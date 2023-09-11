A Dungeons & Dragon-themed festival may be held as scheduled in Downtown Lake Geneva.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved an event permit, Aug. 28, to allow representatives from the Gygax Memorial Fund to conduct Dragon Days: Festival of Fantasy from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Oct. 13 through Oct. 15 at Library Park.

The city council’s finance, licensing and regulation committee initially approved the event permit, Aug. 22.

Dragon Days: Festival of Fantasy is set to feature Dungeons & Dragons-themed games, street performers and a craft fair.

Alderwoman Peg Esposito said she is looking forward to the event being held in Lake Geneva, as she feels the festival will attract many people to the community.

“I’m excited about having this in town,” Esposito said during the city council meeting. “I think it’s going to be a great event.”

Harold Johnson, chairperson for Dragon Days: Festival of Fantasy, said the event will not feature any food vendors, but he plans to work with Downtown bar and restaurant owners to offer food and drink items that will go along with the theme of the festival.

“My goal is to promote the local businesses and drinking establishments,” Johnson said during the finance, licensing and regulation committee meeting. “In fact, what I will do is meet with all these businesses and try to find a way to create a tie-in to our event.”

He said he also plans to conduct activities at the Lake Geneva Public Library, Geneva Lake Museum and Horticultural Hall.

Johnson said he hopes that people who work or attend the event will be dressed up in Renaissance-era costumes.

“It is my hope that I will have a presence of Renaissance fair people to add to the image of fantasy,” Johnson said. “So you may have people dressed like that working and walking up and down the streets. If the business district says to me, ‘Can we have somebody in our store,’ I will arrange something.”

The festival will be held during the same time as Badger High School’s homecoming parade on Oct. 13. Alderman Ken Howell asked Johnson if he feels the two events will conflict with each other since they both will be held in the Downtown area.

Johnson said he does not feel there be any issues, because the festival’s activities should not interfere with the parade.

“I have no street activities planned,” he said.

Johnson said he plans to work with Badger High School officials to incorporate the school’s homecoming into the festival.

“I’m working to find a way to promote them and support them,” Johnson said. “It was suggested to me that maybe the king and queen of homecoming could be the king and queen of my fair. I will talk to the administrators and the school board.”

City Clerk Lana Kropf said she presented the event permit application to the police department and they felt there would be no issues with the two events being held around the same time.

“They did not indicate any concern with that,” Kropf said.

Johnson said he hopes to expand the event and include more activities in the upcoming years.

“This is a soft launch,” Johnson said. “The actual key launch will be next year, because that is the 50th anniversary of the creation of the game Dungeons & Dragons.”

