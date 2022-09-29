Pearce's Farm Stand Classic Car & Tractor Show

Attendees had the opportunity to stroll the grounds at Pearce’s and view a wide variety of nostalgic, memory-stirring classic cars and vintage tractors of yesteryear. Concessions were available, along with live music and a variety of agriculture tourism amusements including hay and corn mazes. Attendees also were able to shop Pearce’s farm stand for a variety of fresh flowers, produce, fruits and baked goods, including a seasonal variety of colorful autumn gourds and pumpkins.