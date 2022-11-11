Patrick Quinn: Taking a moment to think ahead

Tuesday November 8 was Election Day in Wisconsin. It was the most significant mid-term election in years. November 11 is Veterans Day. Two weeks from tomorrow will be Thanksgiving.

The day after Thanksgiving is “Black Friday,” the day when most businesses supposedly will be “in the black” as far as their financial books are concerned. Sports fans in Wisconsin will spend a considerable amount of their time during November following the fortunes of the Wisconsin Badgers and the misfortunes of the Green Bay Packers.

Other sports fans will be looking forward to the coming World Cup which will be played in Qatar, a tiny kingdom in the Arabian peninsula on the Persian Gulf. In the United States, we call this sport “soccer,” but in the rest of the world it is called “football.”

Many residents of Lake Geneva are already thinking about what 2023 will bring. Most of them are hopefully optimistic that a recession will not occur and that inflation will diminish. Other residents’ thoughts are more prosaic. They are wondering whether the coming winter will be brutally cold and snowy or mild.

Some residents wonder whether the former Hillmoor Golf Course will become a nature park or whether Shodeen will build more houses on the hill overlooking Lake Geneva. Will a housing development be built adjacent to the Reek School on the south side of Geneva Lake?

Other residents wonder whether rail service between Lake Geneva and Chicago will ever be restored. Will more new housing developments be built on Lake Geneva’s periphery? Will U.S. Highway 12 ever become a four-lane highway between Chicago and Madison?

November is the month when many residents speculate on what the future may hold. By December most are already making plans for the coming year.