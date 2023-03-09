On March 3-5, the Big Foot High School Fine Arts Department staged three performances of its fantasy spring play production, “Peter Pan and Wendy,” in the Big Foot High School Auditorium in Walworth.

The comedy adventure, directed by Lake Geneva resident Casey Sampson, was headlined by Tristen Hilke as Peter Pan, Alexa Clary as Wendy Darling, and Braiden Bimrose as Captain James Hook, the hook-handed villain skipper of the pirate ship The Jolly Roger.

In her London home, young Wendy Darling dreams of freedom and adventure outside of the nursery walls. When carefree Peter Pan flies into her life, Wendy and her brothers John and Michael jump at the chance to visit the fantasy world of Neverland. Faced with boisterous Lost Boys and battles with Captain Hook, Wendy must ultimately decide whether or not to embrace the most exciting adventure yet: growing up.

Based on the classic J.M. Barrie tale of a world made of faith, trust and a sprinkling of magical pixie dust, “Peter Pan and Wendy” is a 2006 adaptation by Doug Rand.

Cast members were Kaden Rambatt, Narrator; Tristen Hilke, Peter Pan; Alexa Clary, Wendy Darling; Selah Sampson, Young Wendy; Destiny Gonzalez, Mrs. Darling/Cookson; Jonathan Slayton, Mr. Darling/Noodler; Evangeline Mouzakis, Nana/Tootles; Elijah Laing, John Darling; Silvana Alfano, Michael Darling; Jackson Hamburg, Curly; Lucy Goodman, Twin 1/Jane; Karly Duber, Twin 2; Halle Wiedenhoeft, Slightly/Liza; Lishi Palmer, Nibs; Braiden Bimrose, Captain Hook; Patrick Finnegan, Starkey; Timmy McIntyre, Smee; Molly Andersen, Jukes/Tiger Lily; James Buchanan, Cecco; Keegan Chadwick, Tick-Tock the Crocodile/Mullins; Lola Gonzales, Never Bird; and Chloe Weborg, Tinker Bell.