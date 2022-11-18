Patrick Quinn: On Lake Geneva's Three Graces statue & the women's activist behind it

In Lake Geneva’s Flat Iron Park, there are two statues. One is of Andy Gump, the well-known cartoon character created by Sydney Smith, who had an estate on the southern shore of Geneva Lake. The present Andy Gump statue in Flat Iron Park, however, is not the original Andy Gump statue that was in Flat Iron Park. The original Andy Gump statue was destroyed by vandals. At the southern end of Flat Iron Park, where Center Street and Wrigley Drive converge, is another statue of historical significance. That statue is called the Three Graces. The women depicted in the Three Graces represent Beauty, Charm and Joy. The Three Graces statue today clearly warrants restoration.

The world’s first known Three Graces statue was sculpted by Antonio Canova in Rome between 1814 and 1817 after it had been commissioned by Napoleon’s wife Josephine. Several copies of it were made, one of which is in the Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg, Russia and another is jointly owned by the Victorian and Albert Museum in London and the National Galleries of Scotland. Although Lake Geneva’s Three Graces statue is by no means an exact replica of the original Three Graces statue, it features some elements of the original statue.

The Lake Geneva Historic Preservation Commission, of which I am a member, is committed to restoring the Three Graces statue in Flat Iron Park to its former elegance.

Funds to erect the Three Graces statue in Flat Iron Park were donated to the City of Lake Geneva by Reinette Lester McCrea. She was a well-to-do Chicagoan who lived during the summers on the northern shore of Geneva Lake. Her mansion, Blacktoft, had been designed by the famous architect, William LeBaron Jenney. In her will Reinette Lester McCrea donated: “To the town of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin $5,000 to be expended for a fountain, and for no other purpose, to be erected on the main street or in the little park ... in the memory of some of the good women I have known at the Lake, who have done so much for Lake Geneva.” The women whose memory the Three Graces statue honors are Emma B. Dunlap, Agnes Thompson Allerton — Reinette Lester McCrea’s sister — Mary Delafield Sturges, Mary H. Strong, Helen L. Fairbank, May L. Leland, Mary T. Leiter, Martha T. Rumsey, Dora T. Bartlett, Ottilie M. Wacker, and the donor, Reinette Lester McCrea. Reinette’s gift of $5,000 to Lake Geneva in 1916 would be worth $136,150.46 today. Plans for the Three Graces statue were finalized in 1925 and the base of the statue was laid in Flat Iron Park later that year. The Three Graces statue will be 100 years old in 2025.

Reinette Lester McCrea was born on Jan. 12, 1855, in Canton, Illinois. Her father, A.C. Thompson, had been a soldier during the Revolutionary War. Reinette married John T. Lester, a member of the Chicago Board of Trade and a widower with three children. Reinette raised the three children. After Reinette’s first husband John T. Lester died she married Willey Solon McCrea on Nov. 26, 1891. He was a financier and member of the Chicago Stock Exchange.

After the death of her first husband, Reinette became very active in the movement for women’s suffrage. She was the leader of the Northside Branch of the Chicago Equal Suffrage Association. In 1910 she supported an educational automobile tour across Northern Illinois that advocated for a woman’s right to vote and invited the tour to Lake Geneva for a meeting in Library Park over which she presided. After the meeting she entertained the speakers on the tour at her Blacktoft estate.

Reinette Lester McCrea was only 61 years old when she passed away on Feb. 22, 1916. She was buried in Lake Geneva’s Oak Hill Cemetery.

Lake Geneva was indeed very fortunate to have among its summer residents one of the most prominent leaders of the movement for women’s rights. One hopes that residents of Lake Geneva will keep Reinette Lester McCrea in mind when they look at “The Three Graces” statue in Flatiron Park.

Chris Brookes’ research on the life of Reinette Lester McCrea has contributed greatly to perpetuating her memory.