Big Foot High School’s March 3-5 run of its fantasy-themed spring play production “Peter Pan and Wendy” met with great success.

“We had a great show run for Peter Pan and Wendy,” said director Casey Sampson, of Lake Geneva. “I am very pleased with how the students worked hard to produce the show. The cast, stage hands, lights, sound and set builders all worked tirelessly to bring the show to the community.”

The production, the first directed by Sampson at Big Foot, kicked off with a busy opening day on Friday, March 3 with three performances.

“The cast and crew performed two shorter preview performances, one for their peers and one for local elementary and middle schools, along with the opening night performance,” Sampson noted. “Despite the busy day, the students brought their best foot forward for an excellent performance at all levels.”

The Big Foot Drama Club production of Doug Rand’s 2006 adaption of the classic 1904 J.M. Barrie children’s tale, “Peter Pan, or The Boy Who Wouldn’t Grow Up,” met with an enthusiastic reception, particularly among the younger theatre-goers.

“We had a lot of little kids in the audience at every performance, and parents praised that their children were glued to the stage,” Sampson said. “Many of the children wanted photographs with their favorite characters after the performance. One little girl attendee mentioned that she now has another story to add to her imagination play.”

As a special add-on to the run of “Peter Pan and Wendy,” the Big Foot Drama Club hosted a special “Morning in Neverland” children’s event in the Big Foot High School auditorium and commons on Saturday, March 4.

“We had activities like walking the plank with Captain Hook and his ruthless pirate gang, balloon sword fighting with Peter Pan, and making fairy dust jars with Tinker Bell,” Sampson noted. “We had an excellent turnout at ‘Morning in Neverland,’ with around 40 children and their families attending.”

Cast members were Kaden Rambatt, Narrator; Tristen Hilke, Peter Pan; Alexa Clary, Wendy Darling; Destiny Gonzalez, Mrs. Darling/Cookson; Jonathan Slayton, Mr. Darling/Noodler; Evangeline Mouzakis, Nana/Tootles; Elijah Laing, John Darling; Silvana Alfano, Michael Darling; Jackson Hamburg, Curly; Lucy Goodman, Twin 1/Jane; Karly Duber, Twin 2; Halle Wiedenhoeft, Slightly/Liza; Lishi Palmer, Nibs; Braiden Bimrose, Captain Hook; Patrick Finnegan, Starkey; Timmy McIntyre, Smee; Molly Andersen, Jukes/Tiger Lily; James Buchanan, Cecco; Keegan Chadwick, Tick-Tock the Crocodile/Mullins; Lola Gonzalez, Never Bird; and Chloe Weborg, Tinker Bell.

Sampson’s 7-year-old daughter, Selah Sampson, played Young Wendy in the play’s opening scene.

Other “Peter Pan and Wendy” cast members included:

Director — Casey Sampson.

Stage Manager — Avery Tipps.

Set Production — Neal Raskin, Big Foot High School Art Club and show cast.

Sound — Wesley Cornue.

Lighting — Logan McHugh.

Stage Crew — Jonathan Baker, Steven Huerta and Lillith Smith.

Costumes, Props and Scenic Design — Alexa Clary, Casey Sampson, Liza Shapin, Alley Cat Ink, Kaitlyn Linker, Cheyenne Southard, Reagan Bullis, Evie Mouzakis, Nina Goeddeke, Inga Mereness, Robin Cronin, Yeritsel Garcia Perez, Ashley Miller, Veronica Jackson, Lauren Miller and show cast.

Playbill — Alexa Clary.

Drama Club Executive Committee — Alexa Clary and Chloe Weborg.

Casting Panel — Neal Raskin, Casey Sampson and Liza Shapin.