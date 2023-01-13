Plat review approved for final phase of Lake Geneva subdivision

A final plat review has been approved for the final phase of a Lake Geneva subdivision.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council approved the final plat review for Phase 7 of the Symphony Bay subdivision, Dec . 27, by a 6-1 vote with Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier voting "no."

The seventh phase of the subdivision, which is planned to be constructed south of Townline Road and north of Bloomfield Road, is set to include a total of 85 dwelling units, 55 single-family units and 30 duplex units, as well as the extension of Cadence Circle and Britten Drive.

Members of the Lake Geneva Plan Commission approved the final plat review for the subdivision, Dec. 19.

The plan commission members were set to vote on a precise implementation plan, Dec. 19, for the seventh phase but decided to hold off voting until their Jan. 16 meeting to give representatives from Fairwyn Ltd., developers of the subdivision, and the nearby Geneva Lakes Church time to work out water detention issues, which are related to the subdivision and the church property.

Richard Zirk, representative for Fairwyn Ltd., said the subdivision shares a common lot line with the church, and the church's storm water often runs onto the lot line.

Naomi Rauch, project engineer for Kapur & Associates, Inc., said the church and the subdivision currently share a "drainage swell" that was approved as part of the overall site plan for the development, and a detention pond was already located on the church site, and church officials have made modifications to their property based on water drainage.

"I think both sides are looking to do the right thing as far as storm water and drainage," Rauch said. "It's just a matter of making sure that both properties continue to meet the storm management requirements of their sites."

Zirk said he is willing to work with church officials regarding any proposed issues or changes related to the storm water detention system between the properties.

"If we both agree we want to change it, I'm fine with it," Zirk said. "If they want to change it, I will agree to change it. But it's really on them to tell us how they're going to remove the water from our site so it's not on our property. They would have to come back with a plan, and we would have to respond to the plan."

William Henry of Kehoe-Henry & Associates, architects for Geneva Lakes Church, said he and the church would like to work with the developers regarding any water detention issues.

Henry said he would like the church and the developers to establish a joint maintenance agreement regarding the detention pond.

"I would hope Symphony Bay would be willing to do so and explore that for the future," Henry said. "Obviously, the two parties are going to be using it and getting a benefit from it. They should share in the maintenance of it."

Plan commission member Joel Hoiland said he would like the developers and the church to work out the water retention issues before voting on the precise implementation plan.

"I think the two parties need to get together and come back to us and see if they can resolve the issues," Hoiland said.

The precise implementation plan is set to include the site layout, design, utilities, landscaping, lighting, parking and architecture for the subdivision's seventh phase, which also would have to be approved by the city council.

During the plan commission meeting, Zirk presented an update on the Symphony Bay subdivision.

Zirk said all the residential units have been sold in phases one through four, but there is still some construction that is occurring in Phase 4.

"If you went out there today, that's where you would see most of the construction happening," Zirk said. "The other phases-- one, two and three-- are completed. We have a couple of lots that are being finished up right now, but essentially that area is done."

He said they are currently building and selling lots in Phase 5.

"We probably have 40 lots in that area left to sell," Zirk said.

A two-story clubhouse, which is a part of the fifth phase, is in the process of being constructed.

The clubhouse is set to feature a lounge area, club room, fitness center, dance studio, art room, library, office space and mail room. The outside area is set to include pickleball courts, bocce ball courts and a swimming pool.

"We're in the rough mechanical stages. So over the next few months most of the work will be inside, not a lot happening from the outside," Zirk said of the clubhouse. "But we will be working to get that open. The pool is in place. We're just waiting for the spring to fill up and finish some of the tile work in there and the concrete around it. So the pool should be ready in the summer."

Zirk said his company is in the process of working on the sixth phase.

"We will be installing water and sewer in those areas over the winter," Zirk said. "Hopefully next summer, we will be paving those roads."

Lake Geneva aldermen approved the Symphony Bay subdivision in 2017. The subdivision has been developed in phases during the past few years.

Once the subdivision is completed, it is set to feature about 427 residential units.