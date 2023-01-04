PRAT tax referendum question approved

Gorgeous sprawling ranch nestled among amazing mature oak trees on 2 acres at the end of a quiet private road! A long driveway leads you to the house with an appealing front porch and beautiful entryway. The tranquil, park like setting of this property will take your breath away with a peaceful stream winding through the 80+ majestic oaks towering over the home. When you enter the home you'll notice the spacious, open floorplan. The foyer is flanked with the den on one side and the dining room on the other. Both rooms feature hardwood floors and beautiful tray ceilings with ambient uplighting. A stately 42-inch fireplace surrounded by built ins is the focal point of the living room. Vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, and large windows with gorgeous views of the yard accent the space. The living room flows to the kitchen with a breakfast bar to seat seven and bistro table space overlooking the covered deck. An abundance of 42-inch cherry cabinetry and plenty of counterspace with a decorative tile backsplash give a rich cozy feel to the kitchen, while the skylight brightens the area. You will enjoy preparing meals here with the addition of a double oven, gourmet 5 burner cooktop and brand new refrigerator. The main level laundry room provides convenience with cabinet storage, counterspace and utility sink. In the master suite you will find vaulted ceilings with an added plant shelf, sliders out to the back deck, large walk-in closet and private bath featuring double sinks and vanities, whirlpool tub, separate shower and in-floor heat. Two more bedrooms are privately located on the other side of the living room with a shared hall bath. Each has plenty of closet space-one with a walk in and the other with dual closets. Wander downstairs to the recently finished walkout basement to a huge family room with tasteful wood laminate flooring with in-floor heat and lots of light. A fourth bedroom and third full bath are included in the space along with two unfinished storage spaces and utility room. These spaces could easily be finished to create a home gym, media room, hobby room or playroom. Your options are endless. Venture out the French doors to the rear of the property and discover its beautiful natural views! The living space continues upstairs in the bonus room located above the garage. This expansive space gives an added 700 square feet of living area and features wood laminate floors, white trim and fresh paint. The 4 car garage features 12 foot ceilings, oversized doors and in-floor heating. Nothing was overlooked in the building of this home!

