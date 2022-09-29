Pearce's Farm Stand Classic Car & Tractor Show

This restored 1947 Dodge Power Wagon, owned by Walworth resident Rick Tudor, was among the many classic vehicles on display Saturday, Sept. 24 in Walworth at Pearce Farm Stand’s Classic Car & Tractor Show. Built by the Dodge division of Chrysler Corp., the four-wheel drive medium duty Power Wagon trucks were produced by Dodge in various model series from 1945-1980, with the nameplate revived in 2005 as a four-wheel drive version of the Dodge Ram 2500. The original civilian version of the Dodge Power Wagon, seen here, was mechanically based on Dodge’s 3/4-ton WC Series World War II military trucks. The Power Wagon was the first 4x4 medium duty truck produced by a major manufacturer in a civilian version and the predecessor of the modern four-wheel drive trucks in use today.
Eric Johnson
With a creative window tray featuring a hot dog and pop setting the 1960s drive-in car culture scene, Walworth resident Jim Jurgensen showed off his stock survivor 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe at the Classic Car & Tractor Show at Pearce’s Farm Stand in Walworth on Saturday, Sept. 24. Jurgensen bought the car new from Ferris Brothers Chevrolet in Harvard, Ill. Chevrolet, a division of General Motors, produced the mid-sized Chevelle in three generations from the 1964-1978 model years. One of Chevy’s most successful nameplates, the Malibu was the top-of-the-line Chevelle through 1972 and completely replaced the Chevelle nameplate in 1978.
Eric Johnson
Detail on the front end of this 1941 Plymouth Special Deluxe includes the brand’s original logo featuring the “Mayflower” that landed at Plymouth Rock, Mass. in 1620. A retired nameplate, Plymouth automobiles were produced by Chrysler Corp. from 1928-2001.
Eric Johnson
Decorative details like fuzzy dice and a Nixon campaign antenna flag held set the retro vibe for the display of this 1968 Ford Mustang at the Classic Car & Tractor Show at Pearce’s Farm Stand in Walworth on Saturday, Sept. 24. In continuous production since 1964, the Mustang is currently the longest-produced Ford car nameplate, currently in its sixth generation. The success of the Mustang launch spurred competition including GM’s Pontiac Firebird and Chevy Camaro, AMC’s Javelin and Chrysler’s Dodge Challenger.
Eric Johnson
Among the nostalgic, memory-stirring show-stoppers drawing a crowd at the Sept. 24 Classic Car & Tractor Show was this GMC VANdura conversion van, the rear interior seen here. Custom full-size vans from Chevy, Ford, Dodge and Plymouth, outfitted as portable pads, were the ultimate vehicles for personalized self-expression in the conversion van’s cultural 1970s heydays. General Motors built VANduras under its GMC nameplate from 1964–1996.
Eric Johnson
Among the vintage automobiles on display at the Classic Car & Tractor Show at Pearce’s Farm Stand on Saturday, Sept. 24 was this original 1928 Ford Model A. Replacing the Ford Model T, which had been in production for 18 years, Ford’s successor Model A was produced from October 1927 to March 1932. Introduced to the public in December 1927, the 1928 Model A was an immediate sensation, with some 10 million people viewing the new vehicle in the first week. In 2022, it still drew admiring crowds at the Classic Car & Tractor Show.
Eric Johnson
Agricultural tourism takes on a lot of faces at Pearce’s Farm Stand, including this children’s play area that includes a John Deere harvester turned into a giant slide.
A large crowd was on hand at Pearce’s Farm Stand in Walworth on Saturday, Sept. 24 as Pearce’s hosted its popular Classic Car & Tractor Show.
Attendees had the opportunity to stroll the grounds at Pearce’s and view a wide variety of nostalgic, memory-stirring classic cars and vintage tractors of yesteryear. Concessions were available, along with live music and a variety of agriculture tourism amusements including hay and corn mazes. Attendees also were able to shop Pearce’s farm stand for a variety of fresh flowers, produce, fruits and baked goods, including a seasonal variety of colorful autumn gourds and pumpkins.
In 31 Photos: Pearce's Farm Market 2022 Vintage Car & Tractor Show
CLASSIC RIDE
1969 AMC Javelin
Apples await buyers at Pearce's Farm Stand in Walworth
1960 Austin-Healey Sprite convertible
Musical entertainment at Pearce's Farm Stand, Walworth
Setting the scene at the car show
Homemade caramel apples at Pearce's Farm Stand, Walworth
1969 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe
Repurposed John Deere combine
Interior, GMC conversion van
Corn maze at Pearce's Farm Stand in Walworth
Dancing fun at Pearce's Farm Stand in Walworth
Front end detail of a 1941 Plymouth
1947 Dodge Power Wagon
Bale jumping
McCormick Farmall Tractors on display at Pearce's Farm Stand in Walworth
Colorful gladiolus at Pearce's Farm Stand, Walworth
1928 Ford Model A
Gourd assortment on display at Pearce's Farm Stand in Walworth
Guitarist Jeff Hagenau of Mukwonago performs at Pearce's Farm Stand in Walworth
Hot donuts now at Pearce's Farm Stand in Walworth
Preserving memories
Decorative details on 1968 Ford Mustang
1968 Ford Mustang on display at the Pearce's Farm Market Classic Car & Tractor Show
Rear detail of a 1955 Oldsmobile Rocket 88 Special
Agricultural tourism play area at Pearce's Farm Market in Walworth
Halloween sugar cookies at Pearce's Farm Stand in Walworth
Town of Geneva resident Jeff Frederick shows off his Kenosha-built 343 4-speed 1969 AMC Javelin at the Classic & Tractor Show at Pearce’s Farm Stand in Walworth on Saturday, Sept. 24. Acquired by Chrysler in 1987, American Motors Co. (AMC) and its predecessors, Nash and Jeffery, built cars in Kenosha from 1902-1988. AMC’s Dick Teague-styled two-door hardtop Javelin was manufactured across two generations in the 1968-1970 and 1971-1974 model years, available in a range of trim and engine levels from economical pony car to muscle car.
McCormick Farmall tractors on display for viewing at the Classic Car & Tractor Show at Pearce’s Farm Stand in Walworth on Saturday, Sept. 24. The Farmall nameplate, used from 1924-1973, was revived by Racine-based Case IH in 2004.
