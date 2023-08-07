The term for the Lake Geneva Parking Ad Hoc Committee is coming to an end.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved, Feb. 27, to establish the ad hoc committee to determine and recommend short-term and long-term solutions to the city’s parking issues and to recommend alternative sources of revenue for the city besides increasing parking rates and parking fines.

The committee was formed after several Downtown business owners and residents expressed concerns about the city’s revised parking rate for 2023, which includes a $2 an hour parking rate Monday through Thursday and $4 an hour parking rate Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

City officials approved the revised parking rate to help offset a projected $1.8 million budget deficit. The city’s previous parking rate was $2 an hour daily.

The parking ad hoc committee was to be established for six months with the last meeting set for Aug. 9, unless the city council decides to extend the committee.

However during their July 26 meeting, the ad hoc committee members indicated that they do not feel the committee needs to be extended.

Terrence Pisano, parking ad hoc committee member, said he no longer wants to be involved with the group even before its term expires based on the committee’s discussion during the July 12 meeting.

“It seems to me in the last meeting we were at, you guys were basically saying, ‘We talked about this stuff. We can’t figure it out. There’s no real solution here. We’re done,’” Pisano said. “So that sounds like that’s what we’re going to do. I came so my attendance would be recorded. I don’t really need to be here to listen to that.”

Fred Gahl, parking ad hoc committee member, told Pisano that he was welcome to leave the meeting and discontinue his involvement.

“Let’s stop right here. If you don’t want to be here, we don’t necessarily need you here, and I appreciate you got other things to do,” Gahl told Pisano. “Being sour grapes isn’t going to be helpful.”

Mayor Charlene Klein thanked Pisano for serving on the committee as he left the meeting.

“Thanks you for your time,” Klein said. “Now, let’s regroup and reset.”

Members of the parking ad hoc committee recapped some of the items they have discussed and recommended to the city council during the past few months.

One of the items the committee members proposed was establishing a senior citizen parking pass for Walworth County residents, in which residents 65 years and older could purchase a parking pass for $65 a year, which would allow for three hours of continuous free parking.

Lake Geneva City Council members unanimously approved the senior citizen parking pass, May 22.

The purpose of the pass is to offer more affordable parking to senior citizens in Walworth County. Previously, Walworth County senior citizens had to pay $80 a year for a Lake Geneva parking pass.

“The city has done more as far as promoting the Walworth County pass and the fact that we lowered that senior rate,” Klein said. “This was an effort to assist the businesses. We’re not against the businesses. We’re on their side.”

The ad hoc committee members also recommended establishing parking “Lot I,” 151 Wells St. located across the street from the Geneva Lakes Family YMCA, for reserved parking which the city council approved April 10.

People can reserve 10 hours of parking in “Lot I” through the ParkMobile app or through the city’s website, www.cityoflakegeneva.com.

Klein said the purpose of the program is to provide more parking in the Downtown area and to encourage more people to use parking “Lot I.”

“The idea with this is nobody was parking in ‘Lot I’ to begin with and we can try it out as a pilot program,” Klein said. “If it works, we might find other areas for reserved parking.”

Klein said the reserved parking program has been promoted on the city’s website and Facebook page to encourage more people to use it.

“You’re going to see a little uptick now, I hope, because it’s been on Facebook now,” Klein said. “I’ve seen it come to my Facebook page a few times.”

Parking Operations Manager Seth Elder said he plans to promote the program at the Grand Geneva Resort & Spa and other nearby hotels.

“They’re far enough off the beaten path from Downtown that they might have some guests who would want to utilize it,” Elder said. “We can try it.”

The committee members also proposed establishing $4 an hour parking rate for Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Labor Day because of an increase in parking revenue for Memorial Day weekend this year compared to Memorial Day weekend in 2022.

However, the city council voted down the proposal, June 12, by a 5-3 vote.

The ad hoc committee members discussed establishing designated parking areas for Downtown business employees.

Gahl said based on a survey conducted by the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District, several of the Downtown business owners indicated that they would not be in favor of such a program.

“The conclusion was the BID themselves basically said through the representatives that it doesn’t look like that would work,” Gahl said. “People would not support it.”

Other suggestions that were not completely discussedGahl said there were several items the ad hoc committee did not completely discuss which were recommended by a previous committee that was established late last year to help the city address parking issues.

One of the items the previous committee proposed was establishing paid parking zones in the Maple Park Historic District.

Gahl said that is an item the city could still consider.

Paul Hummel, parking ad hoc committee member and Maple Park District resident, said the city could implement prepaid parking in the Maple Park District. He said establishing prepaid parking in the district could help ease parking issues in that area.

“Those who prepaid would have a sticker and there would be a couple of signs that said ‘prepaid parking,’” Hummel said. “Personally, it could benefit our neighborhood. It could keep some people away. The cars are going to be there on the weekends, so why not collect some money.”

Klein said she is concerned that establishing a prepaid parking program in the Maple Park District could cause confusion among residents and visitors.

Gahl said it also could take awhile for people to support and utilize the program.

“Prepaid parking requires a behavior change of people doing things differently,” Gahl said. “It’s probably not going to work that well initially.”

Sherri Ames, parking ad hoc committee member, indicated that she would not be in favor of making any parking changes in the Maple Park District.

“I don’t think we should touch Maple Park with a 10-foot pole,” Ames said.

Other options the previous committee proposed included increasing paid parking hours from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and establishing year-round paid parking.

The ad hoc committee members said the city could implement year-road paid parking and establish a $3 an hour rate.

Elder said year-round parking would cost the city more money because the parking operations department would have to hire year-round staff. He said year-round parking also could confuse residents and visitors and probably would not be supported by the Downtown business owners.

“You’re going to get the push back from the business community,” Elder said. “They’re going to go bonkers.”

Gahl said the parking operations department could have less employees work during days when there are less visitors in the community and more employees work during days when there are typically more tourists.

He said year-round parking could provide more revenue to the city.

“If you know you can write enough tickets to justify the increase cost, I’m guessing you can,” Gahl said.

Coming to an end

Gahl said he plans to present a report to city aldermen regarding the items the ad hoc committee discussed and proposed during the past six months, during the Aug. 14 city council meeting.

He said he plans to present the report to the ad hoc committee members for them to review during their Aug. 9 meeting.

“I will draw something up,” Gahl said. “I will get it to everybody, and everybody can take a look and they can proof it.”

Gahl said he is pleased with what the ad hoc committee has accomplished during the past few months.

“We’ve done a great thing,” Gahl said. “We touched all the basis and the next people can hopefully take this information and not have to go through the research and discussion we did.”

