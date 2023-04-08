Plans for the first phase of a proposed trail along the former Hillmoor Golf Course property have been presented.

Karen Yancey, executive director of the Geneva Lake Conservancy, discussed plans for the first phase of the proposed trail during Hillmoor Ad Hoc Committee meeting, March 30.

Representatives from the Geneva Lake Conservancy plan to work with Lake Geneva officials to establish a trail on 98 acres of land along the perimeter of the former Hillmoor Golf Course property that is considered a floodplain area.

Lake Geneva officials recently purchased the property from White River Holdings LLC for about $6 million.

The proposed trail would have to be approved by the City of Lake Geneva before it is implemented.

Yancey said she, Lake Geneva Public Works Department staff and representatives from restoration contracting company Midwest Priorities have walked along property twice, fall of 2022 and March 27, to develop ideas for the proposed trail.

"It was really great to go out together because the public works employees know the whole property so well," Yancey said. "We developed a partnership on some more ideas and how we want to move forward."

The first phase of the project would include establishing a linear, 9,500-foot limestone path, installing four new bridges on the property, refurbishing the golf cart path, mowing paths through the wetland areas and installing signs along the path.

The first phase of the project is scheduled to be worked on from 2023 to 2024, pending city approval.

Yancey said the goal of the first phase would be to establish a public trail that would provide access to hikers and people with disabilities.

"I know a lot of the bridges are not in use and many of them are blocked off, but one of the things we have in the plan is to put a new bridge across the river at some point," Yancey said. "We are also recommending, in many cases, using the existing cart trails that are on the property. Some of them have to be repaired, and we have that included in our budget."

The proposed entrance of the trail would be located near Eastview Elementary School near a current disc golf course and dog park.

Yancey said the area already has a parking lot and public restrooms. She said signs and maps that show the route of the trail could be installed near the entrance.

"By putting in attractive signage and maps that show the route of the trail, it just invites you out to the property," Yancey said. "So that would be where the initial trail starts."

Yancey said the property includes an oak savanna area that she hopes the city will restore.

"This area, before European settlement, use to be a beautiful oak savanna landscape," Yancey said. "We would like to see, as much as possible, this area restored. It's not part of the floodplain, but it is very important to wildlife habitat."

Yancey said there are several types of invasive species, including buckthorn, that have been located on the property that need to be removed.

She said she would like to scheduled workdays in which volunteers would come out and help Geneva Lake Conservancy staff remove some the buckthorn.

The city's insurance company still has to determine whether the property is safe for residents to legally access the property.

"We would like to start working out there with volunteer workdays as soon as possible," Yancey said. "If there's any way the city attorney would allow a group of volunteers to go out on Earth Day, which is April 22, we would start cutting buckthorn in this area. Maybe if we had volunteers sign a waiver we could actually do a workday out there this spring, otherwise we would have to get it done in the fall."

The first phase of the project is set to cost about $485,000.

Yancey said the conservancy could apply for a Knowles Nelson grant that would pay about 50%, $242,500, of the project with the conservancy having to pay the other half.

The deadline to apply for the grant is May 1.

Yancey said several local organizations have expressed an interest in helping to fund the project. She said the conservancy could apply for other grants, as well.

The conservancy would have two years to come up with the rest of the funding if it receives the grant.

"If we're $50,000 short a year from now raising the full amount, we would probably think the city might come up with that if they could," Yancey said. "But we will try to raise as much of the match as we can."

Fred Gahl, Hillmoor Ad Hoc Committee member, said the conservancy is not obligated to use funding from the grant if it is unable to come up with the rest of the money.

"Obviously if you don't have the money, you don't have the money," Gahl said. "So you're not on the hook until you sign the loan. This is an annual grant. If you apply for the grant and you get it, you have two years to use it. We got 24 months to figure it out."

Applying for the grant still has to be approved by the city council.

After some discussion, members of the Hillmoor Ad Hoc Committee unanimously recommended that the conservancy be allowed to apply for the grant.

The city council's finance, licensing and regulation committee was set to discuss and possibly vote on the grant application April 5. Applying for the grant still has to be approved by the full city council.

"It almost seems like a no-brainer," Henry Sibbing, Hillmoor Ad Hoc Committee member, said of applying for the grant. "As long as their is plenty of flexibility in there, I really don't see why we wouldn't."

Second phase

The second phase of the proposed project, which is scheduled to be worked on between 2004 and 2005, is set to include installing a boardwalk through the northern wetland area.

"The kind of boardwalk we're recommending is used on the Ice Age Trail, and it's very receptive for people with disabilities," Yancey said. "So that is what we're recommending we use throughout the areas where we need a boardwalk, but it will add to the trail expense."

Installing the boardwalk would cost about $375,000.

The conservancy could apply for a Knowles Nelson grant to pay about 50%, or $185,000, of the second phase of the project, as well.

Plans for the trail have not been finalized, and the 98 acres of land could be designated for other uses if the city desires.

Yancey said she feels a trail would be the best use for that area of the property since it is located in a floodplain area.

"I don't think there's any other uses for this other than what we're proposing here," Yancey said. "Working with an experienced contractor, there's not a lot of places to put it. We came up with a trail that we think is going to be good 30 years from now."