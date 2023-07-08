There could be more space for people to play a fast-growing sport in the City of Lake Geneva.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved a general development plan, June 26, to allow a 16,000 square-foot pickleball facility to be constructed to the south side of the Lake Geneva Tennis building, 630 Veterans Parkway.

The Lake Geneva Plan Commission members unanimously recommended the general development plan for the pickleball addition, June 19.

Gary Tree of Advanced Building Corporation in McFarland discussed plans for the proposed pickleball facility during the plan commission meeting.

The 16,000 square-foot addition is set to include six indoor pickleball courts, small office and two restrooms, and it would be built adjacent to the Lake Geneva Tennis facility. Access to the pickleball court facility would be through the Lake Geneva Tennis building.

“It’s basically a building that is similar in character to the existing tennis club,” Tree said. “It will have the same colors, the same kind of exterior treatment. It’s just going to be a little ‘mini me,’ a little bit smaller. Of course, it will be designed with the necessary exits and things like that.”

The building also is set to include 24 parking stalls located to the east side of the property.

Paul Lauterbach, co-owner of Lake Geneva Tennis, first presented concept plans for the pickleball court facility in November 2021. Plans for the facility initially included exterior pickleball courts.

Tree said the exterior pickleball courts have been removed from the plans because of the zoning of the property, which is zoned as a planned business park.

“We talked about an exterior course. That’s going to require a zoning change, so that’s not really a viable financial thing because with pickleball there’s not enough warm days to do that,” Tree said.

City officials still have to approve a precise implementation plan for the project.

The general development plan includes zoning and initial plans for the project, and the precise implementation plan includes site design, utilities, parking, landscaping and architecture for the facility.

Tree said he plans to present the precise implementation plan to city officials in the near future. He said the goal is to have the project completed in the beginning of 2024.

The courts are set to be designed to meet national pickleball standards.

“They are designed to the national standards of pickleball,” Tree said. “The idea there would be should there be an opportunity to hold tournaments they could do that. They will be fully sanctioned.”

