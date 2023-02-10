A Rockford, Illinois woman has died as a result of a two-vehicle that occurred during the evening hours of Feb. 9 on Interstate 43, according to police.

About 9:14 p.m., Feb. 9 officials from the Walworth County Sheriff's Office received reports of a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Interstate 43 at Highway 14 in the Town of Darien, according to a press release from the Walworth County Sheriff's Office.

Officials from the City of Delavan Police Department located the vehicle and attempted to stop it, but the driver failed to stop for audible and visual signals and continued to travel northbound in the southbound lanes, according to the press release.

Police said the vehicle struck a southbound vehicle in a head-on collision near the County Highway F bridge in the Town of Delavan.

The suspect vehicle caught fire and the driver, who was the sole occupant, was removed from the vehicle by a Wisconsin state trooper.

Police said the driver of the vehicle was identified as Eric R. Peters, 32, of Colgate, who was transported to a trauma center with critical injuries.

According to police, Peters' vehicle struck a vehicle driven by Curtis R. Washington, 44, of Rockford, Illinois. Police said Washington sustained minor injuries in the accident.

The passenger of Washington's vehicle was identified as Kimberly Ann Fannan, 27, of Rockford, Illinois, who was transported to an area hospital where she died as a result of her injuries, police said.

The Walworth County Sheriff's Patrol Division and Crash Team were still investigating the accident, as of Feb. 10, as well as working with the Walworth County District Attorney's Office regarding potential criminal charges to be filed against Peters, according to the press release.

The Walworth County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Town of Delavan Police Department, City of Delavan Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Town of Delavan Fire Department, City of Delavan Fire Department, City of Elkhorn Fire Department, Walworth County Medical examiner, Mercy Hospital MDI and Flight for Life during the accident.