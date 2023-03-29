Libraries will be undergoing a migration between digital library access systems in Walworth, Racine and Rock counties, with a temporary disruption in local Prairie Lakes Library System access to Wisconsin’s Digital Library (Libby and OverDrive) from the morning of Monday, April 3 through the morning of Tuesday, April 4.
On Jan. 1, Arrowhead Library System and Lakeshores Library System merged to form Prairie Lakes Library System (PLLS), which serves the counties of Racine, Rock and Walworth.
Each library system in Wisconsin has a dedicated “Advantage Account” within Wisconsin’s Digital Library. This allows systems to customize local digital collections.
PLLS has two Advantage Accounts, one from each pre-merge system. These accounts are going to merge into a single Advantage Account under the PLLS system.
Additionally, the maker plans to fully discontinue the legacy OverDrive app on May 1.
Patrons will notice the following with the migration:
Users have automatically signed out. Users will need to use their library card number and PIN to log in and then select their library or the Prairie Lakes Library System. The OverDrive app and website reading histories, tags and recommendations did not merge. The OverDrive app will disappear May 1. All downloads will be done on the Libby app only.
For users of the OverDrive app and/or the Wisconsin Public Library Consortium's
wplc.overdrive.com, their reading history will be lost if they do not export it by the end of the day on Sunday, April 2. Users of OverDrive App and wplc.overdrive.com who want a record of their reading history need to download their reading history from the website and OverDrive app by April 2. Users should note that reading histories on the OverDrive app are separate from the reading histories on wplc.overdrive.com and must be saved separately if they use both.
Migration will conclude on Tuesday, April 4. More details can be found online at
https://www.prairielakes.info/faq-overdrive-merge/.
The Waterford-based Prairie Lakes Library System serves member and affiliate member libraries in Racine, Rock, and Walworth counties.
Member PLLS libraries in Walworth County are the Aram Public Library (Delavan), Barrett Memorial Library (Williams Bay), Brigham Memorial Library (Sharon), Darien Public Library, East Troy Lions Public Library, Fontana Public Library, Genoa City Public Library, Lake Geneva Public Library, Matheson Memorial Library (Elkhorn) and the Walworth Memorial Library.
In 135 Photos: Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy, Williams Bay
Kishwauketoe Bumble Bee Feeds on White Snakeroot
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe Honey Bee Feeds on White Snakeroot
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe Bittersweet Nightshade
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe Blue Vervain
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe Boneset
Eric Johnson
Brown Eyed Susan coneflower blooms at Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy
Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy in Williams Bay is home to a wide variety of blooming native wildflowers, including the brown-eyed Susan coneflowers pictured here.
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe Bull Thistle
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe Calico Aster
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe Canada Goldenrod
Eric Johnson
Geneva Lake Conservancy Cardinal Flower Lobelia
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe Climbing False Buckwheat
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe Chicago & Northwestern Railroad Mile Post
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe Railroad Spur Trail On Old Chicago & Northwestern Railway Right-Of-Way
For the nature-loving railfan, Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy's walking trails include Kishwauketoe's C&NW Historical Railroad Bed Trail, accessed off Harris Road, just off Geneva Street near Geneva Lake. The former Chicago & Northwestern Railroad right-of-way linked Williams Bay to Chicago with freight and passenger rail service from 1888-1965. Observant, eagle-eyed railfans might spy an old "C&NW Green" milepost marker or the remnant wood pilings for a long-demolished trestle bridge over Harris Creek along the route, while peels off at the end of the line onto a "Railroad Spur" wetland boardwalk.
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe Common Milkweed
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe Devil's Beggarticks
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe Evening Primrose
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe Hymenochaetaceae Fungi
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe Giant Ragweed
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe Giant Sunflower
Eric Johnson
Geneva Lake Conservancy Sneezeweed
Eric Johnson
Geneva Lake Conservancy Wetland Boardwalk
Eric Johnson
Geneva Lake Conservancy Cardinal Flower
Eric Johnson
Geneva Lake Conservancy Wetland
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe Gray Dogwood
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe Great Blue Lobelia 2
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe Great Blue Lobelia
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe Guelder-rose (European Cranberry Bush)
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe Harris Creek at Geneva Lake
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe Hedge Bindweed (Wild Morning Glory, Granny-pop-out-of-bed)
Eric Johnson
Geneva Lake Conservancy Hymenochaetaceae Fungi
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe Ladies Thumb
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe Main Entrance, 251 Elkhorn Road, Williams Bay
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe Missouri Ironweed
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe Motherwort
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe Orange Jewelweed
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe New England Aster
New England Aster is among the 386 varieties of plants waiting to be discovered at 231-acre Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy, 251 Elkhorn Rd. (State Hwy. 67) in Williams Bay.
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe Ninebark
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe Obedient Plant (Lionshearts)
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe Orange Jewelweed Close-up
Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy in Williams Bay is home to an array of 386 different plants on its 231-acre campus, including colorful orange jewelweed.
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe Oriental Ladies Thumb
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe Pale Indian Plaintain
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe Panicled Aster
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe Prairie Dock
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe Railroad Spur Trail Bridge at Harris Creek
Eric Johnson
Chicago & Northwestern Railway remnant railroad trestle bridge supports
For the nature-loving railfan, remnant supports for a long-demolished railroad trestle bridge over Harris Creek provide a glimpse into Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy's former use, in part, as a Chicago & Northwestern Railway right-of-way from 1888-1965.
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe Riverbank Grape
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe Scenic View from Railroad Spur Trail
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy sign and Thomas B. Johnson Bridge, 251 Elkhorn Road, Williams Bay
The circa-2010 Thomas B. Johnson Memorial Bridge over Southwick Creek is seen at Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy's main trailhead at 251 Elkhorn Rd. (State Hwy. 67) in Williams Bay. The 231-acre conservancy was established in 1990 to preserve and protect Geneva Lake's 20-square-mile watershed, which is drained through cleansing Kishwauketoe wetlands by Southwick and Harris lakes.
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe Soapwort
Eric Johnson
Southwick Creek empties into Geneva Lake
Tiny yet also mighty important, Harris Creek and Southwick Creek (pictured here emptying into Geneva Lake) play a vital role in maintaining the high water quality of Geneva Lake, numbered among the top 25 lakes in the nation. Passing through 231-acre Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy in Williams Bay, the two creeks filter water from a 20-mile watershed through the conservancy's wetlands, with millions of gallons flowing into Geneva Lake daily.
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe Southwick Creek Trail 2
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe Southwick Creek Trail
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe Southwick Creek
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe Spotted Joe-pyeweed
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe Stiff Goldenrod
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe summer intern Joel Myers performs boardwalk repairs
Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy summer intern Joel Myers, of Elkhorn, repairs a stretch of boardwalk in the wetlands near Geneva Lake. Myers is a UW-Madison chemical engineering student.
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe Velvetleaf (Indian Mallow).jpg
Eric Johnson
View from observation tower toward Geneva Lake at Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy
A low-rise observation tower on the 231-acre Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy in Williams Bay offers this sweeping view of prairie and wet meadow. Geneva Lake is in the distance behind the tree line. The Kishwauketoe campus, home to a diverse variety of habitats, wildlife and plants, includes a system of rustic wilderness trails and wetland boardwalks.
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe Observation Tower
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe Virgin's Bower Clematis
Eric Johnson
Wetland Boardwalk off Railroad Spur Trail
Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy in Williams Bay offers a variety of habitats. Here, a Harris Creed-fed wetland features a boardwalk accessed off a walking trail on former Chicago & Northwestern Railway right-of-way.
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe Wetland Off Railroad Spur Trail
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe White Snakeroot
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe Wild Bergamot
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe Wild Campion
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe Wild Cucumber
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketo Bridge Over Southwick Creek
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketo Nature Conservancy founder and chairman Harold Friestad
Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy founder and chairman Harold Friestad, Williams Bay village president from 1987-1993, spearheaded the village's $1.75 million 1990 purchase of the land comprising 231-acre Kishwauketoe Williams Bay's earlier purchase of abandoned Chicago & Northwestern Railway right-of-way — for preservation in perpetuity as a lakeside ecological area. Recalls Friestad, “A lot of different groups tried to redevelop the property. All of that could have had a very negative impact on the lake. Everything would have been totally changed with major development.”
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe American Elder
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe American Elm
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe American Pokeweed
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe Bee Feeds on Common Chicory
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy Site Director Jennifer Yunker
Town of Geneva resident and University of Wisconsin-Whitewater alumnus Jennifer Yunker serves as the full-time site director of 231-acre Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy in Williams Bay. The first full-time employee in the conservancy's history, Yunker has served in her current role for just over a year after serving part-time for three years as a field worker and helper with the “Kish Kids” children’s educational program.
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe Blue Vervain
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe - Broadleaf Cattail
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe Arboretum - Bur Oak (Mossy-Cup Oak)
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe - Calico Aster
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe Arboretum - Chinquapin Oak.jpg
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe Arboretum - Common Buttonbush
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe - Common Crownvetch
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe Arboretum - Common Hackberry
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe - Evening Primrose
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe - Grass Leaved Goldenrod
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe - Indian Hemp Dogbane
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe Arboretum - Kentucky Coffee Tree
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe Arboretum sign
Located along Harris Road between State Hwy. 50 and East Geneva Street in Williams Bay, the 8-acre Kishwauketoe Arboretum is among the natural amenities to be explored on the 231-acre Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy campus. Dedicated in June 2000, the Kishwauketoe Arboretum was a project by the Lake Geneva Garden Club and the Friends of Kishwauketoe.
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe - New England Aster
Colorful New England Aster blooms at 231-acre Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy, 251 Elkhorn Rd. (State Hwy. 67) in Williams Bay. Offering a variety of diverse habitats including woodlands, wetlands, savanna, prairie, meadows and oak openings, Kishwauketoe is home to 286 different plants.
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe Arboretum - Northern Catalpa.jpg
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe - Late afternoon Observation Tower view looking toward Geneva Lake
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe - Orange Jewelwood closeup view
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe Arboretum - Paradise Apple.jpg
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe - Scenic view of Southwick Creek with flowering Boneset and Brown-Eyed Susan
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe Smooth Sumac.jpg
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe Arboretum - Southern Crab Apple
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe Southwick Creek at Geneva Lake
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe Southwick Creek late afternoon view
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe Southwick Creek early evening view
Eric Johnson
Geneva Lake Conservancy/Helen Rohner Children's Fishing Park - sunning turtle in wetland
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe Arboretum - Sycamore
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe Virginia Creeper vine
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe Wild Black Raspberry
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe Wild Carrot (Queen Anne's Lace)
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe - Arrowleaf Ragwort
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe Arboretum - Bitternut Hickory
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe - Wild Cucumber
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe - Williams Bay School Bur Oak "wish tree" Arbor Day project
For more than a decade, Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy has partnered with area elementary schools for Arbor Day tree planting activities, including this "wish tree" bur oak planted by Williams Bay Elementary School students.
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe - American Burnweed (Fireweed, Pilewort, White Fireweed, Eastern Burnweed, Butterweed)
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe - American Groundnut (Potato Bean, Cinnamon Vine, Indian Potato, Hopniss)
American Groundnut, also known as Potato Bean, Cinnamon Vine, Indian Potato and Hopniss, blooms in a wetland area on the 231-acre Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy preserve in Williams Bay.
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe - Bee feeding on Joe-pyeweed
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe - Blue Vervain
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe - Boneset (Feverwort, Sweating Plant, March Sage, Wild Sage)
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe - Canada Goldenrod
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe - Cup Plant
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe - Cutleaf Coneflower (Green-headed Coneflower, Wild Garden Glow, Thimbleweed)
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe - Devil's Beggarsticks
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe - Evening Primrose
Eric Johnson
Geneva Lake Conservancy/Helen Rohner Children's Fishing Park, 159 Elkhorn Rd. (State Hwy. 67), Williams Bay
The Geneva Lake Conservancy's Helen Rohner Children's Fishing Park nature preserve, 159 Elkhorn Rd. (State Hwy. 67) in Williams Bay, adjoins 231-acre Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy, 251 Elkhorn Rd. Children can enjoy angling for brown trout in Southwick Creek or explore the preserve's many amenities, including a boardwalk wetland area and amphibian pond, butterfly garden and native plant garden. The Geneva Lake Conservancy is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to the preservation of environmentally-sensitive lands, open space and the unique character and quality of life in Walworth County.
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe - Great Blue Lobelia (Blue Cardinal Flower, Great Lobelia, Big Blue Lobelia, Blue Lobelia)
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe - Green Ash
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe - Guelder-rose (European Cranberry)
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe - Hedge Bindweed (Wild Morning Glory or Granny-pop-out-of-bed)
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe - Wetland scene near Geneva Lake
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe - Wetland view near Geneva Lake
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe - Main wetland boardwalk near Geneva Lake
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe - Missouri Ironweed
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe - Purple Loosestrife
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe - Red Osier Dogwood
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe - Riverbank Grape
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe - Silky Dogwood
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe - Southwick Creek mid-afternoon view
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe - Spotted Joe-pyeweed
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe - Spotted Water Hemlock
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe - Tall Beggarsticks (Big Devils Beggarsticks, Common Beggarsticks, Tall Bur-Marigold)
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe - Virgin's Bower Clematis (Woodbine, Italian Clematis, Devil's Darning Needles, Devil's Hari, Wild Hops, Love Vine)
Eric Johnson
Kishwauketoe - Virgin's Bower Clematis
Eric Johnson
