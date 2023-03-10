A parking lot is being considered for the Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St.

Members of the library board unanimously approved, Feb. 9, to proceed with a proposal to establish a parking lot near the east end of the library building, along Cook Street.

Emily Kornak, director of the Lake Geneva Public Library, discussed plans for the proposed parking lot with Lake Geneva aldermen during the city council’s public works committee meeting, Feb. 27.

The parking lot would include about 15 spaces, but several parking spaces currently along Cook Street would have to be removed to help provide access into the driveway of the parking lot.

Kornak said patrons have requested that additional parking be available at the library for several years. She said a parking lot could provide more convenient access for patrons.

"We have gotten feedback literally for decades from patrons that they need more parking," Kornak said. "They need more access to the library and the lack or scarcity of free parking hinders their usage."

Kornak said a library parking lot could be needed in the future as several parking spaces are set to be eliminated in the Downtown area during the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Highway 50/Main Street reconstruction project in 2027.

"We’ve been challenged with coming up with some alternative options in improving access with the upcoming Highway 50 reconstruction project," Kornak. "That would serve as some momentum to start looking at what else could we do. Taking away park space or library grounds is never something we want to do, but we’re looking at what we can do and what are our options."

The Lake Geneva Public Library receives between a $200,000 and $300,000 reimbursement payment from the county each year based on how many people visit and check out materials.

Kornak said a parking lot could encourage more people to visit the library, which could increase the amount of annual reimbursement it receives from the county.

"We need to provide parking first of all for our township residents to get into the library, but I would anticipate that going up, but I couldn’t tell you how much because it literally depends on how many patrons come in and how many items they check out," Kornak said. "So without a crystal ball, I couldn’t give you a number."

The parking lot would be available to patrons during the library’s operating hours and would be available for city parking when the library is closed to the public.

"The intention is when the library is open those stalls would be reserved for library usage and library patrons," Kornak said. "There’s some logistics we would have to work out as to how we would control that and how we would monitor access, but I’m confident we could do that. We just haven’t gotten in that level of detail. We’re just talking about concepts right now."

Alderman John Halverson said he feels the parking lot would mostly be used by library patrons during operating hours.

"I do think people tend to acknowledge signs. I rarely see Illinois license plates in front of the library," Halverson said. "So I think people know they’re not supposed to park there if they’re not a resident."

Former Mayor Tom Hartz said instead of installing a parking lot, about 15 parking spaces located in front of the library could be used as a free parking area for library patrons.

"You’re not cutting down any trees. The pavement is already there. We already have nine acres of parking in the Downtown," Hartz said. "We don’t need to pave anymore square inches."

Kornak said that is an option the library board could consider.

"If that’s a valid option, I think the library board would be more than happy to look at that," Kornak said.

Grace Narayanan, owner of Malini Bikini Authentic Shave Ice, located in the Lake Geneva American Legion Post 24 canteen building near the library, said she is concerned that the parking lot would negatively affect her business, the American Legion building and Library Park.

"Removing this canteen would displace a successful business that offers a unique experience to Lake Geneva tourists," Narayanan said. "Speaking as a concerned business owner that would be negatively impacted by this proposal, I could see the need for additional parking spaces but by taking away a portion of Library Park, that would change the atmosphere of the area as it’s currently an oasis for families and a relaxing place for everyone to enjoy, and that would disappear with the proposed changes."

Kornak said the canteen building would probably be moved to another area of Library Park if the parking lot is constructed.

"That’s something we would have to figure out. Would we move it south, can we slide it south?," Kornak said. "That’s something we just barley started talking about. We haven’t come up with any solutions at this point, because we’re still in the concept stage."

Public Works Director Tom Earle said the canteen building would not be demolished if the parking lot is installed.

"We would move it somewhere, either to the backside or the west side of the parking lot. That’s an option," Earle said. "It could also be moved to the south end of the parking lot or somewhere else on Wrigley Drive. I did contact a building mover. They haven’t gotten back to me about a price, but I asked if it was doable and the said, ‘Absolutely,'" Earle said.

Naomi Rauch, project engineer for Kapur & Associates, said she is not certain how much it would cost to construct the parking lot at this time.

"We’re working on the cost estimates," Rauch said. "I don’t have a cost estimate, unfortunately, right now."

Kornak said city officials told her capital funds would be available for the project.

After some discussion, the public works committee unanimously approved for Kapur & Associates to determine engineering costs for the project.

"It looks like a viable option if we can afford it," Alderman Richard Hedlund said.

The project would have to be approved by the full city council before the parking lot is constructed.

Earle said the project is still in the concept stages, and library officials want to determine if the city is interested in pursuing the project before moving forward with proposals.

"This isn’t a drop-dead, 'Yes, we’re going to move forward with it,'" Earle said. "There are going to be a little bit of costs for Kapur to engineer this parking lot. If everyone on the committee is against this project, I don’t see it going anywhere. But if there’s any inkling that we would be willing to look at concept plans and look at drainage and look at what we would do with the canteen, I think that’s what Emily is looking for now and to instruct the engineer to move forward with some type of concept plans."