Museum, said. “They had a friendly competition.”

Ewing said about 2,646 votes were casted during the competition, and about 2,711 people visited the museum during the holiday season.

“Everybody didn’t vote because some people had difficulty choosing just one,” she said.

Ewing said she plans to expand the 2023 competition to include about 40 teams. She said she usually contacts the previous participants first, then she publishes information about the competition on the museum’s Facebook page to give businesses and organizations an opportunity to register.

“We might be able to squeeze a couple more in next year. I’m thinking we will shoot for 40,” Ewing said. “It’s usually first come, first serve. We usually open it up to the previous participants to give them the first shot, then we put it on Facebook and Constant Contact usually at the end of the summer.”

Peter Oehmen said he plans to make a new traveling trophy for the museum, which will have a base at the bottom that will allow the museum to place the names of future winning teams.

“Every year, they will be a placard of who won and the date,” he said. “It will be continual. It will be like the Stanley Cup.”

Ewing indicated that she would be pleased if Oehmen made an updated traveling trophy for the competition.

“That will be fantastic,” Ewing said.

VIDEO & PHOTO GALLERY: Parade of Trees makes Christmas bright at Geneva Lake Museum Parade of Trees Walking among the trees Mirrorballs Parade of Trees A festive favorite Rescue dog Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree Winter wonderland scene Gingerbread boy Putz houses Lake Geneva police tree