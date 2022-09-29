 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pearce's Farm Stand Classic Car & Tractor Show

1969 AMC Javelin

Town of Geneva resident Jeff Frederick shows off his Kenosha-built 343 4-speed 1969 AMC Javelin at the Classic & Tractor Show at Pearce’s Farm Stand in Walworth on Saturday, Sept. 24. Acquired by Chrysler in 1987, American Motors Co. (AMC) and its predecessors, Nash and Jeffery, built cars in Kenosha from 1902-1988. AMC’s Dick Teague-styled two-door hardtop Javelin was manufactured across two generations in the 1968-1970 and 1971-1974 model years, available in a range of trim and engine levels from economical pony car to muscle car.

A large crowd was on hand at Pearce’s Farm Stand in Walworth on Saturday, Sept. 24 as Pearce’s hosted its popular Classic Car & Tractor Show.

Attendees had the opportunity to stroll the grounds at Pearce’s and view a wide variety of nostalgic, memory-stirring classic cars and vintage tractors of yesteryear. Concessions were available, along with live music and a variety of agriculture tourism amusements including hay and corn mazes. Attendees also were able to shop Pearce’s farm stand for a variety of fresh flowers, produce, fruits and baked goods, including a seasonal variety of colorful autumn gourds and pumpkins.

McCormick Farmall Tractors on display at Pearce's Farm Stand in Walworth

McCormick Farmall tractors on display for viewing at the Classic Car & Tractor Show at Pearce’s Farm Stand in Walworth on Saturday, Sept. 24. The Farmall nameplate, used from 1924-1973, was revived by Racine-based Case IH in 2004.

