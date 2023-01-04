 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PRAT tax referendum question approved

Bella Vista Suites in downtown Lake Geneva would be one of the local lodging facilities that would be affected by a proposed room tax rate increase (copy) (copy)

Lake Geneva aldermen have approved a question for a non-binding Premier Resort Area Tax referendum that is set to be placed on the ballot during the spring election. If the Premier Resort Area Tax is approved for the City of Lake Geneva, it would place a sales tax on tourism-related businesses including hotels and resorts.

 Dennis Hines

Lake Geneva officials have approved a question for a non-binding referendum they plan to place on the ballot during the spring election.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council approved a question for a Premier Resort Area Tax referendum, Dec. 27, by a 6-1 vote with Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier voting “no.”

The referendum question that is set to appear on the spring ballot reads, “To pay for street and infrastructure expenses and other eligible expenses as defined in Wis Stats. 66.1113 (1) (a), with revenue from tourists and visitors, as well as residents, should the City of Lake Geneva impose a levy of 0.5% (1/2 cent on the dollar) sales tax on tourist related items sold, leased or rented through tourist related retailers?”

Lake Geneva officials want to gauge residents’ opinions regarding establishing a Premier Resort Area Tax for the city through the non-binding referendum question.

City council members approved, Dec. 12, to place a non-binding Premier Resort Area Tax referendum question on the ballot during the spring election.

Lake Geneva officials are considering implementing a Premier Resort Area Tax to help gain additional revenue for the city.

Revenue from the tax could be used to help pay for infrastructural projects and city services.

In order to establish the tax, the city would have to pass a non-binding referendum, obtain support from the state Legislature and pass a binding referendum.

State law requires municipalities to seek state approval for implementing a Premier Resort Area Tax unless at least 40% of the community’s total assessed property value comes from tourism.

A Premier Area Resort Tax would place a sales tax on tourism-related businesses, if approved.

Some of the businesses that would be affected by the sales tax include hotels, resorts, general merchandise stores, department stores, variety stores, gasoline service stations, clothing stores, hobby shops, bookstores, florists, newsstands, sporting and recreational camps, amusement parks, physical fitness facilities, public golf courses, racing operations, coin-operated amusement devices, luggage stores, bookstores and bicycle shops.

“It’s kind of a misnomer to say just tourists products,” Fesenmaier said. “So I’m wondering how many people have gone on to look at the list that’s numerous pages of products that are actually eligible. It’s page after page after page. So it isn’t what you might think of as tourist related.”

Fesenmaier said the tax will be paid by both residents and tourists.

“The idea that we’re capturing from people that visit that’s not accurate, so people need to understand that,” Fesenmaier said. “If you’re a resident, you will be paying that same tax because you will be buying the same products.”

Residents also would have to pay the tax if they purchase items online.

“Once you’re online and you put in your zip code, that tax is added,” Fesenmaier said. “I just want to make sure that people understand that you don’t physically have to be in the city limits to have that tax applied. If you’re sitting in front of your computer, that tax will be applied.”

Fesenmaier made a motion that the city conduct a forensic audit on its finances before it collects any money from the sales tax if the Premier Resort Area Tax is approved for Lake Geneva.

She said it has been about 10 years since a thorough forensic audit has been conducted on the city’s finances.

“So we really should make sure our finances are in order before we’re adding this additional tax,” she said.

Fesenmaier’s motion failed by a 6-1 vote, with Fesenmaier voting “yes.”

