What type of position should be implemented to help oversee and manage Lake Geneva’s park and recreation areas?
That was a topic of debate among Lake Geneva aldermen during the Aug. 14 city council meeting.
City officials have proposed to establish a park manager/superintendent position to work with the public works department to help oversee and maintain park and recreational areas, as well as help establish recreational programs for children, senior citizens and people with disabilities, assist city officials with park permits, and apply for grants to establish park and recreational programs.
The park manager would work closely with the park board of commissioners, avian committee, tree board, Lake Geneva Public Library, Geneva Lakes Family YMCA and local nonprofit organizations to help develop recreational activities.
Eventually, the park manager would help the city develop a parks and recreation department. The city’s parks currently are maintained by the public works department.
The park manager would earn a salary of about $92,000 and would report to the public works director.
Members of the city council’s personnel committee recommended the position, Aug. 7, by a 3-1 vote with Alderwoman Linda Frame voting “no.”
However during the Aug. 14 city council meeting several aldermen said they feel a park director position should be established instead of a park manager position.
Frame said she would be more in favor of the city implementing a park director position that would eventually oversee a parks and recreation department.
“My concern about having this as a park manager is that it is not going to be conducive,” Frame said. “We have an opportunity here to make a position and a department for our city and all of our parks. What we need to do is do it right.”
Alderwoman Cindy Yager said she has researched job descriptions from other communities and they are looking to hire a stand-alone park director who reports to the city administrator and helps develop future plans for the community’s park and recreational programs.
Yager said she feels a similar position should be established in Lake Geneva.
“I have to disagree that the right place to put this is under public works. I don’t think that’s correct,” Yager said. “I think it needs to be stand alone.”
Yager also said the park manager job description was never presented to the avian committee, which is one of the committees that is set to work with the park manager.
“I know it wasn’t shared with all the committees that would be involved with the person who would run this position,” Yager said. “The avian committee did not have any presentation whatsoever as far as this position is concerned. So they have no say as far as what this position is all about.”
Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said the city’s park plan, which is dated from 2021 to 2026, states that a full-time park director and parks and recreation department is needed for the City of Lake Geneva.
Fesenmaier said the responsibilities of a park director are currently being conducted by the city’s park board of commissioners.
“Currently, the city’s park board is fulfilling the duties that would typically be undertaken by a paid park and recreation director position, long-range park planning, maintenance requests and budgets for capital improvements,” Fesenmaier said. “I believe we are out of line with what’s proposed in the packet for a park superintendent. The park plan didn’t say anything about a superintendent under public works. The intent and the action by this council should be to support the park plan and that’s the way forward, not any kind of transition.”
Arguments for a park manager/superintendent positionMayor Charlene Klein said the city has currently budgeted for a park manager position, not a park director position.
Klein said the city could eventually establish a park director position once funding is available.
“We have this opportunity to get someone acclimated here and then if we have the funding available, move ahead and make it a stand alone position,” Klein said. “But right now it’s not budgeted for that and that’s one of my concerns. Unless you’re going to do a budget resolution, it’s not budgeted for a director position or a stand alone position.”
City Administrator Dave Nord said city staff and committees have indicated that they would be in favor of establishing a park manager position.
“Based on the comments and review of the staff and the various committees that will be working with a parks department down the road, they all endorse this as well,” Nord said.
Alderwoman Shari Straube said she would be in favor of establishing a park manager position that would work under the public works department initially but then possibility developing a parks director position that would oversee a parks and recreation department in the future.
“I think right now being under public works makes the most sense because that’s who maintains our parks, and I feel (Public Works Director) Tom (Earle) and his staff have been doing that for so long that they are aware of what needs to be done and when it needs to be done. It’s something the new person would find useful and helpful,” Straube said. “Once they got some legs under them, then maybe they might be able to go out on their own and obviously they would work with our park board. I honestly feel, starting out, the best place for them is to be a part of public works, and I think it fits our budget better in that capacity, as well.”
Alderman Ken Howell said he also feels the city should start with a park manager position and then consider establishing a park director position with a parks and recreation department when funding is available.
“The timing of this is not great. I’m all for having a separate park and recreation director with their own department,” Howell said. “Right now, I don’t think we have the luxury to do that and get it started.”
Howell said he feels the topic the should be discussed further before a position is approved.
“This subject, I believe, deserves its own meeting,” Howell said. “There’s enough confusion to what’s, what on here. I think we need to have a one-subject meeting and have everyone there and discuss it. Even if it’s at a committee-of-the-whole meeting.”
Frame said she also feels the issue needs further consideration.
“I think we need to take a step back here. We have some valid concerns about this position,” Frame said. “We want to do this right for Lake Geneva. It sounds like we’ve thrown something together, again, in trying to put somebody in that position.”
The city council members approved, by a 7-1 vote, to continue discussion on the item with Fesenmaier voting “no.”
